US Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;31;29;41;33;Milder;SSW;8;74%;84%;2

Albuquerque, NM;49;36;46;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;12;45%;71%;1

Anchorage, AK;35;29;35;26;A thick cloud cover;SE;1;89%;64%;0

Asheville, NC;70;48;68;58;Low clouds;SSW;6;76%;46%;1

Atlanta, GA;68;61;70;65;Cloudy and warm;SSW;7;73%;44%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;45;41;51;47;Partly sunny;NNE;8;75%;61%;1

Austin, TX;77;65;79;64;Very warm;SSE;3;69%;33%;3

Baltimore, MD;41;39;55;44;Not as cool;E;4;56%;81%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;77;67;78;71;A shower or two;SSW;11;80%;96%;2

Billings, MT;-2;-4;21;5;Cold with some sun;WSW;7;56%;21%;1

Birmingham, AL;72;65;73;68;An afternoon shower;S;8;72%;97%;1

Bismarck, ND;1;-12;-2;-24;A bit of a.m. snow;W;7;91%;50%;0

Boise, ID;32;15;27;22;Mostly cloudy, cold;ESE;6;57%;44%;1

Boston, MA;36;32;46;36;Mostly cloudy;W;8;69%;42%;2

Bridgeport, CT;35;28;48;36;Partly sunny, milder;NNW;6;66%;91%;2

Buffalo, NY;39;36;38;35;Afternoon flurries;E;10;69%;87%;1

Burlington, VT;27;21;37;22;Cloudy, snow showers;NW;9;78%;88%;0

Caribou, ME;23;8;25;12;A little snow;NW;2;82%;90%;0

Casper, WY;36;10;23;7;Colder in the p.m.;SW;18;47%;6%;1

Charleston, SC;72;61;72;61;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;78%;10%;2

Charleston, WV;66;49;62;57;A little rain;SSW;6;65%;99%;1

Charlotte, NC;68;60;73;65;Sun and clouds;SW;8;64%;32%;2

Cheyenne, WY;32;16;27;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;S;11;52%;30%;2

Chicago, IL;47;34;40;37;Morning snow;SW;13;68%;96%;0

Cleveland, OH;49;38;42;36;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ESE;7;69%;95%;1

Columbia, SC;72;61;75;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;8;65%;10%;2

Columbus, OH;62;41;43;42;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;6;74%;100%;1

Concord, NH;30;22;38;23;Periods of sun;W;7;76%;28%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;63;79;58;Breezy in the a.m.;SSW;14;54%;58%;3

Denver, CO;51;26;39;16;Partly sunny;NW;7;41%;18%;2

Des Moines, IA;35;27;41;15;A little a.m. rain;NW;12;73%;58%;0

Detroit, MI;42;32;35;34;Rain and snow shower;ESE;5;75%;83%;1

Dodge City, KS;44;35;56;17;Sunshine and mild;NE;17;33%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;29;0;24;6;Some afternoon snow;WSW;7;90%;100%;0

El Paso, TX;64;44;59;42;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;41%;1%;3

Fairbanks, AK;32;6;21;20;A little snow;SE;3;85%;98%;0

Fargo, ND;26;-11;4;-22;Frigid with snow;W;10;100%;94%;0

Grand Junction, CO;41;26;32;21;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;5;85%;95%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;40;29;33;32;A little p.m. snow;ESE;6;77%;96%;1

Hartford, CT;36;32;47;35;Milder;NW;5;64%;94%;2

Helena, MT;1;-6;13;-2;Clouds and sun, cold;SSW;5;64%;62%;1

Honolulu, HI;80;70;81;70;Breezy;ENE;15;62%;58%;2

Houston, TX;79;71;80;71;A stray shower;S;10;72%;66%;2

Indianapolis, IN;64;40;43;43;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;9;80%;99%;0

Jackson, MS;78;64;81;68;Breezy with a shower;S;13;75%;92%;2

Jacksonville, FL;75;58;76;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;72%;5%;3

Juneau, AK;22;19;26;17;Sun and clouds, cold;ENE;4;76%;28%;1

Kansas City, MO;47;39;61;28;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;58%;28%;2

