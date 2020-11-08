US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;73;37;70;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;63%;4%;2

Albuquerque, NM;62;42;48;29;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;45%;40%;2

Anchorage, AK;35;27;31;22;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;74%;37%;1

Asheville, NC;70;57;68;58;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;7;71%;54%;2

Atlanta, GA;74;64;73;65;Periods of sun;E;8;72%;30%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;75;51;77;57;Turning sunny;SW;6;62%;6%;3

Austin, TX;81;65;84;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;61%;44%;4

Baltimore, MD;74;52;75;55;Partly sunny;SW;3;66%;7%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;78;65;82;65;Clouds and sun;NE;7;72%;7%;2

Billings, MT;29;15;30;21;Clearing;WSW;9;65%;8%;2

Birmingham, AL;76;65;77;67;Low clouds may break;ESE;9;70%;20%;1

Bismarck, ND;67;22;31;15;Much colder;WNW;13;58%;4%;2

Boise, ID;37;21;37;27;Mostly sunny, cold;ESE;6;60%;58%;3

Boston, MA;71;46;70;55;Mostly sunny;SW;5;60%;3%;2

Bridgeport, CT;71;45;70;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;60%;6%;3

Buffalo, NY;67;50;71;55;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;57%;9%;2

Burlington, VT;71;47;66;52;Partly sunny;S;8;59%;14%;2

Caribou, ME;45;42;60;49;Low clouds may break;SW;6;72%;15%;1

Casper, WY;46;19;27;17;A snow shower;SSW;9;58%;56%;3

Charleston, SC;78;71;79;72;Partly sunny;E;11;71%;66%;2

Charleston, WV;79;52;79;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;58%;6%;3

Charlotte, NC;76;60;75;62;Low clouds breaking;ENE;7;69%;44%;1

Cheyenne, WY;49;25;28;20;A bit of p.m. snow;WSW;8;80%;81%;1

Chicago, IL;73;61;74;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;12;70%;33%;1

Cleveland, OH;69;56;73;54;Mostly sunny;S;9;57%;8%;3

Columbia, SC;80;65;80;66;Partly sunny;ENE;6;63%;47%;2

Columbus, OH;76;50;75;48;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;74%;17%;3

Concord, NH;74;37;67;46;Partly sunny;WNW;2;61%;4%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;62;77;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;14;75%;44%;2

Denver, CO;59;31;40;26;Rain/snow showers;NE;7;68%;85%;1

Des Moines, IA;73;62;70;43;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSW;19;73%;75%;1

Detroit, MI;70;50;71;58;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;74%;11%;3

Dodge City, KS;71;58;74;31;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;21;51%;33%;3

Duluth, MN;74;58;61;30;A couple of t-storms;WNW;11;79%;86%;0

El Paso, TX;75;53;66;38;Mostly sunny;NW;13;37%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;32;23;26;16;Low clouds;NE;6;74%;71%;0

Fargo, ND;75;35;38;21;Much colder;W;11;64%;18%;1

Grand Junction, CO;50;35;40;23;A little snow;ENE;8;73%;82%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;74;57;74;64;Clouds and sun, warm;S;9;64%;31%;1

Hartford, CT;74;43;72;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;3;61%;5%;3

Helena, MT;17;11;27;16;Mostly sunny, cold;S;5;59%;36%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;75;85;75;Mostly cloudy, windy;ENE;18;65%;47%;4

Houston, TX;79;69;81;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;80%;35%;2

Indianapolis, IN;79;55;76;62;Partly sunny;S;8;68%;14%;1

Jackson, MS;80;64;80;64;Hazy and very warm;ESE;7;70%;9%;2

Jacksonville, FL;81;74;79;75;Spotty showers;ENE;17;85%;92%;1

Juneau, AK;36;35;40;23;Rain and drizzle;NNE;6;86%;72%;0

Kansas City, MO;76;64;75;56;Winds subsiding;S;15;65%;62%;1

Knoxville, TN;79;53;79;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;63%;12%;3

Las Vegas, NV;56;38;57;36;Sunshine, but cool;NNW;7;32%;1%;3

Lexington, KY;78;55;77;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;64%;23%;3

