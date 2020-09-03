US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;61;75;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;64%;11%;6
Albuquerque, NM;94;64;92;65;Mostly sunny;SE;6;28%;1%;9
Anchorage, AK;58;46;57;43;Mostly cloudy;N;4;68%;53%;1
Asheville, NC;87;69;85;63;Partly sunny, humid;NW;7;71%;41%;8
Atlanta, GA;92;71;92;70;Mostly sunny;NW;7;63%;18%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;86;75;86;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;60%;31%;7
Austin, TX;89;74;88;74;A morning t-storm;E;3;74%;78%;4
Baltimore, MD;87;71;86;62;Partly sunny;NW;8;61%;19%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;93;75;94;75;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;5;65%;22%;6
Billings, MT;89;56;91;61;Sunny and hot;ESE;7;34%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;92;72;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;N;6;64%;26%;8
Bismarck, ND;74;48;80;51;Brilliant sunshine;NW;10;44%;1%;5
Boise, ID;95;64;99;69;Very hot;E;6;20%;0%;6
Boston, MA;75;70;87;61;Partly sunny;WNW;8;51%;11%;6
Bridgeport, CT;84;69;85;58;Partly sunny;NNW;8;56%;11%;6
Buffalo, NY;80;63;71;59;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;55%;15%;6
Burlington, VT;79;63;76;54;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;10;49%;36%;4
Caribou, ME;78;59;78;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;51%;24%;4
Casper, WY;84;48;90;54;Brilliant sunshine;SE;7;25%;2%;6
Charleston, SC;94;78;95;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;59%;4%;8
Charleston, WV;81;70;81;54;A t-storm around;NNW;5;67%;44%;3
Charlotte, NC;94;72;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;5;61%;30%;8
Cheyenne, WY;80;54;89;58;Sunny;SSE;7;22%;2%;7
Chicago, IL;86;59;78;64;Sunshine and nice;SW;9;42%;3%;6
Cleveland, OH;84;66;73;61;Not as warm;WNW;15;50%;14%;6
Columbia, SC;96;74;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;5;56%;26%;8
Columbus, OH;81;58;75;50;Partly sunny;NW;7;58%;9%;7
Concord, NH;79;61;83;50;Partly sunny;WNW;9;51%;14%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;72;87;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;SE;6;80%;50%;4
Denver, CO;87;58;93;62;Warm with sunshine;S;5;22%;2%;7
Des Moines, IA;80;53;85;61;Sunny and less humid;SW;8;38%;15%;6
Detroit, MI;85;57;74;56;Not as warm;WSW;9;47%;5%;6
Dodge City, KS;85;57;91;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;49%;0%;7
Duluth, MN;66;50;70;49;Partly sunny;W;10;60%;1%;5
El Paso, TX;100;74;99;71;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;8;22%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;62;45;51;44;Rain and drizzle;WSW;6;81%;71%;1
Fargo, ND;67;48;72;50;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;7;62%;5%;5
Grand Junction, CO;93;59;96;62;Sunshine and hot;SSW;7;14%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;83;56;73;57;Not as warm;SW;11;50%;5%;6
Hartford, CT;85;68;86;57;Partly sunny;NW;7;54%;11%;6
Helena, MT;92;54;92;58;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;26%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;75;Nice with some sun;E;13;48%;36%;11
Houston, TX;94;77;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;70%;73%;6
Indianapolis, IN;85;58;76;56;Sun and clouds;WNW;6;51%;7%;7
Jackson, MS;93;74;94;75;Partly sunny;NNE;4;59%;20%;9
Jacksonville, FL;92;76;95;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;61%;30%;9
Juneau, AK;55;48;56;43;A touch of rain;ENE;6;84%;64%;1
Kansas City, MO;83;59;84;68;Partly sunny;S;5;42%;27%;7
Knoxville, TN;88;71;87;62;A t-storm around;N;5;75%;50%;4
Las Vegas, NV;108;79;110;81;Sunshine, very hot;NW;5;11%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;83;68;79;53;Inc. clouds;N;7;62%;29%;7
Little Rock, AR;85;74;85;60;A t-storm around;NE;7;71%;42%;5
Long Beach, CA;83;67;86;70;Clearing;W;6;62%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;82;65;92;73;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;49%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;85;66;80;55;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;57%;12%;7
Madison, WI;75;48;76;54;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;7;50%;7%;6
Memphis, TN;84;73;84;64;A stray thunderstorm;NE;7;74%;41%;4
Miami, FL;92;84;92;83;Partly sunny;ENE;11;66%;64%;10
Milwaukee, WI;82;56;76;62;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;43%;8%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;53;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;9;48%;4%;5
Mobile, AL;93;75;94;76;Partly sunny;WSW;6;65%;16%;9
Montgomery, AL;92;71;92;73;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;63%;12%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;58;45;50;32;Very windy, cooler;WNW;39;78%;28%;6
Nashville, TN;85;71;83;59;A passing shower;NNE;7;67%;58%;3
New Orleans, LA;92;77;93;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;6;63%;22%;7
New York, NY;87;73;85;63;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;54%;10%;6
Newark, NJ;87;71;86;61;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;52%;10%;6
Norfolk, VA;94;78;91;73;Mostly sunny;SE;6;60%;31%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;89;69;89;71;Nice with some sun;SE;6;72%;3%;7
Olympia, WA;85;52;86;53;Sunny and very warm;SW;5;55%;3%;5
Omaha, NE;80;56;88;64;Sunshine;SW;11;38%;27%;6
Orlando, FL;97;79;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;4;68%;56%;9
Philadelphia, PA;88;72;85;63;Periods of sun;NW;8;57%;12%;7
Phoenix, AZ;107;83;112;88;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;19%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;76;64;77;54;Partly sunny;NW;7;55%;16%;7
Portland, ME;75;64;81;56;Decreasing clouds;WNW;7;59%;14%;6
Portland, OR;93;60;89;56;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;47%;3%;5
Providence, RI;79;69;87;57;Partly sunny;NW;7;54%;10%;6
Raleigh, NC;94;74;92;69;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;60%;17%;8
Reno, NV;98;61;100;62;Very hot;W;4;23%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;92;74;92;63;Partly sunny, humid;N;6;59%;24%;7
Roswell, NM;99;65;96;63;Partly sunny;SE;7;32%;4%;9
Sacramento, CA;91;57;93;58;Hazy sun and warm;S;5;45%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;92;63;94;66;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;22%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;100;75;88;74;A stray thunderstorm;E;7;70%;64%;3
San Diego, CA;79;69;81;72;Turning sunny;NNW;6;63%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;67;58;69;57;Decreasing clouds;WSW;11;64%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;96;74;98;76;Mostly sunny;SW;5;55%;5%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;59;84;57;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;55%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;76;52;85;53;Sunny and warmer;N;7;39%;0%;6
Spokane, WA;90;55;96;62;Sunny;N;2;31%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;88;50;78;58;Partly sunny;SSW;4;50%;2%;7
St. Louis, MO;89;57;81;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;47%;3%;7
Tampa, FL;93;77;94;77;Humid with sunshine;NE;5;72%;44%;10
Toledo, OH;85;53;74;53;Not as warm;WSW;8;53%;2%;6
Tucson, AZ;101;77;108;79;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;23%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;92;70;91;71;Humid with some sun;SE;5;68%;14%;8
Vero Beach, FL;92;78;92;78;Sunshine and humid;E;7;69%;22%;10
Washington, DC;90;73;87;61;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;61%;23%;5
Wichita, KS;91;59;88;67;Partly sunny;SSE;7;58%;1%;7
Wilmington, DE;87;71;85;61;Partly sunny;NW;8;61%;12%;7
_____
