US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;86;46;75;52;Some sun, pleasant;SE;7;38%;5%;10

Albuquerque, NM;84;53;81;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;15%;2%;12

Anchorage, AK;57;45;55;43;Occasional rain;SE;7;72%;83%;1

Asheville, NC;78;60;82;65;A morning t-storm;ENE;5;65%;80%;9

Atlanta, GA;83;67;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;61%;80%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;70;54;57;54;Clearing and cooler;NE;16;83%;36%;4

Austin, TX;93;75;86;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;7;72%;86%;4

Baltimore, MD;81;59;68;58;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;8;68%;28%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;91;74;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;67%;73%;8

Billings, MT;49;44;58;43;A little rain;SSW;7;69%;64%;3

Birmingham, AL;84;69;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;60%;80%;11

Bismarck, ND;82;57;66;50;Cooler with showers;NW;10;76%;100%;2

Boise, ID;64;42;70;49;Variable clouds;NNE;8;46%;0%;8

Boston, MA;65;47;56;48;Sunshine and cool;ENE;11;57%;26%;10

Bridgeport, CT;68;47;64;51;Decreasing clouds;E;9;56%;27%;6

Buffalo, NY;69;60;77;62;A t-storm in spots;S;9;65%;73%;7

Burlington, VT;78;49;78;54;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;12;27%;27%;9

Caribou, ME;61;36;71;44;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;32%;10%;9

Casper, WY;68;33;58;30;Some sun;NE;11;55%;30%;8

Charleston, SC;83;72;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;71%;80%;9

Charleston, WV;80;62;84;63;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;69%;57%;9

Charlotte, NC;84;66;87;67;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;63%;80%;10

Cheyenne, WY;76;40;52;37;Rain and drizzle;NNW;10;61%;74%;4

Chicago, IL;68;62;81;69;Warmer;SSE;7;67%;26%;7

Cleveland, OH;65;61;78;66;A t-storm in spots;S;11;67%;73%;10

Columbia, SC;88;68;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;64%;80%;10

Columbus, OH;80;65;84;67;Clouds and sun;S;7;66%;42%;7

Concord, NH;74;37;67;38;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;32%;4%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;73;87;69;A shower or t-storm;SE;15;74%;82%;4

Denver, CO;81;48;61;44;Afternoon t-storms;S;8;61%;92%;4

Des Moines, IA;74;65;84;67;Severe thunderstorms;SE;12;78%;88%;3

Detroit, MI;73;60;84;65;A morning t-storm;W;10;67%;66%;4

Dodge City, KS;88;62;83;54;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;17;65%;88%;9

Duluth, MN;57;48;61;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;76%;71%;6

El Paso, TX;92;66;90;64;Sunshine;W;11;14%;1%;12

Fairbanks, AK;75;54;67;51;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;43%;44%;2

Fargo, ND;76;58;76;57;A shower;N;8;66%;83%;3

Grand Junction, CO;75;44;71;44;Mostly sunny;N;10;25%;7%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;80;64;75;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;10;76%;39%;8

Hartford, CT;76;45;72;49;Clouds breaking;E;7;44%;10%;9

Helena, MT;57;40;65;42;Partly sunny;SW;10;47%;10%;8

Honolulu, HI;87;72;87;72;Partly sunny;ENE;7;57%;47%;13

Houston, TX;91;76;87;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;9;72%;82%;4

Indianapolis, IN;79;67;87;68;Periods of sun;S;7;57%;33%;7

Jackson, MS;87;71;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;60%;66%;12

Jacksonville, FL;92;70;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;67%;44%;12

Juneau, AK;62;48;55;43;Cooler with rain;SE;15;76%;88%;1

Kansas City, MO;85;71;86;68;A strong t-storm;S;12;68%;85%;3

Knoxville, TN;83;65;85;65;A morning t-storm;N;4;69%;80%;11

Las Vegas, NV;84;62;88;66;Mostly sunny;N;7;11%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;80;67;84;67;A morning t-storm;SSE;7;66%;66%;9

Little Rock, AR;83;68;88;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;70%;71%;10

Long Beach, CA;73;59;77;60;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;59%;2%;10

Los Angeles, CA;75;57;80;60;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;47%;2%;10

Louisville, KY;83;68;88;68;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;64%;63%;8

Madison, WI;72;60;79;67;Cloudy and warmer;SSE;6;65%;76%;4

Memphis, TN;87;72;89;72;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;69%;70%;10

Miami, FL;84;78;83;75;Showers and t-storms;E;12;80%;96%;3

Milwaukee, WI;65;57;77;60;Warmer;ESE;9;66%;35%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;60;77;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;72%;84%;4

Mobile, AL;84;73;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;71%;69%;9

Montgomery, AL;88;66;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;67%;82%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;55;32;47;37;Mostly sunny;S;20;50%;4%;10

Nashville, TN;87;69;89;69;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;62%;82%;7

New Orleans, LA;91;77;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;66%;62%;9

New York, NY;66;52;65;54;Decreasing clouds;ESE;8;57%;16%;5

Newark, NJ;67;50;65;54;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;59%;15%;4

Norfolk, VA;79;60;65;56;Decreasing clouds;NE;9;86%;25%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;85;68;83;64;Severe thunderstorms;SE;13;79%;87%;4

Olympia, WA;64;46;69;52;Spotty showers;SW;4;59%;70%;3

Omaha, NE;80;68;84;64;A severe t-storm;S;14;70%;87%;3

Orlando, FL;94;73;90;72;Clouds and sun;E;10;58%;44%;12

Philadelphia, PA;78;53;66;54;Cooler;ENE;7;64%;29%;5

Phoenix, AZ;93;67;95;67;Mostly sunny;W;7;14%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;85;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;60%;73%;10

Portland, ME;62;43;55;42;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;9;53%;2%;9

Portland, OR;65;48;73;54;A shower in the p.m.;N;4;55%;66%;4

Providence, RI;68;45;64;47;Mostly sunny;NE;10;48%;17%;10

Raleigh, NC;84;66;84;61;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;64%;64%;11

Reno, NV;69;45;76;49;Nice with sunshine;E;6;25%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;83;62;74;57;Not as warm;E;6;70%;24%;4

Roswell, NM;97;59;94;60;Sunny and very warm;W;9;16%;16%;12

Sacramento, CA;85;53;92;60;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;6;37%;1%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;58;42;64;45;Partly sunny;E;8;41%;13%;11

San Antonio, TX;96;74;86;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;11;77%;89%;6

San Diego, CA;69;59;72;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;63%;1%;11

San Francisco, CA;72;54;72;55;Mostly sunny;SW;9;56%;2%;11

Savannah, GA;90;70;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;71%;81%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;50;68;55;Showers around;SSW;5;60%;70%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;77;60;75;58;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;80%;86%;4

Spokane, WA;63;42;70;50;Clouds;S;5;48%;14%;3

Springfield, IL;82;68;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;77%;69%;5

St. Louis, MO;85;68;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;59%;66%;9

Tampa, FL;91;73;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;79%;75%;5

Toledo, OH;70;62;83;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;71%;56%;8

Tucson, AZ;92;61;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;16%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;86;73;87;69;A strong t-storm;SSW;11;70%;82%;6

Vero Beach, FL;86;75;84;73;Mostly cloudy;ESE;12;69%;44%;5

Washington, DC;82;58;69;57;Cooler;ESE;6;73%;28%;3

Wichita, KS;84;69;83;64;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;11;75%;88%;5

Wilmington, DE;78;53;65;54;Cooler;ENE;9;68%;27%;5

