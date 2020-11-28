US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;51;32;49;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;7%;2
Albuquerque, NM;51;28;52;25;Abundant sunshine;ESE;10;35%;0%;3
Anchorage, AK;27;18;24;18;A bit of snow;S;3;88%;82%;0
Asheville, NC;62;36;57;47;Rather cloudy;E;6;74%;75%;2
Atlanta, GA;66;48;60;44;Cooler, p.m. rain;ESE;6;79%;94%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;59;39;60;47;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;48%;12%;2
Austin, TX;59;47;62;39;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;58%;10%;4
Baltimore, MD;58;34;57;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;51%;59%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;67;59;67;43;A shower and t-storm;NW;10;98%;70%;1
Billings, MT;50;26;43;32;Sunny;SW;8;49%;1%;2
Birmingham, AL;64;47;65;46;Rain;S;7;78%;92%;1
Bismarck, ND;59;23;38;11;Much colder;SSW;11;48%;2%;2
Boise, ID;40;24;44;24;Partly sunny;E;6;52%;4%;2
Boston, MA;54;38;54;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;47%;7%;2
Bridgeport, CT;55;35;53;40;Plenty of sun;SW;6;51%;9%;2
Buffalo, NY;45;37;51;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;53%;12%;2
Burlington, VT;45;37;47;38;Partly sunny;SSE;8;64%;8%;2
Caribou, ME;36;29;38;26;Partly sunny;WSW;6;68%;11%;1
Casper, WY;47;17;39;23;Brilliant sunshine;SSW;10;50%;2%;2
Charleston, SC;61;53;70;62;An afternoon shower;S;8;80%;86%;1
Charleston, WV;52;32;63;47;Becoming cloudy;SE;4;56%;88%;3
Charlotte, NC;66;44;62;52;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;60%;83%;2
Cheyenne, WY;56;23;37;19;Sunny and colder;SW;9;45%;2%;2
Chicago, IL;51;37;50;32;Clouding up;NNW;10;60%;48%;2
Cleveland, OH;47;38;54;41;Not as cool;SSE;11;47%;57%;2
Columbia, SC;62;46;65;57;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;5;73%;89%;1
Columbus, OH;48;30;51;37;Increasing clouds;ESE;5;58%;83%;2
Concord, NH;50;28;49;28;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;63%;7%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;44;52;33;Decreasing clouds;NNW;16;77%;11%;2
Denver, CO;61;30;42;29;Sunny and cooler;S;6;46%;2%;3
Des Moines, IA;58;31;41;18;Windy;NNW;20;62%;3%;2
Detroit, MI;46;34;51;37;Mostly sunny;W;8;61%;58%;2
Dodge City, KS;49;33;47;19;Windy and cooler;N;24;48%;5%;3
Duluth, MN;47;30;34;16;Cloudy and colder;NNW;13;63%;6%;1
El Paso, TX;58;31;60;31;Abundant sunshine;E;6;36%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;4;-3;3;-6;A little snow;SSE;4;96%;85%;0
Fargo, ND;50;28;29;15;Much colder;NNW;15;58%;2%;1
Grand Junction, CO;45;24;49;23;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;35%;0%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;47;36;48;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;69%;53%;2
Hartford, CT;53;34;56;37;Plenty of sun;S;5;49%;8%;2
Helena, MT;42;25;42;22;Plenty of sunshine;SW;4;53%;3%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;70;83;70;A shower;NE;12;59%;85%;4
Houston, TX;65;57;66;44;Decreasing clouds;NNW;13;74%;27%;4
Indianapolis, IN;47;31;53;35;Turning cloudy;WNW;4;53%;71%;2
Jackson, MS;61;52;59;41;Rain;WNW;8;84%;91%;1
Jacksonville, FL;75;59;75;66;Cloudy and warmer;S;7;82%;67%;1
Juneau, AK;39;38;41;35;Periods of rain;SSE;10;92%;87%;0
Kansas City, MO;57;39;48;25;Increasingly windy;NNW;15;54%;8%;1
Knoxville, TN;61;39;61;46;Considerable clouds;NE;4;67%;75%;1
Las Vegas, NV;58;34;64;37;Mostly sunny;N;5;22%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;48;32;58;39;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;63%;78%;2
Little Rock, AR;57;37;47;33;Cooler with rain;NW;7;81%;77%;1
