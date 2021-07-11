US Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;64;71;64;A couple of t-storms;ENE;5;86%;86%;2

Albuquerque, NM;90;66;89;67;A stray t-shower;ESE;7;43%;64%;12

Anchorage, AK;64;52;66;54;A p.m. shower or two;SE;6;63%;87%;2

Asheville, NC;82;68;84;67;A t-storm around;SSE;6;68%;55%;7

Atlanta, GA;83;71;84;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;71%;59%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;83;73;83;75;Humid with some sun;SSW;11;81%;44%;11

Austin, TX;91;76;92;74;Partly sunny;SSE;4;64%;30%;12

Baltimore, MD;88;75;93;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;NE;8;64%;63%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;88;79;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;64%;63%;9

Billings, MT;102;64;92;65;Not as hot;ENE;9;35%;17%;10

Birmingham, AL;86;72;84;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;74%;80%;4

Bismarck, ND;92;69;88;62;A t-storm around;N;8;47%;43%;9

Boise, ID;101;69;105;71;Hazy sun, very hot;NNE;6;14%;0%;10

Boston, MA;80;69;72;65;Heavy morning rain;NNE;7;81%;86%;2

Bridgeport, CT;77;70;80;70;Humid with a t-storm;NE;6;80%;78%;3

Buffalo, NY;74;68;79;73;A couple of t-storms;S;6;80%;82%;2

Burlington, VT;81;64;79;66;Rain tapering off;SE;5;70%;88%;4

Caribou, ME;82;57;80;54;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;52%;0%;6

Casper, WY;92;59;89;56;Smoky with hazy sun;ENE;11;29%;18%;11

Charleston, SC;87;78;87;75;Some sun;S;8;68%;44%;11

Charleston, WV;89;71;87;71;A t-storm around;SSE;6;70%;55%;6

Charlotte, NC;90;73;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;69%;55%;9

Cheyenne, WY;85;55;86;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;32%;12%;11

Chicago, IL;69;67;73;69;A shower or two;NE;8;86%;86%;3

Cleveland, OH;73;72;80;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;80%;60%;3

Columbia, SC;91;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;65%;56%;11

Columbus, OH;78;71;82;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;76%;70%;5

Concord, NH;79;64;70;61;Heavy morning rain;NE;4;92%;88%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;72;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;S;6;60%;75%;11

Denver, CO;89;61;96;68;Warm with sunshine;S;6;27%;24%;12

Des Moines, IA;78;61;78;64;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;31%;6

Detroit, MI;69;65;79;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;85%;66%;2

Dodge City, KS;85;59;92;68;Sunny and delightful;SSE;8;45%;8%;11

Duluth, MN;84;57;83;57;Sunny;ENE;6;57%;4%;9

El Paso, TX;96;74;94;76;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;40%;42%;12

Fairbanks, AK;75;49;81;52;Partly sunny;NW;3;41%;9%;5

Fargo, ND;87;63;87;66;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;48%;25%;9

Grand Junction, CO;100;70;102;73;Warm with sunshine;SSE;8;12%;5%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;73;63;78;68;Humid with a shower;E;7;81%;81%;2

Hartford, CT;77;68;79;67;Humid with a t-storm;NNE;6;78%;82%;2

Helena, MT;96;58;94;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;32%;8%;9

Honolulu, HI;86;75;87;76;A morning shower;ENE;14;56%;68%;8

Houston, TX;93;77;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;68%;51%;8

Indianapolis, IN;77;69;79;69;A shower and t-storm;SSW;7;79%;82%;3

Jackson, MS;80;73;84;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;86%;88%;3

Jacksonville, FL;86;76;88;76;A couple of t-storms;SE;8;68%;70%;11

Juneau, AK;63;53;60;54;Periods of rain;ESE;12;83%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;75;62;79;64;Partial sunshine;SE;6;72%;27%;6

