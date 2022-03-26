US Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;49;36;39;19;Rain and snow shower;WNW;15;53%;60%;1

Albuquerque, NM;76;48;79;47;Sunshine and warm;ESE;3;17%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;42;32;41;33;Clouds and sun;N;5;54%;82%;2

Asheville, NC;56;29;47;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;15;35%;1%;7

Atlanta, GA;61;37;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;11;38%;9%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;52;40;46;26;Windy;WNW;21;43%;10%;3

Austin, TX;91;55;85;59;Mostly sunny;S;9;35%;0%;8

Baltimore, MD;54;35;47;24;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;37%;3%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;82;48;83;57;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;8;55%;0%;8

Billings, MT;56;36;69;46;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;6;42%;1%;5

Birmingham, AL;65;42;62;42;Sunny;NNE;6;44%;26%;7

Bismarck, ND;34;20;41;28;Partly sunny;SE;12;36%;6%;3

Boise, ID;75;49;78;49;Partly sunny;E;5;42%;47%;4

Boston, MA;54;38;49;27;A shower in the p.m.;W;18;47%;77%;4

Bridgeport, CT;51;37;47;23;A shower in places;WNW;12;45%;47%;3

Buffalo, NY;40;28;30;18;Snow showers, colder;WNW;15;62%;94%;1

Burlington, VT;48;36;39;17;Rain/snow showers;NW;12;64%;88%;1

Caribou, ME;37;30;41;22;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;4;75%;91%;1

Casper, WY;67;33;75;42;Clouds and sun;SSW;12;33%;2%;5

Charleston, SC;69;47;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;34%;0%;7

Charleston, WV;40;30;40;21;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;9;46%;3%;4

Charlotte, NC;61;34;58;33;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;8;30%;0%;7

Cheyenne, WY;69;39;72;46;Partly sunny;WSW;10;32%;27%;6

Chicago, IL;35;25;33;26;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;12;38%;0%;5

Cleveland, OH;37;28;30;22;Morning snow showers;NW;22;57%;90%;2

Columbia, SC;64;38;63;38;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;7;35%;0%;7

Columbus, OH;38;27;33;19;Mostly cloudy, cold;NW;13;49%;25%;2

Concord, NH;51;33;48;22;A shower;NW;11;56%;88%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;54;89;58;Partly sunny, warm;S;11;29%;0%;7

Denver, CO;78;45;79;49;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;25%;3%;6

Des Moines, IA;41;21;41;27;Clouds and sun;E;6;36%;7%;5

Detroit, MI;40;22;30;16;Colder with clearing;NW;14;45%;25%;3

Dodge City, KS;69;37;62;36;Clouds limiting sun;ESE;15;48%;2%;5

Duluth, MN;26;7;26;9;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;7;57%;0%;4

El Paso, TX;87;50;88;51;Warm;W;5;10%;0%;8

Fairbanks, AK;36;19;38;10;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;46%;7%;2

Fargo, ND;28;9;31;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;SE;5;34%;2%;4

Grand Junction, CO;76;46;79;46;Periods of sun;ESE;8;20%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;31;21;27;15;Clearing, very cold;NW;15;51%;2%;3

Hartford, CT;53;37;47;24;A passing shower;WNW;11;49%;81%;3

Helena, MT;63;38;71;45;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;42%;40%;5

Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;69;Partly sunny;ENE;8;55%;33%;8

Houston, TX;86;60;82;63;Patchy morning fog;S;8;57%;0%;8

Indianapolis, IN;36;25;36;20;Mostly sunny, cold;NNE;10;47%;0%;6

Jackson, MS;72;46;78;51;Sunny and beautiful;ENE;5;40%;3%;8

Jacksonville, FL;73;51;74;50;Plenty of sun;WNW;10;39%;4%;8

Juneau, AK;41;27;41;27;Partly sunny;ESE;5;58%;8%;3

Kansas City, MO;54;29;50;34;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;38%;28%;4

Knoxville, TN;59;29;54;29;Turning sunny;NW;7;41%;0%;7

Las Vegas, NV;93;59;89;61;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;11%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;42;28;43;22;Turning sunny, cold;NNW;10;45%;0%;6

