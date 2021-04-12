US Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;53;39;63;44;Warmer;SSW;5;46%;2%;3 Albuquerque, NM;75;46;70;45;Windy in the morning;E;17;26%;11%;8 Anchorage, AK;40;30;42;33;Rain and snow shower;NNE;6;60%;84%;2 Asheville, NC;73;49;72;48;Partly sunny;NW;7;52%;44%;9 Atlanta, GA;81;54;82;57;Partly sunny;S;5;55%;9%;9 Atlantic City, NJ;50;46;57;49;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;59%;6%;7 Austin, TX;88;65;78;62;A thunderstorm;NE;6;69%;82%;3 Baltimore, MD;56;47;63;48;Decreasing clouds;SW;5;67%;30%;3 Baton Rouge, LA;85;63;72;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;6;81%;86%;3 Billings, MT;41;26;36;22;Mainly cloudy, cold;NE;10;46%;30%;2 Birmingham, AL;84;54;83;58;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;44%;8 Bismarck, ND;35;18;30;19;"Cold with snow, 1-3",NNW,15,71,88,1, "Boise; ID";58;36%;61%;37 Boston, MA;50;42;56;47;Breezy and milder;SSW;19;60%;19%;3 Bridgeport, CT;53;42;62;45;Some sun and milder;W;7;48%;2%;5 Buffalo, NY;54;45;55;43;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;72%;26%;3 Burlington, VT;66;43;65;43;Partly sunny, mild;N;8;46%;18%;3 Caribou, ME;53;40;56;32;Low clouds;NE;11;50%;23%;2 Casper, WY;39;20;40;21;Cloudy and cold;NE;11;42%;60%;4 Charleston, SC;81;61;76;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;53%;8%;9 Charleston, WV;60;44;70;48;Milder;WSW;4;57%;47%;8 Charlotte, NC;80;54;76;54;Sun, some clouds;W;6;45%;44%;9 Cheyenne, WY;38;21;39;21;A bit of p.m. snow;E;8;48%;89%;2 Chicago, IL;63;43;55;40;Clouds and sun;W;11;46%;25%;6 Cleveland, OH;57;49;60;47;Mostly sunny;SW;7;57%;12%;7 Columbia, SC;84;54;81;56;Mostly sunny;NE;5;46%;40%;9 Columbus, OH;60;42;66;43;Partly sunny;WSW;6;53%;12%;7 Concord, NH;54;36;64;42;Warmer;WSW;7;50%;16%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;58;75;56;A strong t-storm;NNE;13;64%;84%;2 Denver, CO;49;30;48;33;Rain and snow shower;NNE;8;59%;84%;2 Des Moines, IA;59;35;53;32;Breezy;WNW;18;42%;15%;3 Detroit, MI;61;43;65;40;Clouds and sunshine;W;8;44%;27%;6 Dodge City, KS;58;34;57;35;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;11;37%;73%;3 Duluth, MN;42;33;35;33;An a.m. snow shower;SW;10;67%;60%;1 El Paso, TX;87;59;83;53;Partly sunny;SE;8;21%;3%;10 Fairbanks, AK;42;23;39;23;Clouds and sun;NNE;4;57%;7%;3 Fargo, ND;41;24;31;27;A bit of snow;NNW;17;90%;78%;1 Grand Junction, CO;67;39;63;45;A shower in the p.m.;E;8;25%;66%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;60;39;54;38;Areas of low clouds;WSW;10;55%;34%;4 Hartford, CT;54;41;65;44;Warmer with clearing;SSW;7;50%;4%;3 Helena, MT;43;25;41;25;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;13;41%;19%;3 Honolulu, HI;80;68;81;69;A passing shower;NE;13;55%;60%;10 Houston, TX;85;72;85;72;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;70%;83%;3 Indianapolis, IN;64;44;64;42;Mostly sunny;W;8;43%;21%;7 Jackson, MS;85;56;80;61;Mostly cloudy;S;6;54%;51%;6 Jacksonville, FL;82;59;80;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;56%;4%;10 Juneau, AK;38;37;41;39;Chilly with rain;E;16;87%;94%;1 Kansas City, MO;60;40;61;37;Becoming cloudy;WNW;8;36%;5%;8 Knoxville, TN;77;46;73;50;Partly sunny;NNE;5;63%;44%;8 Las Vegas, NV;85;60;86;58;Very windy;W;17;14%;2%;8 Lexington, KY;65;46;62;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;62%;44%;3 Little Rock, AR;85;56;70;50;Cooler;NNE;10;59%;72%;4 Long