US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;40;38;47;31;Cloudy, rain ending;WNW;14;74%;73%;1
Albuquerque, NM;55;43;58;41;A passing shower;SSW;15;62%;80%;1
Anchorage, AK;29;22;29;19;Morning flurries;SSE;13;77%;61%;0
Asheville, NC;63;39;54;30;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;11;52%;1%;3
Atlanta, GA;69;45;63;39;Mostly sunny;NE;9;50%;3%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;58;55;57;38;Downpours;WNW;17;63%;70%;2
Austin, TX;79;54;72;63;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;4;59%;49%;2
Baltimore, MD;58;51;54;36;Decreasing clouds;WNW;14;50%;9%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;78;53;70;50;Sunny and beautiful;E;6;69%;4%;4
Billings, MT;47;27;44;28;Mostly cloudy;W;10;33%;3%;2
Birmingham, AL;71;43;62;40;Mostly sunny;NE;7;51%;9%;3
Bismarck, ND;38;18;45;21;High clouds, breezy;SE;14;54%;2%;2
Boise, ID;42;27;39;26;Rain and snow shower;N;5;73%;51%;1
Boston, MA;43;42;53;32;Heavy morning rain;WNW;19;81%;77%;1
Bridgeport, CT;50;45;56;33;Morning rain, cloudy;WNW;17;65%;85%;1
Buffalo, NY;41;37;43;32;Rain and snow shower;W;17;69%;56%;1
Burlington, VT;39;37;47;28;Morning rain, cloudy;NW;11;71%;78%;0
Caribou, ME;32;27;45;26;Rain, becoming heavy;WNW;11;83%;98%;0
Casper, WY;43;20;52;18;Turning cloudy;NNE;16;29%;4%;2
Charleston, SC;75;57;73;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;59%;5%;3
Charleston, WV;66;41;50;33;Cooler with clearing;NW;6;64%;0%;1
Charlotte, NC;66;46;63;36;Partly sunny;NNE;8;47%;5%;3
Cheyenne, WY;39;25;56;27;Turning cloudy, mild;N;7;40%;61%;3
Chicago, IL;46;36;44;35;Partly sunny;SE;6;56%;22%;2
Cleveland, OH;44;38;45;35;Rain and snow shower;NW;17;64%;55%;1
Columbia, SC;64;50;68;38;Mostly sunny;NE;7;52%;7%;3
Columbus, OH;44;29;45;27;Clouds breaking;NNW;8;64%;0%;1
Concord, NH;38;35;50;29;Heavy morning rain;WNW;15;81%;79%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;45;62;56;Mostly cloudy;SE;11;69%;27%;1
Denver, CO;50;34;58;33;Not as cool;NNW;6;43%;74%;3
Des Moines, IA;52;25;43;35;Partly sunny;SE;7;65%;77%;2
Detroit, MI;39;32;45;27;Some sun returning;NNW;9;64%;18%;1
Dodge City, KS;52;34;54;46;Windy;S;25;76%;57%;2
Duluth, MN;36;23;32;26;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;62%;12%;2
El Paso, TX;74;51;74;50;Periods of sun, mild;WSW;10;41%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;7;-6;5;-12;Partly sunny, cold;W;5;91%;10%;0
Fargo, ND;37;18;36;30;Partly sunny;SE;11;61%;28%;2
Grand Junction, CO;54;35;55;37;A shower and t-storm;E;7;58%;89%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;39;34;43;25;Clouds breaking;NE;9;64%;10%;1
Hartford, CT;47;46;53;32;Morning rain;WNW;14;67%;85%;1
Helena, MT;39;21;39;28;Decreasing clouds;SSW;4;47%;10%;1
Honolulu, HI;85;74;84;73;A shower or two;ENE;17;62%;84%;2
Houston, TX;79;59;71;62;Partly sunny, nice;SE;7;74%;14%;3
Indianapolis, IN;42;34;46;34;Partly sunny;E;6;64%;0%;2
Jackson, MS;75;44;65;40;Sunny and cooler;E;6;49%;1%;3
Jacksonville, FL;74;61;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;9;64%;4%;4
Juneau, AK;37;32;38;34;Morning snow, cloudy;E;14;93%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;55;31;43;41;A shower or two;SE;7;69%;86%;1
Knoxville, TN;67;40;56;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;5;56%;0%;3
Las Vegas, NV;68;43;68;44;Plenty of sun;NW;6;23%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;57;34;51;34;Partly sunny;NE;6;67%;1%;3
Little Rock, AR;62;37;59;39;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;58%;10%;3
Long Beach, CA;66;54;65;50;Partly sunny;SE;5;74%;3%;3
Los Angeles, CA;73;53;66;52;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;62%;3%;3
Louisville, KY;57;38;54;38;Partly sunny;ENE;6;55%;1%;3
Madison, WI;43;27;40;26;Mostly sunny;SE;5;59%;67%;2
Memphis, TN;59;39;59;39;Abundant sunshine;ESE;5;57%;6%;3
Miami, FL;81;71;84;70;Partly sunny;NNE;9;66%;44%;4
Milwaukee, WI;46;35;42;34;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;27%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;24;36;29;Clouds and sun;SE;6;59%;77%;2
Mobile, AL;77;53;71;48;Sunshine and nice;NE;9;61%;1%;4
Montgomery, AL;74;48;65;40;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;52%;11%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;27;19;32;4;Very windy, snow;WNW;48;97%;81%;0
Nashville, TN;65;34;55;35;Turning sunny;ENE;5;58%;1%;3
New Orleans, LA;77;59;70;58;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;68%;1%;4
New York, NY;54;51;54;39;Morning rain, cloudy;WNW;18;63%;84%;1
Newark, NJ;53;51;54;34;Morning rain, cloudy;WNW;14;59%;80%;1
Norfolk, VA;68;56;61;40;Windy and cooler;NNW;19;62%;17%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;52;38;56;51;Cloudy;SSE;14;74%;34%;1
Olympia, WA;43;39;49;42;A shower or two;S;7;84%;74%;1
Omaha, NE;50;25;42;37;A couple of showers;SE;15;69%;85%;1
Orlando, FL;78;66;78;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;68%;8%;4
Philadelphia, PA;56;52;56;38;Brief a.m. showers;W;15;52%;66%;1
Phoenix, AZ;86;61;81;52;Partly sunny;SW;10;29%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;59;39;45;33;Cooler;WNW;15;64%;25%;1
Portland, ME;40;36;51;29;Breezy with rain;WNW;14;83%;85%;0
Portland, OR;44;40;50;41;A shower or two;S;7;81%;74%;1
Providence, RI;47;44;57;31;Heavy morning rain;WNW;15;74%;77%;1
Raleigh, NC;70;52;63;36;Partly sunny;NNW;15;55%;8%;3
Reno, NV;54;31;50;25;Partly sunny;NNW;8;54%;0%;3
Richmond, VA;66;53;56;34;Cooler;NW;15;59%;8%;3
Roswell, NM;51;46;62;47;Showers around;S;14;71%;69%;1
Sacramento, CA;62;41;63;42;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;63%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;44;29;43;30;Rain and drizzle;NW;7;61%;80%;1
San Antonio, TX;78;56;73;63;Partly sunny;SE;8;71%;44%;2
San Diego, CA;67;56;67;56;Partly sunny;SSE;7;63%;8%;3
San Francisco, CA;58;48;59;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;68%;3%;3
Savannah, GA;73;57;73;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;64%;3%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;45;42;49;45;Rain and drizzle;SSW;7;82%;73%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;43;23;42;36;Increasingly windy;SSE;17;61%;72%;2
Spokane, WA;43;33;39;34;Snow showers;SSE;2;84%;71%;0
Springfield, IL;47;29;46;38;Partly sunny;SE;4;69%;63%;2
St. Louis, MO;49;32;51;40;Partly sunny;ESE;3;60%;55%;3
Tampa, FL;77;64;83;58;Mostly sunny;NE;7;68%;25%;4
Toledo, OH;37;32;45;26;Not as cold;N;7;73%;10%;1
Tucson, AZ;87;58;80;53;Partial sunshine;SSW;11;29%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;54;33;55;48;Cloudy;SSE;6;68%;26%;2
Vero Beach, FL;77;68;78;69;Partial sunshine;NNE;12;74%;29%;4
Washington, DC;61;51;55;38;Cooler;WNW;15;49%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;54;34;51;47;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;17;66%;78%;1
Wilmington, DE;57;51;54;34;Cloudy and breezy;WNW;14;53%;25%;1
_____
