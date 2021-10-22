US Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;62;40;53;37;Variable clouds;W;6;65%;3%;1

Albuquerque, NM;74;49;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;W;7;29%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;42;34;43;34;An afternoon shower;NNE;8;71%;55%;1

Asheville, NC;64;45;66;44;Partly sunny;NW;6;64%;9%;4

Atlanta, GA;72;49;73;48;Plenty of sun;WNW;5;58%;5%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;70;57;65;53;Variable cloudiness;WNW;7;72%;26%;1

Austin, TX;86;69;86;72;Some sun returning;SSE;6;70%;44%;4

Baltimore, MD;70;53;67;51;Variable cloudiness;N;6;58%;39%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;87;67;85;68;Mostly sunny;SE;6;73%;17%;5

Billings, MT;69;49;60;39;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;45%;7%;1

Birmingham, AL;72;49;74;55;Mostly sunny;SE;5;61%;1%;4

Bismarck, ND;51;29;48;37;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;12;67%;62%;1

Boise, ID;74;44;57;46;A shower or two;SE;7;60%;66%;1

Boston, MA;73;52;61;44;Variable cloudiness;WNW;7;52%;6%;2

Bridgeport, CT;70;48;58;42;Variable clouds;WNW;6;62%;30%;1

Buffalo, NY;50;46;53;44;A shower or two;SSW;5;64%;83%;1

Burlington, VT;59;37;50;36;Inc. clouds;E;3;64%;33%;2

Caribou, ME;62;39;52;35;Partly sunny;NW;4;65%;21%;2

Casper, WY;66;43;58;37;Cooler;SW;15;48%;66%;1

Charleston, SC;81;60;78;59;Sunshine, pleasant;E;6;53%;5%;4

Charleston, WV;59;49;63;52;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;73%;33%;2

Charlotte, NC;76;52;74;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;57%;5%;4

Cheyenne, WY;69;41;59;40;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;32%;27%;2

Chicago, IL;55;44;55;48;Partly sunny;ESE;6;51%;26%;3

Cleveland, OH;54;45;56;45;A shower or two;S;11;66%;59%;1

Columbia, SC;80;52;76;50;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;55%;4%;4

Columbus, OH;54;45;59;49;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;69%;44%;2

Concord, NH;70;40;56;34;Cloudy and cooler;WNW;6;59%;5%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;67;87;72;Breezy and very warm;S;14;60%;6%;4

Denver, CO;75;42;68;42;Clouds and sun, nice;N;6;25%;22%;3

Des Moines, IA;50;37;57;46;Mostly sunny;E;9;55%;74%;3

Detroit, MI;52;43;55;37;A shower in places;WSW;6;62%;50%;1

Dodge City, KS;75;48;77;51;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;60%;5%;4

Duluth, MN;45;34;48;35;Partly sunny;NE;5;65%;3%;2

El Paso, TX;87;61;84;58;Mostly sunny;W;11;25%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;35;24;33;22;Partial sunshine;E;3;79%;52%;1

Fargo, ND;47;26;49;37;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;73%;56%;2

Grand Junction, CO;64;41;61;42;Increasing clouds;SE;7;44%;66%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;51;42;52;35;Partly sunny;NNE;6;67%;34%;2

Hartford, CT;71;47;59;39;Variable clouds;WNW;5;60%;7%;1

Helena, MT;67;43;58;35;Cooler;WSW;10;44%;7%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;75;86;75;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;15;53%;44%;7

Houston, TX;87;71;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;82%;59%;3

Indianapolis, IN;53;44;55;50;Partly sunny;SSE;5;74%;40%;2

Jackson, MS;81;56;85;66;A stray t-shower;S;7;63%;50%;4

Jacksonville, FL;87;63;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;55%;6%;5

Juneau, AK;50;42;46;34;A little a.m. rain;E;5;80%;75%;0

Kansas City, MO;67;53;66;59;A passing shower;E;7;71%;84%;2

Knoxville, TN;64;48;67;49;Becoming cloudy;SE;3;68%;7%;4

Las Vegas, NV;83;57;77;56;Partly sunny;WNW;7;32%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;55;46;60;54;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;82%;44%;3

