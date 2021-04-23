US Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;57;40;67;46;Pleasant and warmer;SE;8;42%;75%;8 Albuquerque, NM;66;42;76;49;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;9;20%;0%;10 Anchorage, AK;53;35;52;36;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;2;54%;0%;4 Asheville, NC;60;46;58;48;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;6;73%;87%;2 Atlanta, GA;70;52;71;50;Rain, thunderstorms;NW;7;80%;78%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;60;49;63;51;Clouds and sunshine;S;10;52%;88%;8 Austin, TX;72;61;83;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;7;44%;1%;11 Baltimore, MD;64;43;65;51;A touch of p.m. rain;E;7;45%;91%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;74;68;82;57;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;10;72%;57%;5 Billings, MT;41;30;56;40;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;8;57%;66%;2 Birmingham, AL;71;55;77;52;Severe thunderstorms;NE;12;75%;74%;4 Bismarck, ND;41;22;53;33;Warmer;SE;9;42%;69%;7 Boise, ID;69;52;61;45;Rain and drizzle;WSW;8;54%;79%;2 Boston, MA;56;46;71;51;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;17;36%;27%;8 Bridgeport, CT;61;45;68;48;Pleasant and warmer;S;8;41%;79%;8 Buffalo, NY;50;43;60;48;Milder;ESE;7;51%;66%;7 Burlington, VT;59;42;67;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;9;41%;66%;7 Caribou, ME;45;33;59;33;Warmer;W;12;40%;21%;4 Casper, WY;44;27;62;39;Breezy and milder;SW;15;39%;8%;5 Charleston, SC;67;58;72;65;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;11;73%;87%;3 Charleston, WV;61;36;59;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNE;6;78%;93%;2 Charlotte, NC;66;48;63;54;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;8;74%;81%;1 Cheyenne, WY;55;28;57;36;Partly sunny;SW;11;53%;16%;6 Chicago, IL;60;49;54;40;A little rain;NNW;5;72%;68%;2 Cleveland, OH;59;45;61;48;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;8;54%;80%;2 Columbia, SC;72;52;68;56;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;7;77%;90%;2 Columbus, OH;60;40;60;45;A little p.m. rain;NNW;7;65%;87%;2 Concord, NH;58;38;70;41;Sunshine and warmer;SW;9;35%;28%;7 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;59;75;56;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;15;60%;0%;9 Denver, CO;58;34;68;43;Partly sunny, milder;W;6;45%;18%;9 Des Moines, IA;55;44;62;39;Clouds and sun;N;12;59%;13%;4 Detroit, MI;64;41;61;46;Cloudy, p.m. showers;WSW;7;59%;90%;2 Dodge City, KS;55;39;68;48;Warmer;SSE;9;59%;7%;9 Duluth, MN;53;35;42;29;Some morning snow;ENE;8;55%;59%;2 El Paso, TX;75;53;82;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;18%;0%;11 Fairbanks, AK;53;31;55;30;Partly sunny;N;4;39%;0%;4 Fargo, ND;42;25;46;33;Partly sunny, chilly;SE;6;40%;6%;7 Grand Junction, CO;64;37;73;50;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;19%;5%;9 Grand Rapids, MI;59;44;58;35;A little rain;WNW;6;72%;72%;2 Hartford, CT;61;41;72;48;Pleasant and warmer;S;7;39%;75%;8 Helena, MT;45;33;52;36;An afternoon shower;NNW;5;66%;82%;2 Honolulu, HI;85;73;85;73;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;16;53%;35%;12 Houston, TX;75;72;82;61;Areas of morning fog;NNW;10;56%;4%;10 Indianapolis, IN;59;48;58;47;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NW;6;68%;82%;2 Jackson, MS;66;60;79;54;A heavy a.m. t-storm;N;11;68%;61%;5 Jacksonville, FL;74;66;85;69;A t-storm around;SW;12;58%;76%;3 Juneau, AK;59;35;58;35;Mostly sunny;NE;8;42%;0%;4 Kansas City, MO;58;50;67;47;Warmer with some sun;NNE;10;63%;6%;7 Knoxville, TN;59;47;67;50;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;9;72%;85%;2 Las Vegas, NV;86;61;87;65;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;16;16%;0%;9 