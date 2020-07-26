US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;95;70;93;73;Partly sunny;SSW;8;60%;34%;9
Albuquerque, NM;86;66;86;65;Drenching t-storms;N;7;62%;84%;7
Anchorage, AK;65;54;67;55;Partly sunny;W;8;63%;37%;3
Asheville, NC;87;66;85;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;5;77%;57%;11
Atlanta, GA;90;72;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;66%;57%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;86;77;92;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;9;58%;16%;10
Austin, TX;92;73;94;74;A t-storm in spots;S;1;63%;55%;10
Baltimore, MD;98;77;99;80;Very hot;SW;8;41%;9%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;84;74;81;74;Thunderstorms;SE;7;81%;86%;3
Billings, MT;91;61;96;67;Sunshine;ENE;6;34%;11%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;72;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;72%;56%;8
Bismarck, ND;85;56;86;55;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;47%;2%;8
Boise, ID;95;63;98;67;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;5;23%;2%;9
Boston, MA;94;78;97;80;Mostly sunny;SW;10;50%;29%;9
Bridgeport, CT;92;73;94;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;54%;9%;10
Buffalo, NY;83;75;84;69;A severe t-storm;WSW;16;71%;84%;8
Burlington, VT;92;73;89;73;A t-storm in spots;S;9;67%;73%;6
Caribou, ME;77;63;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;73%;78%;5
Casper, WY;87;53;91;56;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;38%;10%;10
Charleston, SC;87;76;91;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;66%;30%;11
Charleston, WV;92;72;93;72;A t-storm around;SW;6;64%;73%;10
Charlotte, NC;92;72;94;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;5;64%;42%;11
Cheyenne, WY;75;57;81;59;A shower or t-storm;SSE;9;56%;63%;10
Chicago, IL;95;76;83;69;A shower or t-storm;WNW;7;76%;59%;6
Cleveland, OH;88;76;89;71;A severe t-storm;WSW;14;64%;85%;9
Columbia, SC;92;74;94;75;Mostly sunny;SW;5;61%;25%;11
Columbus, OH;91;72;90;69;A severe t-storm;W;11;67%;84%;9
Concord, NH;92;74;95;72;A shower in the a.m.;W;9;55%;61%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;76;92;77;Sunny intervals;SSE;6;71%;39%;11
Denver, CO;85;62;83;62;A t-storm around;SE;7;51%;55%;11
Des Moines, IA;90;68;86;64;Not as hot;W;8;57%;11%;7
Detroit, MI;91;77;88;66;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;75%;83%;4
Dodge City, KS;95;67;79;63;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;8;92%;83%;3
Duluth, MN;88;62;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;W;10;62%;21%;8
El Paso, TX;93;73;95;75;Partly sunny;SE;7;42%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;68;53;66;56;Cloudy;SSW;6;71%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;81;60;80;58;Partly sunny;WNW;11;63%;1%;8
Grand Junction, CO;92;67;91;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;35%;55%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;92;74;81;66;A shower or t-storm;W;10;80%;62%;3
Hartford, CT;96;73;98;76;Very hot;SW;7;52%;8%;9
Helena, MT;89;56;93;61;Sunny and very warm;SSW;5;32%;4%;9
Honolulu, HI;86;77;85;76;Some wind and rain;ENE;19;66%;70%;3
Houston, TX;87;75;88;76;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;75%;82%;6
Indianapolis, IN;91;74;87;68;A severe t-storm;W;9;74%;84%;9
Jackson, MS;87;71;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;4;80%;56%;3
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;91;75;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;72%;73%;9
Juneau, AK;61;52;59;50;Rain in the morning;SE;9;83%;87%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;72;83;66;Thunderstorms;ESE;5;81%;86%;4
Knoxville, TN;89;70;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;77%;57%;11
Las Vegas, NV;105;80;106;81;Partly sunny;WNW;6;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;90;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;75%;65%;9
Little Rock, AR;92;73;91;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;62%;39%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;63;79;62;Partly sunny;SSW;7;62%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;61;83;61;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;92;75;91;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;71%;82%;6
Madison, WI;91;71;82;62;Partly sunny, humid;W;8;58%;16%;8
Memphis, TN;92;76;91;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;63%;44%;11
Miami, FL;88;81;89;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;71%;55%;11
Milwaukee, WI;95;75;84;68;Variable cloudiness;WNW;11;61%;30%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;65;82;64;Mostly sunny;W;12;54%;10%;9
Mobile, AL;89;76;83;75;A shower or t-storm;S;6;80%;83%;3
Montgomery, AL;90;71;88;71;A t-storm around;WSW;4;72%;55%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;61;55;62;54;Windy;W;29;99%;74%;5
Nashville, TN;90;72;92;73;A t-storm around;SW;6;67%;64%;11
New Orleans, LA;81;76;83;76;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;78%;84%;3
New York, NY;94;78;96;81;Very hot;SW;8;48%;10%;10
Newark, NJ;94;73;97;77;Very hot;SW;8;47%;12%;10
Norfolk, VA;97;77;98;78;Very hot;SSW;7;58%;17%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;90;74;90;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNE;8;73%;87%;10
Olympia, WA;88;54;94;56;Mostly sunny;SW;5;45%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;84;69;88;65;Some sun, less humid;SSW;8;54%;7%;10
Orlando, FL;91;77;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;69%;87%;10
Philadelphia, PA;94;73;96;77;Very hot;SSW;8;49%;11%;10
Phoenix, AZ;108;89;108;90;Periods of sun, warm;ESE;6;23%;16%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;92;71;92;71;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;9;60%;66%;10
Portland, ME;89;75;89;75;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;7;68%;64%;6
Portland, OR;97;64;98;60;Very hot;NNW;5;36%;8%;8
Providence, RI;94;74;97;75;Partly sunny;SSW;8;52%;5%;9
Raleigh, NC;93;73;95;74;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;6;63%;27%;11
Reno, NV;94;62;90;59;A t-storm around;WNW;5;27%;40%;11
Richmond, VA;97;74;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;55%;9%;10
Roswell, NM;96;71;96;71;Partly sunny;SSE;10;42%;14%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;59;96;58;Abundant sunshine;S;6;43%;3%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;95;72;94;69;Mostly sunny;SE;8;26%;39%;10
San Antonio, TX;94;76;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;69%;74%;10
San Diego, CA;76;67;77;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;64%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;70;57;69;56;Clouds, then sun;WSW;11;65%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;90;75;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;65%;63%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;86;62;90;60;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;7;46%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;85;59;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;55%;7%;9
Spokane, WA;91;56;97;61;Sunny and very hot;S;2;29%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;91;75;82;63;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;9;82%;66%;2
St. Louis, MO;94;76;87;70;Thunderstorm;NW;7;75%;83%;8
Tampa, FL;90;75;90;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;77%;66%;7
Toledo, OH;91;73;87;60;A severe t-storm;W;10;76%;82%;8
Tucson, AZ;99;81;98;80;A t-storm around;SE;7;41%;51%;8
Tulsa, OK;94;77;89;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;E;6;69%;88%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;74;90;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;76%;73%;9
Washington, DC;96;74;97;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;52%;7%;10
Wichita, KS;94;74;82;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;85%;91%;3
Wilmington, DE;93;71;95;76;Very hot;SSW;8;55%;9%;10