Little Rock, AR;75;62;76;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;6;76%;24%;2

Long Beach, CA;62;43;64;44;Sunny, but cool;E;5;41%;0%;4

Los Angeles, CA;61;42;63;45;Sunny, but cool;NNW;5;38%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;81;56;79;61;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;64%;29%;3

Madison, WI;71;63;71;62;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;75%;52%;1

Memphis, TN;80;64;78;64;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;70%;20%;1

Miami, FL;78;77;84;79;Rain and wind;SE;34;84%;94%;1

Milwaukee, WI;69;61;71;63;Partly sunny;SSW;14;63%;36%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;63;66;32;A couple of t-storms;NW;16;77%;88%;1

Mobile, AL;82;68;83;72;Mostly sunny;NE;10;70%;11%;3

Montgomery, AL;75;66;76;69;Partly sunny;E;10;74%;18%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;50;40;49;44;Very windy;W;37;60%;11%;3

Nashville, TN;80;58;80;62;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;7;63%;34%;1

New Orleans, LA;75;69;78;70;Humid with some sun;NE;9;76%;7%;3

New York, NY;74;48;73;58;Mostly sunny;SW;5;55%;5%;3

Newark, NJ;76;45;72;54;Mostly sunny;SW;4;59%;7%;3

Norfolk, VA;71;52;70;58;Partly sunny;E;5;74%;5%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;74;62;72;54;Mostly cloudy;S;16;77%;63%;1

Olympia, WA;49;25;44;37;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;6;69%;85%;1

Omaha, NE;74;61;70;33;A thunderstorm;NNW;18;70%;99%;1

Orlando, FL;81;76;81;76;Some wind and rain;E;29;85%;96%;1

Philadelphia, PA;76;46;77;55;Partly sunny;SSW;4;61%;8%;3

Phoenix, AZ;67;50;63;45;Clouds and sun, cool;N;5;36%;6%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;75;44;74;57;Mostly sunny;SE;4;64%;8%;3

Portland, ME;59;44;58;48;Partly sunny;WSW;4;81%;4%;2

Portland, OR;47;28;44;40;Cloudy and chilly;SSW;5;79%;74%;1

Providence, RI;73;43;70;53;Mostly sunny;SW;4;52%;2%;3

Raleigh, NC;77;57;74;60;Showers around;ENE;6;73%;74%;2

Reno, NV;35;17;34;20;Mostly sunny, cold;WSW;4;59%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;75;49;72;56;Partly sunny;SSE;4;70%;6%;3

Roswell, NM;80;52;72;36;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;34%;5%;4

Sacramento, CA;59;36;57;32;Cool with sunshine;NW;5;41%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;40;30;38;27;Clouds and sun, cold;SSE;8;64%;48%;2

San Antonio, TX;80;65;84;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;62%;27%;4

San Diego, CA;65;54;64;48;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;48%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;56;45;58;44;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;7;40%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;77;70;80;73;Spotty showers;ENE;12;77%;76%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;48;32;44;40;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;66%;85%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;72;56;58;25;A t-storm, cooler;NNW;14;77%;79%;1

Spokane, WA;39;21;38;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSE;5;58%;71%;2

Springfield, IL;76;63;76;64;Mostly cloudy;S;15;69%;30%;1

St. Louis, MO;75;62;76;65;Periods of sun;S;10;68%;19%;1

Tampa, FL;83;76;83;76;Rain and wind;ENE;28;82%;91%;1

Toledo, OH;75;52;75;61;Partly sunny;S;5;66%;13%;3

Tucson, AZ;70;50;56;39;A shower or two;E;5;52%;55%;1

Tulsa, OK;76;65;77;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;11;70%;67%;1

Vero Beach, FL;80;78;81;79;Rain and wind;ESE;24;82%;91%;1

Washington, DC;77;53;77;60;Partly sunny;S;4;66%;6%;3

Wichita, KS;73;62;70;40;Low clouds may break;S;17;76%;66%;1

Wilmington, DE;75;46;77;54;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;6%;3