Long Beach, CA;75;45;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;26%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;73;46;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;29%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;51;33;56;39;Cloudy;NNW;4;58%;78%;1
Madison, WI;49;30;43;24;Increasing clouds;NNW;9;63%;6%;2
Memphis, TN;57;40;48;35;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;72%;93%;1
Miami, FL;81;69;82;71;A shower or two;SSE;7;68%;62%;4
Milwaukee, WI;51;38;48;31;Some sun;NNW;11;60%;18%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;34;35;18;Colder;NNW;18;55%;3%;1
Mobile, AL;68;60;71;49;Strong thunderstorms;W;8;86%;89%;1
Montgomery, AL;66;52;65;47;Strong thunderstorms;S;8;84%;90%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;22;17;26;23;Windy;SW;32;75%;7%;1
Nashville, TN;55;34;62;37;Afternoon rain;N;4;59%;92%;2
New Orleans, LA;69;62;69;50;Strong thunderstorms;NW;11;85%;74%;1
New York, NY;58;40;56;47;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;43%;7%;2
Newark, NJ;56;34;56;40;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;45%;9%;2
Norfolk, VA;61;43;62;53;Inc. clouds;ESE;5;54%;89%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;52;38;49;28;Cooler;N;14;73%;22%;1
Olympia, WA;48;34;48;41;Variable cloudiness;S;2;87%;100%;1
Omaha, NE;60;30;41;20;Very windy, cooler;NNW;23;54%;3%;2
Orlando, FL;83;67;83;69;Mostly cloudy;S;5;68%;44%;1
Philadelphia, PA;57;37;55;45;Plenty of sun;SSE;5;49%;20%;2
Phoenix, AZ;71;46;76;49;Sunshine and nice;ENE;4;23%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;50;34;57;43;Mostly sunny;SE;6;44%;75%;2
Portland, ME;47;32;46;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;64%;6%;2
Portland, OR;48;36;49;39;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;78%;93%;1
Providence, RI;55;35;56;39;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;47%;7%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;40;64;54;Increasing clouds;E;4;60%;75%;3
Reno, NV;52;20;51;24;Partly sunny;WSW;5;47%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;62;37;62;50;Inc. clouds;SE;5;52%;89%;3
Roswell, NM;54;31;57;24;Winds subsiding;NNW;16;34%;0%;3
Sacramento, CA;63;35;62;36;Partly sunny;SE;3;62%;2%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;43;26;43;25;Mostly sunny;E;5;58%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;61;43;67;36;Plenty of sun;N;9;53%;6%;4
San Diego, CA;73;48;71;50;Sunny and beautiful;NNE;6;39%;1%;3
San Francisco, CA;62;43;62;43;Partly sunny;WSW;6;51%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;63;57;71;65;An afternoon shower;S;7;83%;85%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;38;51;43;Partly sunny;SSE;5;73%;100%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;58;30;35;17;Windy, much colder;NNW;22;54%;1%;2
Spokane, WA;44;29;44;29;Variable cloudiness;ESE;2;78%;26%;2
Springfield, IL;52;32;51;27;Increasing clouds;NNW;8;61%;70%;2
St. Louis, MO;53;32;54;31;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;5;56%;82%;1
Tampa, FL;79;66;82;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;5;76%;68%;2
Toledo, OH;47;32;51;37;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;64%;66%;2
Tucson, AZ;69;44;75;48;Sunny and warm;E;6;23%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;55;37;53;26;Mostly cloudy;N;8;71%;30%;1
Vero Beach, FL;81;64;81;68;Partly sunny;S;4;73%;36%;2
Washington, DC;60;41;59;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;51%;80%;2
Wichita, KS;53;39;49;23;Windy in the p.m.;N;18;55%;27%;2
Wilmington, DE;59;37;57;44;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;49%;26%;2
