US Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;30;16;32;21;Some sunshine;NNW;9;54%;4%;2 Albuquerque, NM;52;28;46;26;Breezy in the p.m.;N;9;39%;74%;2 Anchorage, AK;29;24;30;25;Snow;N;9;77%;82%;0 Asheville, NC;35;29;38;21;Periods of sun;NW;12;69%;7%;3 Atlanta, GA;41;30;43;27;Mostly sunny;NW;11;63%;6%;3 Atlantic City, NJ;42;31;45;28;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;46%;2%;2 Austin, TX;55;34;55;41;Mostly sunny;E;2;58%;64%;3 Baltimore, MD;39;28;44;30;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;44%;4%;2 Baton Rouge, LA;49;32;52;31;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;58%;12%;3 Billings, MT;38;26;39;25;Partial sunshine;SSW;4;80%;16%;1 Birmingham, AL;40;29;43;25;Mostly sunny;N;8;59%;10%;3 Bismarck, ND;34;25;32;15;Partly sunny;WNW;6;82%;7%;1 Boise, ID;40;25;39;26;Partly sunny;ESE;5;74%;0%;2 Boston, MA;41;27;35;27;Breezy;NW;19;55%;4%;2 Bridgeport, CT;39;21;36;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;18;49%;4%;2 Buffalo, NY;29;21;36;24;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;58%;3%;2 Burlington, VT;25;17;27;20;Clouds and sun;N;9;62%;6%;2 Caribou, ME;24;21;27;17;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;72%;17%;1 Casper, WY;32;11;26;16;A little snow, cold;SW;8;84%;72%;1 Charleston, SC;48;36;53;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;72%;12%;3 Charleston, WV;38;27;38;24;Partly sunny;WSW;4;70%;6%;2 Charlotte, NC;39;28;49;27;Mostly sunny;N;6;55%;8%;3 Cheyenne, WY;42;16;29;13;Periods of sun;NNW;7;83%;66%;1 Chicago, IL;35;28;37;26;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;61%;4%;2 Cleveland, OH;33;31;37;31;Partial sunshine;NNW;8;63%;4%;2 Columbia, SC;43;33;49;31;Mostly sunny;NW;5;71%;10%;3 Columbus, OH;34;23;35;23;Partly sunny;NW;6;66%;5%;2 Concord, NH;34;19;33;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;59%;5%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;49;32;49;36;Partly sunny;ENE;6;61%;41%;3 Denver, CO;46;27;32;18;Colder, p.m. snow;NNE;6;79%;88%;1 Des Moines, IA;30;21;27;18;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;80%;1%;1 Detroit, MI;34;23;37;24;Partly sunny;NW;6;68%;5%;2 Dodge City, KS;43;22;40;27;Cloudy;ENE;7;80%;48%;1 Duluth, MN;23;19;29;19;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;82%;2%;1 El Paso, TX;63;32;62;32;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;28%;0%;3 Fairbanks, AK;10;-5;9;-1;Clouds and sun;NE;4;84%;10%;0 Fargo, ND;28;21;30;15;A morning flurry;WNW;5;91%;42%;1 Grand Junction, CO;36;17;35;14;A little a.m. snow;NE;7;66%;52%;1 Grand Rapids, MI;31;17;34;23;Partly sunny;NNW;5;66%;3%;2 Hartford, CT;41;22;35;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;48%;5%;2 Helena, MT;35;21;34;19;Partly sunny;SW;3;69%;0%;2 Honolulu, HI;82;69;82;70;Partly sunny;NE;7;59%;33%;5 Houston, TX;54;39;56;42;Mostly sunny;E;5;57%;28%;4 Indianapolis, IN;34;24;35;23;Partly sunny;NNW;6;67%;3%;2 Jackson, MS;43;29;46;27;Periods of sun;NNE;7;56%;8%;3 Jacksonville, FL;58;38;55;34;Mostly sunny;NW;9;57%;5%;3 Juneau, AK;39;36;41;36;Rain and drizzle;E;10;78%;91%;0 Kansas City, MO;39;27;35;22;Mostly cloudy;N;4;75%;4%;1 Knoxville, TN;39;29;38;22;Partly sunny, chilly;NNE;5;70%;4%;2 Las Vegas, NV;61;36;58;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;24%;0%;3 Lexington, KY;36;24;35;21;Partly sunny;NNW;5;71%;5%;1 Little Rock, AR;41;29;45;28;Partly sunny, chilly;NE;6;56%;11%;3 Long Beach, CA;65;45;71;45;Fog in the morning;NNE;4;46%;0%;3 Los Angeles, CA;70;49;71;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;36%;1%;3 Louisville, KY;37;27;38;25;Partly sunny;N;5;60%;4%;1 Madison, WI;30;18;30;16;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;71%;4%;1 Memphis, TN;40;32;40;28;Periods of sun;NE;8;64%;12%;1 Miami, FL;76;53;67;48;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;50%;4%;4 Milwaukee, WI;33;29;34;23;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;78%;4%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;10;24;21;Mostly cloudy;WSW;4;90%;1%;1 Mobile, AL;48;31;50;29;Mostly sunny;N;8;57%;7%;3 Montgomery, AL;44;32;46;26;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;54%;9%;3 Mt. Washington, NH;22;11;19;13;Windy;NW;33;86%;15%;1 Nashville, TN;39;27;38;24;Partly sunny;NNW;7;67%;6%;1 New Orleans, LA;50;37;51;37;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;9;57%;7%;3 New York, NY;40;29;38;29;Sunshine and breezy;NNW;20;39%;2%;2 Newark, NJ;40;23;41;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;40%;4%;2 Norfolk, VA;44;32;44;32;Mostly sunny;NW;10;49%;3%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;41;28;45;30;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;63%;27%;2 Olympia, WA;48;31;43;37;Some brightening;WSW;3;87%;90%;2 Omaha, NE;33;23;32;20;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;77%;4%;1 Orlando, FL;69;44;60;40;Mostly sunny;NW;10;55%;5%;4 Philadelphia, PA;38;27;41;30;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;39%;3%;2 Phoenix, AZ;70;44;68;44;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;29%;0%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;36;25;40;26;Mostly sunny;WNW;4;53%;6%;2 Portland, ME;38;18;33;19;Breezy;NNW;15;59%;4%;2 Portland, OR;50;33;45;38;Decreasing clouds;E;7;81%;100%;2 Providence, RI;41;22;36;23;Breezy and colder;NNW;14;50%;3%;2 Raleigh, NC;39;31;50;28;Mostly sunny;NW;6;58%;6%;3 Reno, NV;52;22;47;22;Partly sunny;SSE;5;50%;0%;3 Richmond, VA;43;28;48;29;Partly sunny;NW;9;44%;2%;3 Roswell, NM;52;28;42;30;Cooler with some sun;E;7;68%;69%;2 Sacramento, CA;55;39;58;36;Fog in the morning;SE;5;67%;1%;2 Salt Lake City, UT;41;25;35;22;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;77%;22%;1 San Antonio, TX;57;32;54;40;Turning cloudy;E;7;64%;51%;3 San Diego, CA;63;50;65;49;Fog in the morning;ENE;5;61%;0%;3 San Francisco, CA;56;46;56;46;Partly sunny;W;6;66%;3%;3 Savannah, GA;52;38;53;33;Mostly sunny;W;9;65%;4%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;34;47;40;More clouds than sun;SSE;5;77%;81%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;32;18;32;23;Mainly cloudy;WNW;4;86%;3%;1 Spokane, WA;40;32;39;30;Low clouds;ENE;1;86%;32%;0 Springfield, IL;33;22;31;21;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;87%;4%;1 St. Louis, MO;37;25;35;23;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;69%;4%;1 Tampa, FL;65;47;60;38;Partly sunny;NW;7;62%;5%;4 Toledo, OH;32;25;36;22;Partly sunny;NNW;3;76%;4%;2 Tucson, AZ;73;41;66;36;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;27%;0%;3 Tulsa, OK;41;25;44;27;Clouds and sun;NE;5;63%;9%;3 Vero Beach, FL;73;43;62;38;Mostly sunny;NW;10;59%;5%;4 Washington, DC;40;30;47;33;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;40%;1%;2 Wichita, KS;37;24;42;25;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;65%;20%;1 Wilmington, DE;39;25;42;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;41%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather