US Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;50;26;52;33;Mostly sunny;SE;3;63%;0%;3

Albuquerque, NM;72;44;73;45;Sunny and mild;S;4;27%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;35;26;32;21;Variable cloudiness;NNE;8;74%;16%;1

Asheville, NC;55;29;60;33;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;50%;2%;4

Atlanta, GA;59;36;65;37;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;50%;1%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;56;51;57;49;Windy;N;19;57%;0%;3

Austin, TX;69;46;74;51;Mostly sunny;S;3;61%;2%;4

Baltimore, MD;55;38;57;43;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;54%;1%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;64;42;69;42;Sunny and nice;NNE;5;61%;0%;4

Billings, MT;64;44;47;31;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;64%;35%;2

Birmingham, AL;60;39;65;40;Plenty of sun;N;6;52%;0%;4

Bismarck, ND;66;36;58;32;Sunshine and mild;WNW;7;61%;55%;2

Boise, ID;58;36;51;34;Partly sunny;E;6;50%;3%;3

Boston, MA;53;33;54;38;Mostly sunny;SW;5;54%;0%;3

Bridgeport, CT;52;33;55;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;55%;1%;3

Buffalo, NY;53;39;55;45;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;60%;8%;3

Burlington, VT;50;32;53;36;Partly sunny;S;8;62%;6%;2

Caribou, ME;50;30;49;33;Partial sunshine;SW;6;66%;25%;2

Casper, WY;64;44;61;31;A shower in the p.m.;N;15;37%;88%;3

Charleston, SC;54;51;60;44;Windy;NNW;20;76%;58%;1

Charleston, WV;59;28;58;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;62%;0%;3

Charlotte, NC;55;44;64;40;Clouds breaking;N;9;48%;7%;3

Cheyenne, WY;69;41;67;32;Increasing clouds;WNW;9;24%;1%;3

Chicago, IL;57;42;66;47;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;58%;3%;3

Cleveland, OH;55;40;59;45;Mostly sunny;SW;9;59%;8%;3

Columbia, SC;57;48;65;38;Warmer;N;8;57%;25%;3

Columbus, OH;56;29;61;34;Mostly sunny;SW;4;63%;1%;3

Concord, NH;52;22;55;29;Mostly sunny;NW;2;58%;0%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;46;74;51;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;55%;2%;4

Denver, CO;79;47;75;39;Partly sunny;SW;6;17%;1%;3

Des Moines, IA;65;45;66;47;Breezy with some sun;SW;15;68%;4%;3

Detroit, MI;52;34;60;41;Mostly sunny;SW;6;72%;9%;3

Dodge City, KS;71;47;79;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;16;50%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;65;38;56;43;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;6;83%;8%;2

El Paso, TX;81;48;82;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;28%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;25;20;25;9;A little p.m. snow;NNW;3;58%;66%;0

Fargo, ND;62;41;55;35;Mild with some sun;NW;5;80%;6%;2

Grand Junction, CO;62;40;67;41;Partly sunny, mild;SE;7;39%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;55;42;60;46;Partly sunny;SSW;7;73%;11%;3

Hartford, CT;52;27;54;34;Mostly sunny;WNW;4;59%;1%;3

Helena, MT;54;33;45;26;Cooler with sunshine;SW;9;44%;11%;2

Honolulu, HI;87;75;85;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;56%;16%;5

Houston, TX;69;46;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;68%;0%;4

Indianapolis, IN;57;34;63;42;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;63%;3%;3

Jackson, MS;63;40;68;41;Fog in the morning;N;3;61%;0%;4

Jacksonville, FL;52;49;65;47;Sunshine and warmer;NNW;10;77%;30%;4

Juneau, AK;45;27;38;26;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;71%;13%;1

Kansas City, MO;66;48;68;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;59%;4%;3

Knoxville, TN;60;31;62;34;Sunny;NE;5;56%;0%;3

Las Vegas, NV;84;53;81;54;Sunny and warm;W;8;24%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;58;30;59;35;Sunshine;S;3;66%;1%;3

