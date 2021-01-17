US Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;28;36;19;A snow shower;WNW;15;64%;46%;1

Albuquerque, NM;56;30;52;32;Mostly sunny;E;5;30%;68%;3

Anchorage, AK;36;32;37;30;Rain;SW;10;77%;94%;0

Asheville, NC;43;29;42;28;Breezy;NW;13;54%;22%;3

Atlanta, GA;49;32;50;34;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;50%;7%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;48;37;50;33;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;54%;2%;2

Austin, TX;70;41;71;58;Breezy in the p.m.;S;9;60%;61%;3

Baltimore, MD;48;32;46;30;Breezy with some sun;W;14;50%;18%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;62;36;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;49%;2%;4

Billings, MT;46;33;39;25;A little a.m. snow;WNW;15;59%;60%;1

Birmingham, AL;53;33;53;36;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;51%;8%;3

Bismarck, ND;35;22;27;23;A little snow;WNW;8;79%;76%;0

Boise, ID;42;24;40;23;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;65%;0%;2

Boston, MA;45;35;44;27;Breezy with some sun;WNW;20;52%;2%;2

Bridgeport, CT;42;31;42;29;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;18;59%;9%;2

Buffalo, NY;38;29;33;27;Some snow;W;7;78%;89%;1

Burlington, VT;37;25;29;12;Snow showers;NW;7;67%;62%;1

Caribou, ME;33;24;26;8;Rather cloudy;WNW;11;67%;32%;1

Casper, WY;37;22;32;12;Snow;E;12;72%;74%;1

Charleston, SC;54;39;58;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;53%;5%;3

Charleston, WV;38;28;36;30;Snow showers, breezy;WSW;15;70%;83%;1

Charlotte, NC;46;32;52;31;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;48%;2%;3

Cheyenne, WY;44;27;32;13;Partly sunny;NNW;14;51%;32%;2

Chicago, IL;33;26;30;18;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;73%;23%;1

Cleveland, OH;38;31;35;30;Snow showers;WSW;16;75%;85%;1

Columbia, SC;51;33;54;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;49%;3%;3

Columbus, OH;35;25;28;23;Morning flurries;WSW;9;73%;84%;1

Concord, NH;41;32;39;20;Breezy;WNW;14;61%;13%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;37;65;50;Sunny and breezy;SSE;15;52%;27%;3

Denver, CO;50;34;40;21;An a.m. snow shower;ENE;7;47%;79%;1

Des Moines, IA;31;22;31;19;Afternoon flurries;W;5;83%;61%;1

Detroit, MI;37;28;35;27;A few flurries;WSW;7;74%;74%;1

Dodge City, KS;49;31;51;27;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;16;49%;4%;2

Duluth, MN;27;15;18;1;Cloudy and colder;NW;8;67%;5%;1

El Paso, TX;66;33;71;39;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;19%;6%;4

Fairbanks, AK;11;1;20;10;An afternoon flurry;NE;4;71%;70%;0

Fargo, ND;27;5;10;1;Cloudy and colder;N;8;80%;35%;1

Grand Junction, CO;43;23;42;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;52%;32%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;35;28;34;24;Snow at times;WSW;8;76%;84%;1

Hartford, CT;44;33;42;28;A snow shower;WNW;15;58%;51%;2

Helena, MT;44;34;39;21;A bit of snow;SW;8;54%;61%;1

Honolulu, HI;81;68;75;68;Heavy showers;NNE;17;69%;84%;1

Houston, TX;66;43;69;59;Sunny intervals;SE;9;57%;26%;3

Indianapolis, IN;32;24;33;24;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;76%;69%;1

Jackson, MS;60;33;60;41;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;43%;5%;3

Jacksonville, FL;59;39;63;36;Plenty of sun;WNW;9;47%;12%;4

Juneau, AK;43;39;43;37;Windy with rain;SSE;22;83%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;42;25;43;27;Cloudy;NNW;5;68%;14%;1

Knoxville, TN;44;32;42;32;Breezy;SW;15;62%;25%;1

Las Vegas, NV;69;44;67;40;Partly sunny, breezy;N;15;19%;16%;2

Lexington, KY;36;26;34;29;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;80%;55%;1

Little Rock, AR;53;32;58;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;43%;67%;3

Long Beach, CA;86;51;75;51;Not as warm;NE;4;42%;20%;3

Los Angeles, CA;86;55;77;56;Not as warm;NE;4;40%;19%;3

Louisville, KY;37;29;37;32;Rather cloudy;SSW;9;72%;53%;1

Madison, WI;29;19;26;11;Cloudy;WNW;6;72%;22%;1

Memphis, TN;50;33;55;42;Mostly sunny;S;8;51%;29%;3

Miami, FL;69;58;72;57;Inc. clouds;NNE;7;61%;7%;3

Milwaukee, WI;34;25;31;18;Mostly cloudy;W;9;72%;24%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;17;21;4;Low clouds;WNW;8;79%;7%;1

Mobile, AL;58;34;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;49%;5%;4

Montgomery, AL;55;31;57;32;Plenty of sun;SW;7;45%;8%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;12;5;9;1;Very windy;NW;35;93%;72%;1

Nashville, TN;48;31;48;37;Periods of sun;S;7;56%;19%;1

New Orleans, LA;64;43;62;49;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;47%;1%;4

New York, NY;45;37;45;32;Breezy with some sun;W;19;51%;25%;2

Newark, NJ;44;33;46;29;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;51%;27%;2

Norfolk, VA;50;35;51;32;Breezy;W;14;49%;14%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;54;32;59;36;Breezy with sunshine;NNE;15;47%;28%;3

Olympia, WA;53;37;47;33;Clouds and sun;NE;6;86%;5%;1

Omaha, NE;37;23;34;24;A few flurries;SSE;6;83%;69%;1

Orlando, FL;62;49;67;42;Decreasing clouds;WNW;8;53%;11%;4

Philadelphia, PA;47;33;46;30;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;48%;5%;2

Phoenix, AZ;78;49;73;53;Mostly sunny;E;4;23%;24%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;38;29;33;27;Cloudy, snow showers;WSW;8;68%;85%;1

Portland, ME;42;28;42;19;Partly sunny, windy;NW;20;53%;3%;1

Portland, OR;53;38;51;34;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;72%;3%;2

Providence, RI;45;32;46;26;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;50%;4%;2

Raleigh, NC;49;32;50;31;Breezy with some sun;W;14;52%;8%;2

Reno, NV;60;31;52;27;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;8;45%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;49;32;49;29;Breezy with some sun;W;14;48%;14%;2

Roswell, NM;59;27;62;33;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;30%;7%;3

Sacramento, CA;70;47;71;46;Increasingly windy;N;19;39%;5%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;47;27;37;22;Partly sunny, colder;NW;7;73%;3%;3

San Antonio, TX;68;42;72;61;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;67%;56%;4

San Diego, CA;80;53;71;52;Not as warm;SSW;5;60%;24%;3

San Francisco, CA;70;53;70;58;Mostly sunny, windy;NNE;20;47%;6%;3

Savannah, GA;54;39;57;34;Plenty of sun;W;10;49%;3%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;40;48;35;Partly sunny;NE;8;82%;7%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;35;21;31;21;Cloudy with flurries;NNE;5;83%;78%;1

Spokane, WA;39;28;39;25;Mostly sunny;SSE;0;79%;5%;2

Springfield, IL;33;27;36;21;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;84%;72%;1

St. Louis, MO;36;30;41;27;Bit of rain, snow;NE;6;69%;81%;2

Tampa, FL;61;50;68;40;Decreasing clouds;NNW;6;62%;10%;4

Toledo, OH;36;30;34;27;A few flurries;WSW;8;82%;74%;1

Tucson, AZ;78;47;76;51;Lots of sun, warm;SE;7;20%;25%;4

Tulsa, OK;54;32;59;33;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;47%;28%;3

Vero Beach, FL;64;50;68;42;Decreasing clouds;NNW;7;62%;10%;4

Washington, DC;49;35;48;31;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;42%;15%;2

Wichita, KS;50;28;55;27;Rather cloudy;NNW;10;48%;9%;1

Wilmington, DE;48;31;46;28;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;50%;26%;2

