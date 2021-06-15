US Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;73;55;72;48;Mostly sunny;W;9;48%;2%;10 Albuquerque, NM;97;70;97;71;Mostly cloudy, hot;ESE;6;18%;32%;10 Anchorage, AK;67;51;61;50;A couple of showers;SSE;11;62%;83%;3 Asheville, NC;80;58;78;54;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;48%;4%;12 Atlanta, GA;88;64;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;45%;0%;12 Atlantic City, NJ;79;63;76;63;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;47%;7%;11 Austin, TX;98;74;97;74;Partly sunny;N;2;53%;12%;12 Baltimore, MD;81;62;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;7;44%;7%;11 Baton Rouge, LA;94;76;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;52%;7%;12 Billings, MT;105;64;89;57;Sunny and cooler;NE;9;29%;8%;10 Birmingham, AL;91;63;86;64;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;47%;0%;12 Bismarck, ND;93;72;96;59;Breezy and hot;NW;14;39%;10%;9 Boise, ID;91;54;85;56;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;31%;0%;10 Boston, MA;73;61;76;58;Mostly sunny;W;8;44%;9%;10 Bridgeport, CT;79;60;77;55;Mostly sunny;NW;9;42%;11%;11 Buffalo, NY;74;54;69;51;Sunny and nice;NW;9;40%;1%;10 Burlington, VT;78;53;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;10;45%;9%;9 Caribou, ME;67;51;69;47;Mostly cloudy;WSW;10;51%;44%;7 Casper, WY;103;60;95;55;Hot;E;10;18%;7%;11 Charleston, SC;89;71;83;68;A couple of showers;SSE;6;65%;62%;12 Charleston, WV;80;54;78;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;46%;6%;11 Charlotte, NC;88;64;85;63;Nice with some sun;N;6;42%;1%;11 Cheyenne, WY;94;63;94;62;Hot;SW;9;24%;14%;12 Chicago, IL;73;63;73;60;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;41%;0%;10 Cleveland, OH;71;61;70;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;9;49%;0%;11 Columbia, SC;93;68;87;63;Partly sunny;NNW;5;44%;2%;12 Columbus, OH;79;52;78;51;Nice with sunshine;E;7;39%;0%;11 Concord, NH;77;51;75;45;Mostly sunny;NW;10;46%;5%;10 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;97;77;Abundant sunshine;SSE;3;48%;3%;12 Denver, CO;100;68;100;68;Mostly cloudy, hot;SW;7;20%;14%;9 Des Moines, IA;90;64;90;69;Mostly sunny;SE;9;42%;62%;11 Detroit, MI;77;52;76;53;Nice with sunshine;ENE;7;41%;0%;10 Dodge City, KS;96;69;100;71;Sunny and very warm;SSE;13;38%;3%;12 Duluth, MN;72;48;72;59;Partly sunny;E;6;54%;42%;9 El Paso, TX;100;75;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;20%;0%;13 Fairbanks, AK;83;59;81;56;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;45%;84%;5 Fargo, ND;84;64;98;64;Hot;NNW;15;44%;44%;7 Grand Junction, CO;104;69;105;71;Very hot;ESE;8;10%;8%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;79;52;79;50;Nice with sunshine;WNW;5;40%;1%;10 Hartford, CT;80;58;76;52;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;42%;10%;10 Helena, MT;90;54;81;50;Sunny, not as warm;WNW;11;27%;0%;10 Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;15;50%;44%;13 Houston, TX;95;77;97;78;Partly sunny;SSE;6;53%;40%;12 Indianapolis, IN;83;57;83;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;46%;1%;11 Jackson, MS;95;69;90;67;Sunny;E;7;45%;0%;12 Jacksonville, FL;93;76;87;73;A t-storm around;SW;10;69%;53%;6 Juneau, AK;60;50;62;47;Cloudy;ENE;8;68%;36%;2 Kansas City, MO;93;71;94;75;Sunshine and warm;SE;6;43%;16%;11 Knoxville, TN;83;60;84;58;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;48%;4%;11 Las Vegas, NV;114;89;115;90;Very hot;WNW;6;7%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;79;56;78;54;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;52%;5%;11 Little Rock, AR;93;69;93;74;Humid