Little Rock, AR;69;42;58;39;Cooler with some sun;ENE;9;56%;30%;6

Long Beach, CA;68;56;67;58;Low clouds may break;SSE;8;69%;60%;5

Los Angeles, CA;75;54;71;55;Low clouds may break;SE;7;68%;70%;4

Louisville, KY;45;28;46;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;N;9;42%;0%;6

Madison, WI;31;18;32;16;Mostly sunny, cold;NW;9;37%;0%;5

Memphis, TN;64;39;58;42;Partly sunny;NE;8;38%;20%;6

Miami, FL;79;62;79;64;Sunny and delightful;ENE;9;41%;4%;9

Milwaukee, WI;32;18;32;19;Lots of sun, cold;NW;12;39%;0%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;13;32;18;Partly sunny, cold;NNE;9;31%;4%;5

Mobile, AL;78;49;77;55;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;7;55%;4%;8

Montgomery, AL;69;44;62;45;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;54%;11%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;20;15;18;-3;Very windy;NW;38;99%;99%;1

Nashville, TN;58;30;55;34;Mostly sunny;N;7;41%;6%;7

New Orleans, LA;79;53;81;60;Plenty of sun;SW;7;56%;0%;8

New York, NY;51;39;46;24;A shower in places;WNW;14;39%;55%;3

Newark, NJ;52;38;46;25;A shower in places;WNW;12;42%;44%;3

Norfolk, VA;57;40;52;34;Mostly sunny;NW;13;35%;2%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;70;45;74;48;Sunshine and warm;ESE;11;55%;1%;7

Olympia, WA;56;46;61;46;Cloudy;NNW;3;84%;41%;1

Omaha, NE;48;24;46;30;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;35%;4%;3

Orlando, FL;79;58;79;58;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;10;36%;4%;8

Philadelphia, PA;53;38;47;26;Breezy;WNW;15;35%;14%;3

Phoenix, AZ;95;62;94;62;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;10%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;39;29;30;21;Cloudy, snow showers;WNW;13;49%;52%;2

Portland, ME;49;34;47;24;A shower or two;NNW;10;58%;98%;4

Portland, OR;65;50;66;52;Dull and dreary;NNW;5;67%;95%;2

Providence, RI;53;38;48;25;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;16;45%;76%;3

Raleigh, NC;59;37;54;30;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;10;34%;0%;7

Reno, NV;74;48;71;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;12;33%;58%;5

Richmond, VA;53;35;49;25;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;12;33%;1%;6

Roswell, NM;87;46;91;48;Partly sunny, warm;W;5;12%;0%;8

Sacramento, CA;80;50;70;51;Not as warm;S;6;62%;99%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;80;55;79;58;Increasingly windy;SSE;18;21%;1%;6

San Antonio, TX;94;50;87;57;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;50%;0%;8

San Diego, CA;64;55;65;57;Low clouds may break;S;7;74%;56%;5

San Francisco, CA;60;50;62;51;Breezy, p.m. rain;S;12;79%;95%;2

Savannah, GA;72;45;70;46;Sunny and breezy;WNW;14;39%;0%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;48;60;48;Cloudy;NNW;6;81%;44%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;40;17;41;28;Cloudy;SE;8;31%;2%;3

Spokane, WA;60;42;68;45;Mostly cloudy;S;3;57%;11%;4

Springfield, IL;42;24;43;26;Clouds and sun;N;11;40%;7%;6

St. Louis, MO;50;31;47;33;Periods of sun;NE;8;37%;12%;6

Tampa, FL;74;60;78;59;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;7;49%;3%;9

Toledo, OH;39;22;32;17;Clearing and cold;NW;13;45%;25%;3

Tucson, AZ;94;58;91;58;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;9%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;68;44;67;45;Sunshine and nice;ESE;9;58%;5%;7

Vero Beach, FL;78;56;77;55;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;12;43%;3%;9

Washington, DC;52;36;44;26;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;15;36%;3%;4

Wichita, KS;62;36;59;38;Partly sunny;E;13;52%;2%;6

Wilmington, DE;53;37;44;25;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;39%;8%;3

