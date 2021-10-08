Skip to main content
US Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;72;53;64;51;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;74%;19%;1

Albuquerque, NM;81;56;78;51;Nice with sunshine;NW;9;35%;2%;5

Anchorage, AK;44;38;46;38;A morning shower;SSW;7;78%;75%;0

Asheville, NC;71;59;74;57;Some sun, a shower;ESE;5;76%;45%;4

Atlanta, GA;79;64;80;63;Partly sunny;ENE;5;67%;6%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;73;66;71;69;Breezy;ENE;15;79%;74%;2

Austin, TX;93;65;91;70;Sunny and very warm;S;7;54%;26%;6

Baltimore, MD;78;63;76;64;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;9;65%;81%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;90;66;89;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;63%;0%;6

Billings, MT;61;49;63;43;A little a.m. rain;W;11;65%;63%;1

Birmingham, AL;81;62;85;64;Sunny;E;4;65%;7%;5

Bismarck, ND;71;57;64;48;Periods of rain;NW;9;79%;99%;1

Boise, ID;62;46;62;41;Partly sunny;NE;9;51%;6%;4

Boston, MA;72;57;64;57;Cooler;E;10;66%;10%;2

Bridgeport, CT;73;57;67;59;Mostly cloudy;ENE;11;70%;44%;1

Buffalo, NY;77;66;71;63;Showers around;SSE;10;72%;72%;1

Burlington, VT;74;54;68;53;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;11;63%;16%;2

Caribou, ME;60;35;60;39;Partly sunny;S;5;58%;7%;3

Casper, WY;64;47;58;38;Winds subsiding;W;18;57%;72%;3

Charleston, SC;78;68;77;67;Afternoon showers;N;7;83%;75%;2

Charleston, WV;73;62;77;57;A passing shower;SE;4;78%;57%;3

Charlotte, NC;70;66;74;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;7;81%;63%;1

Cheyenne, WY;71;47;62;41;Windy and cooler;WNW;19;47%;28%;4

Chicago, IL;72;63;76;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;69%;25%;4

Cleveland, OH;76;64;74;63;Variable cloudiness;SSE;7;77%;41%;2

Columbia, SC;77;67;76;65;Humid with a shower;NNE;5;80%;61%;1

Columbus, OH;76;62;77;61;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;69%;31%;4

Concord, NH;74;50;62;46;Cooler;E;5;73%;15%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;70;93;69;Breezy, warm;S;15;42%;4%;5

Denver, CO;79;50;72;42;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;9;35%;20%;4

Des Moines, IA;83;63;82;64;Very warm;S;13;65%;13%;2

Detroit, MI;72;62;74;63;A shower in places;SE;6;78%;49%;3

Dodge City, KS;91;61;96;54;Record-breaking heat;WSW;18;29%;10%;5

Duluth, MN;60;57;64;58;Cloudy and mild;ENE;7;97%;74%;1

El Paso, TX;92;62;92;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;27%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;40;29;38;30;Cloudy;WSW;4;82%;70%;0

Fargo, ND;77;59;73;56;A strong t-storm;SSE;7;84%;89%;1

Grand Junction, CO;63;50;63;42;A couple of showers;NE;9;65%;69%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;72;61;73;65;A shower in places;SE;6;81%;77%;3

Hartford, CT;74;57;66;54;Not as warm;NE;7;66%;33%;1

Helena, MT;58;45;62;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;49%;26%;3

Honolulu, HI;87;76;86;75;Windy;ENE;23;55%;68%;8

Houston, TX;89;67;88;73;More humid;SSE;6;68%;1%;6

Indianapolis, IN;75;58;81;66;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;75%;15%;4

Jackson, MS;88;64;90;66;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;58%;4%;5

Jacksonville, FL;84;70;83;69;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;76%;49%;3

Juneau, AK;46;42;46;41;Periods of rain;SSW;8;89%;90%;1

Kansas City, MO;86;67;92;71;Very warm;SSW;12;49%;8%;4

Knoxville, TN;77;58;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;E;4;73%;6%;5

Las Vegas, NV;75;57;74;60;Sunshine;NW;7;28%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;76;58;78;60;Sunny and warm;SSE;5;78%;13%;4