Knoxville, TN;67;60;72;63;An afternoon shower;SW;10;71%;82%;1

Las Vegas, NV;54;37;47;31;Showers around, cold;W;5;66%;86%;1

Lexington, KY;67;48;64;55;Periods of rain;SW;11;84%;99%;1

Little Rock, AR;72;64;71;58;A little a.m. rain;SW;11;78%;68%;1

Long Beach, CA;56;44;56;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;E;6;62%;66%;1

Los Angeles, CA;54;41;53;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;ENE;4;55%;64%;1

Louisville, KY;70;48;64;56;Warm with rain;SSW;10;74%;100%;0

Madison, WI;38;21;33;24;Snow and sleet;WSW;9;75%;89%;0

Memphis, TN;73;65;75;65;A couple of showers;SSW;16;72%;98%;1

Miami, FL;79;70;79;73;Periods of sun, nice;SE;8;64%;5%;4

Milwaukee, WI;42;24;38;31;Snow, then rain;S;11;71%;90%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;34;6;25;-1;Cloudy with snow;WNW;9;73%;98%;1

Mobile, AL;75;63;74;68;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;10;81%;93%;3

Montgomery, AL;78;60;72;65;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;78%;100%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;22;16;19;9;Very windy;WNW;37;98%;85%;1

Nashville, TN;71;59;72;64;A touch of rain;SSW;11;76%;100%;1

New Orleans, LA;78;66;80;70;A shower or two;S;14;74%;95%;2

New York, NY;38;37;51;42;Not as cool;N;7;53%;91%;1

Newark, NJ;38;37;52;41;Not as cool;N;6;55%;91%;2

Norfolk, VA;58;51;61;54;Mild with low clouds;SSW;6;76%;10%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;60;52;69;44;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;13;40%;27%;3

Olympia, WA;26;22;31;20;Very cold;NNE;4;81%;12%;0

Omaha, NE;34;27;45;13;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;12;54%;27%;2

Orlando, FL;78;59;82;62;Fog in the morning;WSW;5;66%;5%;4

Philadelphia, PA;40;39;50;42;Not as cool;ENE;6;64%;91%;1

Phoenix, AZ;60;45;53;43;Cloudy with showers;WSW;6;77%;95%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;51;40;45;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ENE;4;57%;99%;1

Portland, ME;33;25;39;28;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;8;79%;61%;1

Portland, OR;30;28;36;29;A little a.m. snow;NNE;5;71%;74%;0

Providence, RI;36;31;46;34;Milder;WNW;6;70%;67%;2

Raleigh, NC;66;57;72;65;Sun and clouds;SW;6;67%;11%;2

Reno, NV;36;19;32;22;Snow;WSW;6;75%;70%;1

Richmond, VA;51;47;62;51;Clouds and sun, mild;SE;5;72%;44%;2

Roswell, NM;63;41;63;37;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;24%;1%;3

Sacramento, CA;49;36;43;39;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;100%;95%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;40;19;28;19;Cold with a flurry;E;6;72%;57%;1

San Antonio, TX;80;67;78;65;Some sun returning;ESE;7;73%;7%;3

San Diego, CA;56;51;54;49;A little a.m. rain;W;8;72%;97%;1

San Francisco, CA;50;41;46;42;A touch of rain;ENE;9;87%;98%;1

Savannah, GA;77;60;76;61;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;74%;10%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;23;21;30;22;Very cold;NNE;6;76%;9%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;23;15;29;2;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;12;54%;66%;1

Spokane, WA;20;10;18;2;Bitterly cold;NNE;1;81%;49%;0

Springfield, IL;58;35;44;34;Mild with rain;NW;13;88%;97%;0

St. Louis, MO;60;40;51;39;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;7;84%;98%;0

Tampa, FL;78;58;79;63;Fog in the morning;S;6;77%;5%;4

Toledo, OH;44;31;37;34;Bit of rain, snow;E;3;81%;70%;1

Tucson, AZ;58;41;57;45;An afternoon shower;SW;7;71%;91%;2

Tulsa, OK;62;51;71;41;Clouds breaking;N;8;52%;27%;2

Vero Beach, FL;80;56;83;61;Areas of morning fog;S;6;70%;4%;4

Washington, DC;44;42;57;47;Cloudy, not as cool;ESE;5;50%;57%;1

Wichita, KS;48;42;63;25;Partly sunny;NE;14;38%;15%;2

Wilmington, DE;39;36;51;43;Not as cool;ENE;6;57%;91%;1

