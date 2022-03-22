US Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;50;27;45;36;Becoming cloudy;SE;5;44%;97%;3

Albuquerque, NM;46;30;55;33;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;9;41%;0%;7

Anchorage, AK;34;20;40;30;Milder;NE;7;58%;88%;2

Asheville, NC;69;54;66;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;80%;94%;2

Atlanta, GA;76;59;71;45;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;10;74%;82%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;58;45;51;48;Cooler, p.m. rain;ESE;16;66%;100%;2

Austin, TX;66;45;71;44;Partly sunny;NW;6;28%;3%;8

Baltimore, MD;62;45;52;49;Cooler with rain;SSE;11;67%;98%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;77;48;65;42;Clouds and sun;NW;11;50%;19%;8

Billings, MT;55;33;65;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;9;36%;0%;5

Birmingham, AL;78;64;67;42;Clouds and sun;WNW;10;53%;35%;6

Bismarck, ND;48;28;48;26;Breezy in the p.m.;NNE;14;54%;1%;4

Boise, ID;63;38;71;41;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;55%;0%;5

Boston, MA;49;32;44;40;Inc. clouds;SE;6;43%;83%;5

Bridgeport, CT;57;34;45;40;Showers around;E;6;44%;99%;3

Buffalo, NY;47;39;49;48;Periods of rain;SSE;13;57%;100%;1

Burlington, VT;41;25;45;36;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;52%;96%;5

Caribou, ME;31;25;38;17;Not as cold;N;11;56%;0%;4

Casper, WY;38;24;51;32;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;10;38%;0%;5

Charleston, SC;71;64;76;64;A heavy thunderstorm;S;12;80%;99%;2

Charleston, WV;73;59;76;51;A shower and t-storm;SW;15;63%;95%;3

Charlotte, NC;74;58;69;60;Thunderstorms;S;11;78%;99%;3

Cheyenne, WY;38;28;48;37;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;20;30%;0%;5

Chicago, IL;53;47;60;40;Rain and drizzle;SW;11;78%;97%;1

Cleveland, OH;52;46;57;50;Breezy with rain;SW;17;72%;93%;1

Columbia, SC;76;61;73;60;Thunderstorms;S;10;82%;99%;2

Columbus, OH;60;55;71;46;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;15;71%;99%;3

Concord, NH;46;23;48;33;Becoming cloudy;SE;4;45%;85%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;43;64;40;Breezy and warmer;WNW;18;33%;2%;7

Denver, CO;43;28;53;35;Warmer;WSW;13;32%;0%;6

Des Moines, IA;51;37;41;31;Rain and drizzle;NNW;19;80%;93%;1

Detroit, MI;47;38;52;46;Breezy with rain;S;16;82%;100%;1

Dodge City, KS;46;29;49;24;Chilly with clearing;NW;23;45%;3%;5

Duluth, MN;36;32;36;32;Breezy with snow;NE;15;87%;96%;1

El Paso, TX;56;42;63;37;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;36%;1%;6

Fairbanks, AK;12;-2;18;4;Clouds and sun, cold;NNE;9;46%;4%;2

Fargo, ND;49;34;40;30;Breezy and colder;N;19;72%;12%;2

Grand Junction, CO;50;28;58;33;Sunny and warmer;E;6;31%;0%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;48;41;58;39;Rain, not as cool;SSW;11;80%;100%;1

Hartford, CT;53;32;50;38;Showers around;ESE;5;40%;96%;4

Helena, MT;55;35;66;44;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;7;46%;3%;5

Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;71;A shower or two;ENE;18;62%;97%;5

Houston, TX;72;46;69;45;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;41%;14%;8

Indianapolis, IN;56;53;63;43;Showers, mainly late;SSW;12;71%;99%;2

Jackson, MS;74;48;63;41;Breezy and cooler;WSW;13;53%;22%;7

Jacksonville, FL;77;66;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;76%;99%;2

Juneau, AK;40;35;41;35;A little snow;SSE;10;80%;98%;1

Kansas City, MO;63;37;41;34;A little rain;NW;15;77%;85%;1

Knoxville, TN;78;60;76;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;14;65%;68%;4

Las Vegas, NV;76;52;75;54;Sunny and nice;NNW;6;20%;0%;6

Lexington, KY;71;60;67;44;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;15;72%;96%;3