Little Rock, AR;91;67;89;69;Very warm;S;7;55%;10%;5

Long Beach, CA;70;56;72;56;Partly sunny;E;7;56%;1%;5

Los Angeles, CA;68;53;72;56;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;6;56%;2%;5

Louisville, KY;79;60;82;65;Patchy morning fog;SSE;6;70%;20%;4

Madison, WI;71;59;77;69;Patchy morning fog;SE;7;70%;45%;4

Memphis, TN;86;68;89;69;Very warm;S;9;55%;12%;5

Miami, FL;87;78;85;74;Humid with a t-storm;NE;5;78%;72%;3

Milwaukee, WI;74;61;73;67;Fog in the morning;SE;7;79%;56%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;61;78;62;Breezy in the p.m.;ESE;10;70%;68%;3

Mobile, AL;87;66;88;68;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;6;60%;1%;5

Montgomery, AL;86;63;82;65;Sunny and delightful;ENE;4;66%;4%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;52;39;45;39;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;12;72%;57%;2

Nashville, TN;81;61;86;64;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;66%;16%;5

New Orleans, LA;86;70;87;72;Humid with sunshine;S;6;58%;0%;6

New York, NY;76;60;66;58;Not as warm;ENE;9;77%;57%;1

Newark, NJ;77;61;68;63;Not as warm;ENE;8;74%;79%;1

Norfolk, VA;75;69;75;68;Brief showers, humid;NE;10;79%;90%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;94;72;93;67;Hot;S;17;40%;5%;5

Olympia, WA;61;40;60;47;A thick cloud cover;S;8;76%;73%;1

Omaha, NE;85;62;85;57;Breezy in the a.m.;W;13;62%;13%;2

Orlando, FL;90;73;87;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;NE;6;70%;42%;4

Philadelphia, PA;79;64;72;65;Not as warm;ENE;9;70%;82%;1

Phoenix, AZ;92;67;85;61;Mostly sunny;W;6;29%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;80;64;71;59;A couple of showers;SE;6;75%;71%;1

Portland, ME;67;54;59;51;Partly sunny;SE;8;68%;6%;2

Portland, OR;61;41;64;52;Cloudy;SSW;5;67%;72%;1

Providence, RI;73;57;65;54;Not as warm;NE;8;66%;11%;1

Raleigh, NC;77;65;70;65;Thunderstorms;N;7;88%;87%;1

Reno, NV;58;32;59;35;Sunny, but cold;WSW;5;41%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;77;61;71;64;Showers, not as warm;NNE;6;83%;97%;1

Roswell, NM;93;57;95;59;Very warm;WSW;10;26%;3%;5

Sacramento, CA;68;50;72;47;Mostly sunny, cool;WNW;6;51%;4%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;61;51;56;43;A couple of showers;SE;8;67%;63%;1

San Antonio, TX;92;63;90;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;58%;1%;6

San Diego, CA;69;60;70;58;Partly sunny;NNW;7;62%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;64;58;70;56;A shower in the a.m.;W;9;60%;55%;4

Savannah, GA;80;68;80;66;A t-storm in spots;N;4;84%;48%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;44;59;49;Cloudy;SSW;10;71%;70%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;82;61;79;55;A p.m. t-storm;SW;13;69%;80%;4

Spokane, WA;60;34;60;46;Rather cloudy;S;7;54%;59%;3

Springfield, IL;78;61;83;68;Very warm;SSE;10;67%;18%;3

St. Louis, MO;82;64;88;67;Very warm;S;7;58%;19%;4

Tampa, FL;85;75;88;71;A morning t-storm;NNW;5;74%;54%;6

Toledo, OH;74;60;75;62;Warm with some sun;SSE;3;79%;35%;3

Tucson, AZ;96;62;87;54;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;36%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;95;75;95;72;Hot;S;14;42%;9%;5

Vero Beach, FL;91;72;86;69;A couple of t-storms;NNE;6;78%;76%;3

Washington, DC;79;62;75;65;Cloudy with a shower;NE;7;68%;80%;1

Wichita, KS;88;67;94;64;Breezy and hot;SSW;16;40%;8%;4

Wilmington, DE;77;63;72;65;Morning mist;NE;10;71%;83%;1