Little Rock, AR;74;52;84;69;A stray t-shower;S;7;60%;55%;3

Long Beach, CA;69;60;70;56;Low clouds breaking;SE;6;61%;15%;3

Los Angeles, CA;70;59;70;55;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;60%;14%;3

Louisville, KY;59;46;62;55;Partly sunny;SE;5;82%;78%;2

Madison, WI;50;36;51;36;Partly sunny;E;5;56%;5%;3

Memphis, TN;71;54;81;68;A t-storm around;S;9;54%;51%;4

Miami, FL;82;77;84;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;9;74%;81%;2

Milwaukee, WI;52;38;53;41;Clouds and sun;N;6;55%;8%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;33;50;37;Increasing clouds;ESE;5;60%;7%;3

Mobile, AL;84;61;83;63;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;5;65%;5%;5

Montgomery, AL;81;52;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;4;59%;3%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;40;25;28;17;Increasingly windy;WNW;25;83%;17%;1

Nashville, TN;63;46;71;59;Mainly cloudy;SSE;5;64%;30%;2

New Orleans, LA;85;71;84;73;Humid with some sun;SE;7;71%;10%;5

New York, NY;69;52;59;48;Variable clouds;WNW;6;60%;27%;1

Newark, NJ;70;52;60;45;More clouds than sun;W;5;63%;27%;1

Norfolk, VA;72;58;72;52;Decreasing clouds;SW;7;60%;12%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;74;63;84;68;Partly sunny, warm;S;16;65%;14%;4

Olympia, WA;55;47;55;43;A little rain;E;9;86%;89%;1

Omaha, NE;59;40;62;49;Breezy in the p.m.;E;13;55%;70%;2

Orlando, FL;89;70;87;71;Partly sunny;ENE;6;65%;14%;5

Philadelphia, PA;70;54;64;49;Variable clouds;WNW;5;63%;27%;1

Phoenix, AZ;90;61;87;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;28%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;57;46;56;46;A stray shower;WSW;5;74%;59%;1

Portland, ME;67;45;53;39;Cloudy and cooler;WNW;6;73%;4%;1

Portland, OR;59;51;57;51;A touch of rain;ESE;6;84%;85%;1

Providence, RI;73;51;62;41;Variable cloudiness;WNW;5;51%;6%;2

Raleigh, NC;76;53;72;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;56%;10%;4

Reno, NV;58;41;56;44;A shower or two;SSW;9;56%;87%;1

Richmond, VA;70;51;69;50;Partly sunny;WNW;5;62%;14%;4

Roswell, NM;86;56;88;52;Very warm;SW;12;32%;4%;5

Sacramento, CA;66;52;63;56;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;6;77%;96%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;68;48;50;41;Rain and drizzle;SE;6;74%;72%;1

San Antonio, TX;85;70;87;74;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;69%;33%;3

San Diego, CA;68;60;68;58;Low clouds breaking;SSE;7;63%;22%;3

San Francisco, CA;64;55;63;58;A little p.m. rain;SSE;9;75%;92%;1

Savannah, GA;85;57;81;55;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;3;58%;4%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;49;55;48;A little rain;ESE;9;81%;91%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;51;30;53;39;Partly sunny;ESE;11;63%;56%;3

Spokane, WA;53;45;53;44;An afternoon shower;SSE;5;78%;57%;1

Springfield, IL;58;40;58;50;Mostly sunny;E;6;71%;72%;3

St. Louis, MO;59;46;61;55;A passing shower;ESE;6;80%;83%;2

Tampa, FL;88;71;90;73;Mostly sunny;E;5;63%;9%;5

Toledo, OH;53;41;56;37;A shower in spots;WNW;4;68%;55%;2

Tucson, AZ;90;57;87;57;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;29%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;79;61;85;72;Periods of sun;S;10;66%;41%;4

Vero Beach, FL;88;74;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;E;8;72%;66%;4

Washington, DC;69;53;66;49;Partly sunny;NW;6;64%;19%;2

Wichita, KS;76;58;82;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;11;68%;23%;2

Wilmington, DE;69;53;64;47;Mostly cloudy;W;6;67%;26%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather