US Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;86;63;73;56;A t-storm, cooler;NNW;6;81%;55%;5

Albuquerque, NM;87;69;90;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;8;44%;73%;11

Anchorage, AK;65;55;62;55;Periods of rain;N;5;82%;88%;1

Asheville, NC;73;62;86;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;6;59%;32%;11

Atlanta, GA;78;69;84;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;5;72%;57%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;85;77;83;68;A strong t-storm;NW;9;68%;50%;10

Austin, TX;88;73;90;74;A t-storm around;E;3;62%;49%;9

Baltimore, MD;93;73;91;66;A strong t-storm;N;8;54%;42%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;80;74;88;75;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;79%;72%;4

Billings, MT;91;69;98;72;Hazy and very warm;SSE;7;38%;16%;9

Birmingham, AL;83;71;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;77%;58%;3

Bismarck, ND;97;78;100;73;Very hot;N;8;39%;15%;9

Boise, ID;93;72;96;64;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;N;7;27%;0%;10

Boston, MA;86;70;83;65;A strong t-storm;NW;6;63%;70%;7

Bridgeport, CT;87;71;81;65;A strong t-storm;NNW;6;72%;56%;9

Buffalo, NY;79;65;75;60;Partly sunny;WNW;8;65%;15%;9

Burlington, VT;82;65;71;59;Cooler with showers;NNW;9;84%;88%;3

Caribou, ME;75;59;66;55;Cooler with showers;S;8;83%;100%;2

Casper, WY;90;61;91;59;Mostly sunny;E;5;38%;5%;10

Charleston, SC;82;75;87;77;A t-storm around;SW;8;72%;53%;6

Charleston, WV;88;66;86;59;Mostly sunny;N;6;64%;27%;11

Charlotte, NC;80;68;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;6;58%;11%;11

Cheyenne, WY;89;63;89;62;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;41%;56%;7

Chicago, IL;87;66;74;66;Cooler;ENE;8;65%;12%;9

Cleveland, OH;83;68;74;63;Not as warm;N;12;68%;20%;6

Columbia, SC;80;70;86;72;A t-storm around;SW;6;75%;45%;7

Columbus, OH;87;70;80;60;Not as warm;NNE;8;58%;14%;7

Concord, NH;85;65;77;57;Showers, not as warm;NW;5;80%;90%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;72;90;73;Partial sunshine;SE;8;57%;33%;11

Denver, CO;95;66;95;67;A t-storm around;WSW;7;34%;55%;9

Des Moines, IA;87;68;88;69;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;57%;9%;7

Detroit, MI;87;60;77;55;Not as warm;NE;8;60%;4%;7

Dodge City, KS;84;62;89;66;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;13;54%;1%;11

Duluth, MN;67;55;70;60;Sunny intervals;ENE;8;71%;68%;6

El Paso, TX;92;74;93;73;Clouds and sun;SE;8;31%;3%;12

Fairbanks, AK;85;56;78;59;Increasing clouds;WNW;4;60%;42%;2

Fargo, ND;88;72;89;72;Partly sunny;S;11;63%;21%;9

Grand Junction, CO;94;71;94;72;A t-storm around;SE;8;34%;64%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;84;61;79;59;Clouds and sunshine;W;6;56%;2%;9

Hartford, CT;87;69;81;61;A strong t-storm;NW;5;70%;62%;7

Helena, MT;91;63;89;62;A t-storm around;SW;5;47%;43%;9

Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;76;A shower in places;ENE;16;56%;60%;13

Houston, TX;87;76;90;77;A thunderstorm;S;4;72%;65%;9

Indianapolis, IN;86;65;82;62;Partial sunshine;NE;6;62%;8%;10

Jackson, MS;80;72;86;74;A shower and t-storm;SSE;4;82%;70%;4

Jacksonville, FL;90;75;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;68%;65%;11

Juneau, AK;69;55;62;53;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;78%;82%;1

Kansas City, MO;88;69;89;70;Nice with some sun;SSE;3;57%;7%;10

Knoxville, TN;85;67;92;67;A t-storm around;NW;4;62%;48%;10

Las Vegas, NV;104;90;106;90;Periods of sun;SE;8;24%;29%;11

Lexington, KY;86;66;86;62;Mostly sunny;NE;7;67%;9%;11

Little Rock, AR;87;70;89;71;Nice with some sun;E;7;62%;37%;9

Long Beach, CA;85;67;84;68;Partly sunny;S;7;59%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;86;69;88;71;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;49%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;87;67;89;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;61%;7%;11

Madison, WI;86;61;80;65;Not as warm;SE;6;66%;31%;8

Memphis, TN;88;72;88;74;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;7;69%;66%;8

Miami, FL;86;80;88;79;A thunderstorm;SE;7;73%;64%;10

Milwaukee, WI;88;63;73;63;Partly sunny, cooler;E;9;64%;11%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;69;86;73;Clouds and sun;SE;9;63%;40%;8

Mobile, AL;85;76;86;77;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;80%;84%;4

Montgomery, AL;88;69;81;70;A shower and t-storm;S;5;82%;83%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;54;49;52;40;A couple of showers;NW;16;99%;81%;4

Nashville, TN;89;68;93;70;Mostly sunny;NE;5;59%;38%;10

New Orleans, LA;89;77;87;78;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;76%;69%;4

New York, NY;88;73;86;67;A strong t-storm;NNW;7;65%;58%;10

Newark, NJ;89;74;87;67;A strong t-storm;NNW;7;59%;55%;10

Norfolk, VA;86;72;90;73;A t-storm around;NW;7;53%;42%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;86;66;87;69;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;58%;1%;11

Olympia, WA;73;48;73;47;Lots of sun, nice;SW;6;61%;4%;8

Omaha, NE;88;67;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;58%;5%;9

Orlando, FL;94;75;92;77;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;73%;58%;11

Philadelphia, PA;91;74;89;67;A strong t-storm;NNW;8;59%;46%;10

Phoenix, AZ;106;89;107;92;A p.m. thunderstorm;WSW;6;33%;63%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;88;69;80;59;Not as warm;NNW;8;64%;42%;7

Portland, ME;83;65;74;62;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;79%;70%;4

Portland, OR;78;55;78;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;47%;4%;9

Providence, RI;86;69;86;62;A strong t-storm;WNW;5;72%;73%;8

Raleigh, NC;85;70;88;70;Partly sunny;WSW;5;56%;3%;11

Reno, NV;90;62;92;60;Hazy sunshine;W;8;19%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;88;70;91;66;A t-storm around;NNW;6;50%;40%;11

Roswell, NM;88;67;88;68;Partly sunny;SSE;11;48%;5%;12

Sacramento, CA;93;57;94;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;39%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;93;75;99;77;Hazy and very warm;SE;7;27%;4%;11

San Antonio, TX;90;76;90;77;A t-storm around;ESE;7;56%;55%;9

San Diego, CA;77;68;77;68;Partly sunny;WSW;7;69%;1%;10

San Francisco, CA;68;57;68;56;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;16;58%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;83;73;90;75;A t-storm around;WSW;6;73%;55%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;53;72;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;61%;4%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;88;67;89;72;Breezy;SSE;13;55%;27%;8

Spokane, WA;91;63;85;56;Hazy sunshine;SW;8;33%;5%;8

Springfield, IL;84;66;84;68;A t-storm around;ESE;3;72%;46%;5

St. Louis, MO;86;67;89;71;Partly sunny;E;6;61%;20%;11

Tampa, FL;89;77;90;78;A t-storm around;WNW;6;74%;55%;12

Toledo, OH;85;62;77;57;Partly sunny;E;5;60%;4%;7

Tucson, AZ;99;79;100;81;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;6;40%;58%;10

Tulsa, OK;87;68;90;71;Partly sunny;ESE;5;57%;4%;11

Vero Beach, FL;94;74;91;75;A shower or two;SSW;7;77%;75%;7

Washington, DC;92;73;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;53%;52%;10

Wichita, KS;86;64;87;67;Partly sunny;SSE;7;57%;2%;11

Wilmington, DE;91;74;87;66;A strong t-storm;NNW;8;59%;46%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather