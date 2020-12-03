US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;45;30;48;34;Rain and drizzle;SSE;9;57%;85%;1
Albuquerque, NM;41;22;50;28;Partly sunny;NE;6;31%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;25;7;10;2;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;82%;2%;1
Asheville, NC;57;36;52;35;Occasional rain;NW;6;79%;94%;1
Atlanta, GA;54;42;56;36;Periods of rain;WNW;6;80%;90%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;52;44;57;47;Mainly cloudy;SSW;13;62%;89%;1
Austin, TX;57;37;62;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;3;44%;42%;3
Baltimore, MD;52;39;51;45;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;62%;85%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;67;45;59;36;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;8;70%;18%;3
Billings, MT;48;32;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;12;33%;2%;2
Birmingham, AL;57;48;55;35;Couple of t-storms;WNW;9;83%;72%;1
Bismarck, ND;48;22;50;23;Sunny and mild;NW;10;59%;2%;2
Boise, ID;40;20;38;20;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;57%;0%;2
Boston, MA;51;39;54;42;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;53%;71%;1
Bridgeport, CT;49;36;49;41;A little p.m. rain;SW;7;64%;89%;1
Buffalo, NY;44;37;43;32;A snow squall;WNW;15;72%;84%;0
Burlington, VT;44;37;44;35;Cloudy;S;11;58%;75%;1
Caribou, ME;38;32;39;31;Low clouds;SSE;6;71%;56%;0
Casper, WY;34;20;42;19;Plenty of sunshine;SW;17;36%;0%;2
Charleston, SC;62;46;73;50;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;72%;79%;1
Charleston, WV;48;35;49;34;Rain and drizzle;NNW;6;76%;95%;1
Charlotte, NC;57;36;57;43;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SW;5;65%;94%;1
Cheyenne, WY;45;25;54;25;Plenty of sunshine;NW;12;21%;0%;2
Chicago, IL;45;32;44;31;Mostly sunny;N;9;61%;4%;2
Cleveland, OH;42;38;46;37;Mostly cloudy;NNW;15;59%;64%;1
Columbia, SC;58;37;65;47;A little p.m. rain;SSW;5;69%;85%;1
Columbus, OH;39;31;47;26;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;64%;39%;1
Concord, NH;48;30;50;33;A thick cloud cover;SSW;5;51%;75%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;47;32;58;34;Partly sunny;NW;8;56%;4%;3
Denver, CO;48;32;59;34;Sunny, not as cool;SW;5;24%;1%;3
Des Moines, IA;44;25;46;24;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;57%;4%;2
Detroit, MI;44;33;43;29;Partly sunny;N;8;69%;20%;1
Dodge City, KS;40;24;55;29;Plenty of sun;NW;11;51%;1%;3
Duluth, MN;37;29;34;23;Mostly sunny;W;5;74%;1%;2
El Paso, TX;45;20;53;26;Partly sunny;NNE;5;33%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;11;-11;-4;-23;Very cold;NE;3;80%;9%;0
Fargo, ND;48;26;39;23;Sunshine;SSW;4;79%;5%;2
Grand Junction, CO;39;17;45;19;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;29%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;40;33;42;28;Mostly sunny;N;8;67%;8%;1
Hartford, CT;51;36;52;39;A bit of p.m. rain;SSW;7;55%;89%;1
Helena, MT;40;18;42;18;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;58%;0%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;73;85;73;Winds subsiding;ENE;16;65%;63%;2
Houston, TX;56;40;57;42;Mostly sunny;N;7;62%;12%;3
Indianapolis, IN;45;31;46;30;Partly sunny;NNW;6;71%;21%;2
Jackson, MS;54;43;53;34;Clearing;NNW;8;68%;30%;3
Jacksonville, FL;69;53;75;51;Partly sunny;SSW;8;69%;71%;3
Juneau, AK;43;40;45;40;Occasional rain;E;12;93%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;40;28;51;29;Plenty of sun;NW;6;49%;3%;2
Knoxville, TN;51;36;49;36;Periods of rain;W;5;86%;91%;1
Las Vegas, NV;56;27;57;29;Sunny, but cool;NNW;4;17%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;45;37;46;30;Rain and drizzle;WNW;6;93%;71%;1