with sunshine;SE;5;48%;5%;12 Long Beach, CA;85;67;79;66;Not as warm;SE;9;61%;0%;9 Los Angeles, CA;95;72;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;37%;0%;12 Louisville, KY;84;60;84;58;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;47%;2%;10 Madison, WI;80;54;82;57;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;39%;2%;10 Memphis, TN;89;68;89;70;Mostly sunny;S;4;48%;2%;11 Miami, FL;87;80;86;80;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;7;73%;67%;3 Milwaukee, WI;73;58;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;9;44%;0%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;63;90;68;Partly sunny;SE;9;40%;57%;10 Mobile, AL;94;75;93;70;Partly sunny;NNE;6;47%;7%;12 Montgomery, AL;94;62;83;62;Sunny and nice;N;6;54%;0%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;47;34;42;33;Very windy, cooler;WNW;36;77%;13%;7 Nashville, TN;86;61;87;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;47%;3%;11 New Orleans, LA;92;78;93;78;Periods of sun;SSW;7;51%;9%;12 New York, NY;80;61;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;8;36%;9%;11 Newark, NJ;80;61;78;56;Mostly sunny;NW;8;35%;10%;11 Norfolk, VA;81;66;83;64;A t-storm around;ESE;7;50%;43%;9 Oklahoma City, OK;94;71;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;51%;0%;12 Olympia, WA;64;48;72;47;Warmer with some sun;NE;5;63%;27%;9 Omaha, NE;93;69;98;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;41%;19%;11 Orlando, FL;86;76;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;11;71%;64%;4 Philadelphia, PA;80;63;79;57;Sunshine and nice;NNW;8;37%;8%;11 Phoenix, AZ;118;87;116;90;Very hot;WSW;6;13%;6%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;75;52;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;7;41%;4%;11 Portland, ME;66;57;73;56;Sunshine and warmer;W;9;52%;7%;10 Portland, OR;67;51;78;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;7;49%;4%;9 Providence, RI;76;58;78;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;45%;10%;10 Raleigh, NC;86;65;85;61;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;45%;5%;11 Reno, NV;86;53;96;62;Very hot;W;6;15%;0%;12 Richmond, VA;81;61;82;59;Partly sunny;NNE;6;45%;6%;11 Roswell, NM;99;71;101;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;27%;3%;12 Sacramento, CA;89;63;100;67;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;7;22%;1%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;105;70;97;69;Hot;ESE;8;21%;0%;11 San Antonio, TX;95;75;94;75;Partly sunny;ESE;6;57%;22%;12 San Diego, CA;77;66;76;64;Nice with some sun;SSW;8;58%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;72;57;74;59;Mostly sunny;SW;10;51%;1%;11 Savannah, GA;96;72;91;70;Clouds and sun;N;5;57%;11%;12 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;52;71;51;Clearing;NNE;7;62%;5%;9 Sioux Falls, SD;91;67;98;70;Near-record heat;S;15;38%;25%;8 Spokane, WA;70;48;74;48;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;40%;0%;9 Springfield, IL;87;60;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;E;6;38%;0%;11 St. Louis, MO;90;65;90;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;43%;2%;11 Tampa, FL;86;78;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;67%;79%;4 Toledo, OH;77;49;76;53;Sunny and beautiful;SE;4;36%;0%;11 Tucson, AZ;113;84;113;82;Very hot;SSE;6;12%;0%;12 Tulsa, OK;97;71;99;74;Hot and humid;S;5;53%;4%;11 Vero Beach, FL;91;73;88;71;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SW;9;80%;86%;4 Washington, DC;80;62;79;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;43%;4%;11 Wichita, KS;96;69;99;73;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;48%;2%;11 Wilmington, DE;79;61;78;57;Mostly sunny;NW;9;42%;6%;11