Knoxville, TN;85;71;84;70;A t-storm around;SSW;7;74%;64%;6

Las Vegas, NV;117;95;115;91;Sunshine, very hot;NE;8;18%;25%;11

Lexington, KY;78;70;81;69;A t-storm in spots;S;10;82%;66%;5

Little Rock, AR;82;69;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;63%;76%;3

Long Beach, CA;79;66;79;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;68%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;84;67;86;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;56%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;78;72;83;71;A t-storm in spots;S;9;73%;79%;5

Madison, WI;77;60;77;67;A shower in places;ENE;7;72%;76%;4

Memphis, TN;81;70;83;71;A thunderstorm;S;10;82%;81%;3

Miami, FL;87;78;87;79;Periods of sun;E;11;67%;70%;7

Milwaukee, WI;71;65;74;67;A shower or two;NE;10;71%;82%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;62;84;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;5%;9

Mobile, AL;88;79;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;69%;71%;5

Montgomery, AL;90;71;84;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;79%;82%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;55;48;57;48;Rain tapering off;E;12;76%;74%;3

Nashville, TN;79;72;84;71;A t-storm in spots;S;11;71%;78%;3

New Orleans, LA;87;79;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;67%;68%;7

New York, NY;77;72;82;70;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;84%;84%;3

Newark, NJ;78;74;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;70%;82%;3

Norfolk, VA;90;77;93;76;Partial sunshine;SSW;10;60%;20%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;83;65;86;69;Partly sunny;SE;5;59%;17%;11

Olympia, WA;80;52;82;52;Mostly sunny;SW;4;62%;4%;9

Omaha, NE;81;58;82;63;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;1%;10

Orlando, FL;90;75;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;73%;67%;10

Philadelphia, PA;89;75;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;71%;58%;3

Phoenix, AZ;113;89;110;91;Partly sunny, warm;NE;7;30%;50%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;84;71;84;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;72%;75%;5

Portland, ME;73;63;71;60;Rain tapering off;NE;7;83%;72%;3

Portland, OR;85;57;86;58;Brilliant sunshine;NNW;7;48%;4%;9

Providence, RI;77;66;76;65;Heavy morning rain;N;6;82%;90%;2

Raleigh, NC;89;74;89;73;A t-storm around;S;8;67%;47%;7

Reno, NV;101;69;101;67;Hot, becoming breezy;W;10;15%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;88;76;93;78;Humid;SSW;9;61%;33%;9

Roswell, NM;85;67;90;69;Partly sunny;S;7;58%;14%;12

Sacramento, CA;103;58;94;54;Sunny and not as hot;S;8;36%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;104;77;104;80;Hot;SE;7;15%;1%;11

San Antonio, TX;91;77;92;77;Nice with some sun;SSE;7;63%;27%;12

San Diego, CA;72;64;73;65;Mostly sunny;SW;7;67%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;66;59;67;58;Partly sunny;WSW;15;59%;10%;11

Savannah, GA;89;75;89;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;73%;74%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;56;80;57;Mostly sunny;NW;6;58%;3%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;84;58;84;62;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;52%;5%;10

Spokane, WA;96;60;98;64;Sunlit and very hot;WSW;3;20%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;81;66;78;66;A shower and t-storm;SW;6;85%;74%;3

St. Louis, MO;81;67;77;66;A t-storm in spots;W;6;81%;58%;3

Tampa, FL;87;74;90;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;ENE;6;72%;65%;10

Toledo, OH;70;66;78;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;3;87%;78%;3

Tucson, AZ;103;82;106;84;A stray t-shower;E;7;37%;64%;12

Tulsa, OK;81;65;87;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;63%;8%;7

Vero Beach, FL;88;75;88;76;Humid;ESE;11;75%;70%;9

Washington, DC;89;77;93;76;A p.m. thunderstorm;SW;7;62%;63%;9

Wichita, KS;80;59;86;68;Partly sunny;SSE;5;56%;2%;11

Wilmington, DE;86;74;91;75;A t-storm around;S;8;70%;55%;4