Little Rock, AR;63;46;53;35;Mostly cloudy;SE;11;54%;35%;2

Long Beach, CA;83;58;83;58;Sunny and very warm;SW;6;35%;0%;7

Los Angeles, CA;85;62;87;61;Very warm;NW;6;36%;1%;7

Louisville, KY;66;59;65;45;A couple of showers;SSW;15;62%;97%;2

Madison, WI;46;38;41;33;A touch of rain;WNW;6;100%;94%;1

Memphis, TN;60;47;55;39;Winds subsiding;W;16;66%;31%;3

Miami, FL;80;77;83;79;Breezy with some sun;SE;15;67%;55%;7

Milwaukee, WI;45;43;50;37;A little rain;WNW;11;80%;96%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;34;39;32;Bit of rain, snow;N;17;76%;94%;1

Mobile, AL;75;62;72;48;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;55%;22%;7

Montgomery, AL;78;62;68;45;Clouds and sun;NW;9;62%;36%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;7;4;23;17;Windy;ESE;31;57%;77%;5

Nashville, TN;77;58;65;42;Not as warm;SW;12;59%;60%;3

New Orleans, LA;81;55;67;50;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;55%;17%;8

New York, NY;59;38;49;41;A touch of p.m. rain;E;11;46%;100%;4

Newark, NJ;60;39;47;42;Cooler, p.m. rain;E;10;47%;100%;4

Norfolk, VA;72;51;71;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;70%;75%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;44;39;52;35;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;17;43%;4%;3

Olympia, WA;65;47;54;34;Rain and drizzle;WSW;8;85%;87%;1

Omaha, NE;41;33;41;32;Showers of rain/snow;NNW;23;73%;72%;1

Orlando, FL;84;70;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;13;62%;97%;3

Philadelphia, PA;63;41;52;47;Cooler, p.m. rain;E;11;65%;98%;1

Phoenix, AZ;81;59;79;53;Sunshine;WSW;7;10%;0%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;56;49;61;52;Couple of t-storms;SSE;15;64%;99%;1

Portland, ME;41;30;46;32;Partly sunny;E;8;47%;57%;5

Portland, OR;67;50;58;39;Rain and drizzle;NNW;6;76%;86%;1

Providence, RI;52;30;47;38;Inc. clouds;SE;5;37%;85%;4

Raleigh, NC;73;56;71;65;A drenching t-storm;S;12;72%;98%;2

Reno, NV;66;37;74;38;Sunny and warm;W;7;44%;0%;6

Richmond, VA;73;47;67;64;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;75%;100%;1

Roswell, NM;53;35;61;31;Breezy in the p.m.;N;13;23%;2%;6

Sacramento, CA;82;52;85;48;Very warm;S;6;58%;1%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;52;33;59;40;Milder with sunshine;ESE;7;42%;0%;5

San Antonio, TX;72;45;72;44;Some sun;WSW;8;30%;4%;8

San Diego, CA;77;56;80;56;Warm with sunshine;NNE;7;42%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;83;51;65;49;Clouds, then sun;SW;10;76%;1%;5

Savannah, GA;76;64;79;61;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SW;13;87%;100%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;48;53;38;Rain and drizzle;SE;10;85%;89%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;44;33;40;31;Morning snow showers;N;24;67%;81%;1

Spokane, WA;55;39;63;38;An afternoon shower;SW;5;68%;78%;2

Springfield, IL;58;49;56;37;Cloudy with showers;W;11;83%;99%;1

St. Louis, MO;57;51;54;40;A couple of showers;WSW;10;66%;98%;1

Tampa, FL;84;71;87;72;A t-storm around;S;12;69%;98%;4

Toledo, OH;46;40;61;45;Rain, breezy, warmer;SW;15;78%;100%;1

Tucson, AZ;74;52;74;46;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;13%;0%;7

Tulsa, OK;54;40;50;36;Cloudy and cold;NNW;15;52%;27%;2

Vero Beach, FL;80;72;85;73;Windy and humid;S;17;69%;55%;4

Washington, DC;71;46;59;57;Rain and a t-storm;SE;10;72%;99%;1

Wichita, KS;41;36;46;32;Cloudy and chilly;WNW;20;53%;31%;2

Wilmington, DE;63;42;54;49;Rain, cooler;E;12;61%;99%;1