Little Rock, AR;61;35;66;38;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;56%;2%;4

Long Beach, CA;66;55;66;55;Fog to sun;SE;5;76%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;68;52;70;52;Fog, then sun;SSE;5;76%;2%;3

Louisville, KY;60;32;63;37;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;3;65%;1%;3

Madison, WI;60;42;65;46;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;8;66%;4%;3

Memphis, TN;62;40;67;43;Fog in the morning;S;3;58%;1%;3

Miami, FL;75;60;74;62;Mostly sunny;NW;9;63%;14%;5

Milwaukee, WI;62;46;66;50;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;10;59%;4%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;67;46;63;46;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;9;71%;6%;2

Mobile, AL;66;45;69;46;Sunny and delightful;N;8;46%;0%;4

Montgomery, AL;62;40;66;41;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;48%;0%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;28;24;33;29;Windy;WNW;30;44%;5%;3

Nashville, TN;61;32;63;36;Sunny;ENE;3;60%;0%;3

New Orleans, LA;64;52;68;54;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;50%;0%;4

New York, NY;53;42;55;43;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;49%;0%;3

Newark, NJ;54;35;56;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;54%;1%;3

Norfolk, VA;61;55;58;50;Windy with a shower;N;19;67%;55%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;66;46;73;52;Sunny and breezy;S;18;55%;3%;3

Olympia, WA;48;39;46;40;Rain and drizzle;S;11;89%;88%;1

Omaha, NE;67;48;69;45;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;68%;4%;3

Orlando, FL;64;52;67;53;Mostly sunny;NW;12;74%;24%;3

Philadelphia, PA;55;36;55;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;62%;2%;3

Phoenix, AZ;90;58;87;59;Sunny and warm;S;5;25%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;57;29;59;36;Mostly sunny;S;4;57%;0%;3

Portland, ME;51;30;51;35;Mostly sunny;SW;5;60%;1%;2

Portland, OR;48;44;49;43;Rain and drizzle;S;8;78%;85%;1

Providence, RI;53;30;55;35;Partly sunny;WNW;4;53%;0%;3

Raleigh, NC;53;46;58;41;A little a.m. rain;N;9;63%;55%;2

Reno, NV;54;32;52;30;Sunshine and cool;S;5;57%;12%;3

Richmond, VA;54;43;56;43;Mostly cloudy;N;9;63%;1%;2

Roswell, NM;80;41;82;44;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;34%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;63;43;63;38;Mostly sunny, cool;N;8;66%;10%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;67;43;54;39;Cooler with some sun;N;8;68%;77%;3

San Antonio, TX;69;46;74;51;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;5;64%;2%;4

San Diego, CA;66;56;66;54;Cool with sunshine;SSW;6;76%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;65;50;64;47;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;7;56%;7%;3

Savannah, GA;52;49;64;42;Breezy and warmer;NNW;15;63%;25%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;41;47;42;Rain and drizzle;S;14;78%;87%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;68;46;66;42;Partly sunny, mild;W;9;74%;3%;2

Spokane, WA;49;35;47;35;Sunny intervals;S;9;64%;55%;1

Springfield, IL;60;38;65;45;Mostly sunny, mild;S;10;62%;4%;3

St. Louis, MO;62;36;68;42;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;59%;5%;3

Tampa, FL;65;57;68;53;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;73%;15%;4

Toledo, OH;53;35;60;40;Mostly sunny;SW;4;71%;8%;3

Tucson, AZ;91;56;88;57;Plenty of sun;SE;6;24%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;66;44;71;52;Plenty of sun;S;11;53%;3%;3

Vero Beach, FL;78;56;71;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;73%;39%;3

Washington, DC;58;38;58;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;58%;0%;3

Wichita, KS;65;47;71;53;Sunny and windy;S;21;58%;5%;3

Wilmington, DE;55;36;55;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;63%;0%;3