Little Rock, AR;44;36;53;35;Turning sunny;WSW;7;65%;27%;3
Long Beach, CA;75;44;73;44;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;21%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;75;45;72;46;Plenty of sunshine;N;3;24%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;44;41;48;33;Partly sunny;W;5;80%;44%;1
Madison, WI;40;27;41;20;Mostly sunny;N;6;59%;3%;2
Memphis, TN;45;39;49;34;Turning sunny;WSW;8;69%;35%;3
Miami, FL;75;67;78;67;Partly sunny;SSW;8;62%;22%;3
Milwaukee, WI;39;33;42;28;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;57%;3%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;27;38;22;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;71%;26%;1
Mobile, AL;65;58;63;40;A morning t-storm;NNW;9;80%;61%;2
Montgomery, AL;58;47;62;36;A shower and t-storm;NW;8;80%;72%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;23;17;22;16;Very windy;SSW;39;79%;82%;1
Nashville, TN;54;41;50;31;Morning rain;WSW;6;80%;74%;1
New Orleans, LA;72;54;59;45;Partial sunshine;N;13;74%;31%;2
New York, NY;51;42;50;44;A little p.m. rain;SW;7;56%;90%;1
Newark, NJ;52;36;49;41;A little p.m. rain;SW;6;64%;90%;1
Norfolk, VA;58;40;65;54;Cloudy;SSE;7;55%;81%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;39;27;57;31;Mostly sunny, milder;WNW;7;54%;0%;3
Olympia, WA;46;35;51;30;Partly sunny;NNW;3;79%;7%;2
Omaha, NE;47;25;50;25;Plenty of sun;N;9;54%;2%;2
Orlando, FL;74;59;78;65;Partly sunny;S;7;64%;65%;2
Philadelphia, PA;52;39;51;44;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;61%;90%;1
Phoenix, AZ;68;40;67;41;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;17%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;43;36;47;33;Rain and drizzle;NNE;7;64%;79%;1
Portland, ME;46;31;49;35;Cloudy;SW;8;58%;66%;1
Portland, OR;46;35;51;36;Mostly sunny;E;7;74%;8%;2
Providence, RI;51;36;57;40;Occasional p.m. rain;SW;7;52%;87%;1
Raleigh, NC;57;39;61;47;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;6;68%;87%;1
Reno, NV;51;22;53;22;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;46%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;56;39;60;47;Cloudy;S;8;53%;96%;1
Roswell, NM;46;19;55;29;Partly sunny;NNW;4;32%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;65;39;65;38;Mostly sunny;SE;4;58%;2%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;39;20;39;22;Abundant sunshine;NW;5;52%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;56;34;60;37;Sunny;NE;5;44%;9%;4
San Diego, CA;73;46;78;46;Sunny;ENE;6;25%;0%;3
San Francisco, CA;64;46;62;45;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;59%;2%;2
Savannah, GA;64;49;74;45;A shower in the p.m.;W;7;72%;78%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;40;53;38;Mostly sunny;E;5;69%;6%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;44;26;46;23;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;62%;2%;2
Spokane, WA;41;26;40;23;Partly sunny;NE;1;72%;1%;2
Springfield, IL;48;29;46;23;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;69%;4%;2
St. Louis, MO;46;31;50;28;Mostly sunny;NW;7;66%;5%;2
Tampa, FL;74;58;76;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;75%;64%;2
Toledo, OH;44;33;43;27;Some sun;NNW;8;72%;14%;2
Tucson, AZ;58;37;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;21%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;42;28;53;29;Sunshine, but cool;WNW;5;61%;3%;3
Vero Beach, FL;74;63;78;63;Variable clouds;SSW;8;64%;29%;3
Washington, DC;53;42;55;45;Cloudy;SSE;6;57%;85%;1
Wichita, KS;41;23;55;30;Plenty of sun;WNW;7;55%;1%;3
Wilmington, DE;50;37;49;44;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;64%;87%;1
