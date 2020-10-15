US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;50;52;40;A little p.m. rain;NW;6;84%;91%;1
Albuquerque, NM;78;46;71;47;Sunny and nice;S;8;26%;0%;5
Anchorage, AK;42;26;37;28;Partly sunny;NNE;6;56%;7%;2
Asheville, NC;75;51;58;35;A shower in the a.m.;NW;9;74%;58%;3
Atlanta, GA;78;56;66;42;Not as warm;NNW;9;61%;13%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;70;65;66;47;Rain at times;NW;11;79%;94%;1
Austin, TX;90;59;75;55;Cooler;ESE;9;42%;55%;5
Baltimore, MD;75;55;58;41;A bit of rain;NW;8;72%;84%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;85;61;71;50;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;59%;19%;5
Billings, MT;50;34;64;32;Partly sunny;W;13;41%;71%;2
Birmingham, AL;79;54;66;43;Sunny and cooler;N;9;52%;15%;5
Bismarck, ND;46;31;48;33;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;46%;75%;2
Boise, ID;59;38;66;47;Plenty of sunshine;N;5;39%;0%;3
Boston, MA;73;63;73;48;Rain;ESE;10;67%;94%;1
Bridgeport, CT;71;62;65;44;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNW;8;71%;94%;1
Buffalo, NY;67;46;51;39;Cooler;SW;9;62%;73%;1
Burlington, VT;77;51;55;41;A few showers;NNE;5;82%;91%;1
Caribou, ME;63;53;60;47;Rain;SW;5;80%;96%;1
Casper, WY;45;25;63;40;Strong winds;SW;22;35%;8%;4
Charleston, SC;79;71;82;54;A thunderstorm;N;6;73%;55%;5
Charleston, WV;80;48;58;33;A shower or two;S;5;64%;58%;3
Charlotte, NC;78;62;65;42;Spotty showers;N;7;65%;62%;2
Cheyenne, WY;48;24;65;49;Partly sunny, warmer;W;13;26%;1%;4
Chicago, IL;54;38;55;41;Clouds and sun;WNW;13;41%;33%;4
Cleveland, OH;65;46;53;42;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;12;51%;36%;4
Columbia, SC;82;68;74;49;A couple of t-storms;NNE;7;68%;63%;5
Columbus, OH;64;38;55;31;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;6;57%;8%;4
Concord, NH;74;52;60;41;Cooler with rain;NW;6;85%;94%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;53;72;51;Sunshine and nice;SE;10;34%;1%;5
Denver, CO;58;32;71;49;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;24%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;54;37;55;42;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;44%;2%;4
Detroit, MI;59;37;55;37;Partly sunny;SSW;7;51%;35%;3
Dodge City, KS;55;37;68;47;Partly sunny;S;14;36%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;46;33;43;29;Partly sunny;SSW;10;49%;90%;3
El Paso, TX;82;53;77;51;Sunny and nice;SE;9;26%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;26;7;27;13;Mostly sunny;NE;7;47%;10%;1
Fargo, ND;49;31;45;35;Partly sunny, chilly;SE;11;39%;67%;3
Grand Junction, CO;66;37;67;39;Sunny;ENE;6;22%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;51;37;54;35;Partial sunshine;WSW;10;52%;66%;3
Hartford, CT;73;62;63;46;Cooler with rain;NNW;6;74%;94%;1
Helena, MT;50;36;61;32;Winds subsiding;WNW;14;45%;70%;1
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;75;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;59%;44%;6
Houston, TX;89;59;68;58;Cooler;NE;10;59%;59%;3
Indianapolis, IN;58;33;58;35;Partly sunny;SW;7;47%;4%;4
Jackson, MS;82;54;68;45;Sunlit, not as warm;NE;9;52%;16%;5
Jacksonville, FL;84;70;86;66;Partly sunny;NNW;6;64%;30%;5
Juneau, AK;47;36;45;27;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;63%;11%;1
Kansas City, MO;59;42;62;50;Mostly sunny;S;9;36%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;79;51;62;35;Partly sunny;NNW;5;59%;40%;4
Las Vegas, NV;92;62;88;61;Plenty of sun;NW;10;13%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;68;39;58;33;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;50%;5%;4
Little Rock, AR;64;46;66;42;Plenty of sun;S;5;41%;0%;4
Long Beach, CA;91;64;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;50%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;93;67;100;65;Very hot;SSE;6;37%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;66;37;60;36;Mostly sunny;SW;5;46%;3%;4
Madison, WI;50;32;50;32;Showers around;SSW;7;50%;70%;2
Memphis, TN;65;46;64;44;Sunny and cool;SSW;7;43%;1%;4
Miami, FL;87;79;86;79;A t-storm or two;NNE;6;79%;77%;2
Milwaukee, WI;55;36;53;37;Partly sunny;SW;12;47%;50%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;34;47;37;Clouds and sun;SSE;13;47%;65%;2
Mobile, AL;84;64;75;52;Sunny, not as warm;N;11;59%;7%;5
Montgomery, AL;79;58;68;44;Not as warm;N;7;55%;16%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;48;39;41;26;Windy;NW;31;92%;96%;1
Nashville, TN;72;43;62;36;Sunshine, but cooler;SW;6;46%;4%;4
New Orleans, LA;87;68;74;59;Not as warm;NNE;12;59%;10%;5
New York, NY;72;60;63;46;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;78%;93%;1
Newark, NJ;76;58;62;44;Heavy rain, cooler;NNW;6;75%;93%;1
Norfolk, VA;80;64;71;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;8;82%;85%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;70;41;68;50;Partly sunny;S;5;37%;1%;4
Olympia, WA;60;46;62;47;A little p.m. rain;WSW;11;82%;85%;1
Omaha, NE;56;37;59;47;Partly sunny;SSE;12;41%;4%;4
Orlando, FL;91;73;90;71;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;6;66%;27%;5
Philadelphia, PA;76;59;60;45;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;7;77%;91%;1
Phoenix, AZ;98;68;100;68;Sizzling sunshine;ENE;5;16%;0%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;75;46;55;34;Cooler;N;6;57%;57%;2
Portland, ME;64;57;63;50;Rain;SE;9;76%;92%;1
Portland, OR;63;44;64;50;Some sun, pleasant;W;4;71%;67%;2
Providence, RI;72;61;70;47;Afternoon rain;ESE;8;73%;92%;1
Raleigh, NC;78;65;67;44;Rain and drizzle;N;8;78%;78%;1
Reno, NV;72;36;73;40;Sunny and warm;WSW;5;34%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;76;57;60;40;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;89%;86%;1
Roswell, NM;72;42;69;45;Sunny and breezy;S;13;33%;2%;5
Sacramento, CA;93;58;93;54;Mostly sunny;W;7;29%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;60;37;65;46;Abundant sunshine;SE;5;36%;0%;4
San Antonio, TX;91;61;73;58;Cooler;ENE;12;46%;55%;3
San Diego, CA;79;64;91;64;Warmer with sunshine;W;6;51%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;92;65;93;59;Mostly sunny;SW;7;33%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;84;70;85;57;Mostly sunny, humid;NNW;7;67%;28%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;50;62;51;Showers around;SSW;16;80%;84%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;54;33;54;43;Winds subsiding;SE;14;45%;8%;3
Spokane, WA;57;42;62;44;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;57%;32%;3
Springfield, IL;56;31;60;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;39%;2%;4
St. Louis, MO;58;34;63;40;Mostly sunny;SW;8;39%;25%;4
Tampa, FL;88;72;90;69;A t-storm in spots;N;6;68%;43%;5
Toledo, OH;55;32;55;33;Partly sunny;SSW;5;53%;14%;4
Tucson, AZ;96;66;97;65;Very hot;ESE;8;15%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;72;42;70;52;Mostly sunny;S;5;40%;0%;4
Vero Beach, FL;88;74;86;76;A t-storm or two;NE;6;77%;65%;4
Washington, DC;76;56;60;41;A little rain;NW;7;68%;80%;1
Wichita, KS;61;39;66;50;Partly sunny;S;8;38%;2%;4
Wilmington, DE;75;58;58;42;Heavy rain, cooler;NW;8;78%;91%;1
_____