Lexington, KY;57;44;52;45;Cool with rain;NNW;8;87%;91%;2 Little Rock, AR;60;54;68;47;A shower and t-storm;N;6;75%;63%;4 Long Beach, CA;66;55;65;55;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;67%;6%;9 Los Angeles, CA;66;55;68;54;Low clouds breaking;S;6;60%;5%;9 Louisville, KY;64;50;57;47;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNW;7;75%;89%;2 Madison, WI;59;45;60;33;A morning shower;NNW;6;57%;43%;2 Memphis, TN;68;55;67;51;A shower and t-storm;N;10;75%;65%;3 Miami, FL;81;78;85;78;A t-storm around;SSE;14;62%;50%;6 Milwaukee, WI;61;46;58;36;A morning shower;N;7;68%;55%;2 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;38;50;33;Mostly cloudy, cool;N;12;57%;29%;2 Mobile, AL;73;68;78;59;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;11;83%;60%;4 Montgomery, AL;72;57;73;55;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;10;81%;76%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;23;22;35;27;Very windy, a shower;WNW;45;80%;66%;5 Nashville, TN;61;52;63;48;Couple of t-storms;N;7;74%;72%;2 New Orleans, LA;76;72;84;65;A thunderstorm;WSW;13;68%;53%;4 New York, NY;64;48;70;51;Clouds and sun;S;8;37%;84%;8 Newark, NJ;64;46;71;50;Pleasant and warmer;S;7;35%;85%;8 Norfolk, VA;64;45;70;59;Showers around;SE;7;54%;91%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;64;54;69;49;Clouds and sun;ENE;13;60%;3%;9 Olympia, WA;60;43;52;40;Cooler with rain;S;7;82%;88%;2 Omaha, NE;62;41;62;44;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;13;56%;33%;7 Orlando, FL;81;68;88;73;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;14;61%;30%;5 Philadelphia, PA;64;47;69;50;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;37%;85%;8 Phoenix, AZ;86;63;92;63;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;17%;0%;10 Pittsburgh, PA;61;38;64;48;Occasional p.m. rain;ENE;6;52%;84%;4 Portland, ME;55;44;64;42;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;10;46%;23%;7 Portland, OR;63;45;56;42;Cooler with rain;SW;7;77%;79%;2 Providence, RI;59;46;70;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;36%;75%;8 Raleigh, NC;66;45;62;57;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;7;77%;87%;2 Reno, NV;72;46;59;41;Breezy and cooler;WSW;14;34%;64%;8 Richmond, VA;63;39;67;54;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;57%;93%;3 Roswell, NM;79;45;82;49;Sunlit and nice;SSW;8;23%;3%;11 Sacramento, CA;76;49;66;48;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;51%;69%;5 Salt Lake City, UT;64;48;66;50;Mostly cloudy;SE;12;27%;26%;3 San Antonio, TX;81;61;89;57;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;10;36%;0%;11 San Diego, CA;63;54;65;54;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;60%;4%;9 San Francisco, CA;57;51;57;51;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;11;70%;67%;5 Savannah, GA;71;60;76;64;Severe thunderstorms;SW;14;78%;87%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;47;53;45;Cooler with rain;S;10;78%;88%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;62;34;54;37;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;42%;69%;7 Spokane, WA;63;46;51;40;Spotty showers;SSE;7;73%;88%;1 Springfield, IL;56;48;60;41;Occasional rain;W;7;77%;66%;2 St. Louis, MO;63;50;62;47;Rain tapering off;NNW;7;73%;83%;2 Tampa, FL;85;72;85;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;11;66%;30%;9 Toledo, OH;61;40;58;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NNE;3;67%;87%;2 Tucson, AZ;81;58;89;62;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;16%;0%;11 Tulsa, OK;67;58;69;49;Partly sunny;NE;8;60%;28%;5 Vero Beach, FL;79;70;86;70;Winds subsiding;S;16;67%;53%;5 Washington, DC;64;41;68;53;A bit of p.m. rain;E;6;48%;93%;6 Wichita, KS;56;48;67;49;Warmer with some sun;ESE;11;54%;4%;8 Wilmington, DE;64;43;67;51;Turning cloudy;S;7;42%;88%;8