Beach, CA;67;57;65;54;Low clouds may break;SW;8;68%;28%;3 Los Angeles, CA;70;57;67;56;Low clouds may break;SSW;7;62%;23%;3 Louisville, KY;70;48;67;48;A stray shower;SW;5;50%;53%;7 Madison, WI;55;38;48;34;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;11;56%;44%;2 Memphis, TN;82;59;74;54;Not as warm;NNE;10;53%;69%;3 Miami, FL;80;68;83;72;Mostly sunny;NE;9;46%;1%;11 Milwaukee, WI;63;41;54;38;Cooler with some sun;WNW;13;50%;43%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;32;37;32;Rain and snow shower;W;16;59%;80%;1 Mobile, AL;81;58;80;65;Inc. clouds;SE;7;57%;55%;10 Montgomery, AL;84;54;82;58;Partly sunny;SW;5;52%;22%;9 Mt. Washington, NH;32;24;37;28;Breezy in the a.m.;N;20;82%;15%;3 Nashville, TN;78;52;75;53;Sunny intervals;NNE;7;55%;55%;4 New Orleans, LA;83;68;79;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;8;74%;86%;3 New York, NY;49;44;63;50;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;7;46%;2%;6 Newark, NJ;51;44;65;48;Partly sunny, milder;S;6;44%;4%;6 Norfolk, VA;64;52;62;48;Cooler;ESE;9;60%;9%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;67;49;65;47;Sunny intervals;NE;13;39%;89%;8 Olympia, WA;61;36;64;38;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;13;33%;2%;5 Omaha, NE;61;34;55;30;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;20;40%;8%;7 Orlando, FL;84;62;87;66;Sunny and warm;E;6;50%;2%;10 Philadelphia, PA;52;46;63;48;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;47%;17%;5 Phoenix, AZ;91;64;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;19%;0%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;58;49;70;49;Warmer with some sun;SSW;6;46%;15%;7 Portland, ME;49;42;55;42;Clearing and breezy;N;15;60%;13%;3 Portland, OR;66;44;66;43;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;9;33%;2%;6 Providence, RI;50;39;58;46;Breezy with clearing;SSW;15;57%;19%;3 Raleigh, NC;78;55;75;52;Partly sunny;ESE;7;46%;16%;8 Reno, NV;65;36;56;35;Spotty showers;N;9;44%;84%;5 Richmond, VA;70;50;68;48;Partly sunny;ESE;6;54%;12%;4 Roswell, NM;76;47;67;49;Clouds and sun;SE;11;43%;32%;9 Sacramento, CA;85;48;78;48;Sunny and nice;SSW;8;42%;11%;8 Salt Lake City, UT;55;37;62;43;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;11;28%;82%;3 San Antonio, TX;92;70;84;69;A t-storm in spots;NNE;9;61%;55%;4 San Diego, CA;64;58;64;56;Low clouds may break;SW;8;60%;19%;2 San Francisco, CA;64;51;62;51;Partly sunny;WSW;15;55%;2%;7 Savannah, GA;84;59;80;60;Partly sunny;SSE;6;46%;1%;9 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;40;64;42;Breezy in the p.m.;NE;13;36%;2%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;50;29;44;27;Windy with some sun;NW;23;42%;40%;3 Spokane, WA;54;35;55;36;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;27%;0%;5 Springfield, IL;63;40;61;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;45%;8%;7 St. Louis, MO;68;49;65;43;Partial sunshine;NW;6;39%;21%;8 Tampa, FL;81;61;85;65;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;53%;0%;10 Toledo, OH;61;40;65;38;Partly sunny;NW;6;50%;23%;7 Tucson, AZ;89;58;88;59;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;16%;0%;10 Tulsa, OK;68;53;66;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;42%;80%;7 Vero Beach, FL;81;54;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;60%;0%;10 Washington, DC;60;49;65;50;Decreasing clouds;S;5;57%;25%;3 Wichita, KS;64;38;61;38;Becoming cloudy;N;9;39%;34%;7 Wilmington, DE;52;46;63;46;Partly sunny, milder;SW;7;52%;20%;5