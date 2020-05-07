US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;65;38;56;34;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;9;39%;83%;8

Albuquerque, NM;87;50;74;52;Mostly sunny, cooler;ESE;16;19%;2%;12

Anchorage, AK;56;43;56;42;Spotty showers;WNW;7;53%;69%;2

Asheville, NC;62;38;56;31;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;64%;83%;3

Atlanta, GA;68;46;62;41;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;62%;65%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;65;53;61;37;A little p.m. rain;SSW;11;61%;91%;7

Austin, TX;81;73;81;60;Showers and t-storms;NNE;10;58%;61%;6

Baltimore, MD;68;52;61;38;A touch of rain;NW;6;63%;90%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;82;62;84;55;Heavy thunderstorms;NNE;14;71%;75%;5

Billings, MT;58;34;63;40;A shower in the p.m.;NW;7;51%;80%;3

Birmingham, AL;71;51;64;43;Showers and t-storms;N;10;75%;76%;3

Bismarck, ND;57;28;62;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;42%;36%;8

Boise, ID;67;44;75;49;Mostly sunny;NE;7;34%;0%;9

Boston, MA;64;46;62;38;Inc. clouds;ENE;12;33%;76%;8

Bridgeport, CT;64;43;57;36;Rain and drizzle;NNE;7;52%;90%;5

Buffalo, NY;53;33;42;29;Showers of rain/snow;NW;9;51%;81%;3

Burlington, VT;62;35;53;32;Spotty showers;NNW;10;40%;83%;7

Caribou, ME;55;33;51;29;Spotty showers;WSW;12;56%;83%;3

Casper, WY;53;27;61;31;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;44%;69%;7

Charleston, SC;71;51;74;54;Partly sunny;SW;12;46%;55%;11

Charleston, WV;67;49;55;32;Cooler with rain;NW;7;79%;100%;2

Charlotte, NC;67;44;65;41;Showers and t-storms;W;11;59%;70%;3

Cheyenne, WY;60;27;55;35;Mostly cloudy;S;11;46%;6%;8

Chicago, IL;56;40;44;32;Windy with some sun;NNW;21;55%;9%;7

Cleveland, OH;66;40;46;35;Rain and snow shower;NNW;16;61%;71%;2

Columbia, SC;70;45;72;46;Showers and t-storms;W;11;48%;76%;4

Columbus, OH;68;41;41;28;A little a.m. rain;N;8;83%;76%;2

Concord, NH;65;38;58;34;Inc. clouds;SSE;14;32%;77%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;65;74;50;Windy;NNE;23;59%;55%;10

Denver, CO;72;34;65;39;Partly sunny;S;8;44%;6%;10

Des Moines, IA;64;41;55;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;17;41%;4%;9

Detroit, MI;66;36;45;28;Rain and snow shower;NNW;10;48%;56%;3

Dodge City, KS;78;40;65;37;Rather cloudy;SE;18;40%;4%;8

Duluth, MN;53;29;45;32;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;10;40%;0%;8

El Paso, TX;100;65;79;60;Sunshine and cooler;ESE;11;19%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;68;46;67;43;Mild with some sun;E;9;34%;0%;3

Fargo, ND;57;28;49;32;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;10;45%;27%;8

Grand Junction, CO;75;38;75;43;Mostly sunny, nice;W;8;16%;0%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;59;34;44;25;Rain/snow showers;NNW;13;47%;71%;6

Hartford, CT;64;42;60;37;Rain and drizzle;NNE;8;40%;89%;8

Helena, MT;58;36;61;37;Spotty showers;N;10;46%;67%;4

Honolulu, HI;85;70;84;70;Partly sunny;NE;13;49%;44%;12

Houston, TX;85;73;88;62;Showers and t-storms;NNE;9;61%;70%;5

Indianapolis, IN;67;47;52;27;Rain in the morning;NNW;11;64%;66%;2

Jackson, MS;76;59;71;46;Cloudy with t-storms;NNE;13;77%;89%;3

Jacksonville, FL;73;52;82;63;Sunny and delightful;SW;9;43%;62%;11

Juneau, AK;61;39;69;44;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;10;48%;1%;5

Kansas City, MO;64;48;59;37;Clouds, then sun;NNW;14;46%;2%;9

Knoxville, TN;66;46;56;33;Showers and t-storms;NNW;10;75%;77%;2

Las Vegas, NV;95;66;97;70;Unseasonably hot;NNW;7;7%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;65;49;52;25;Cooler with rain;NW;11;80%;84%;2

Little Rock, AR;74;56;71;42;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;53%;61%;10

Long Beach, CA;81;62;78;61;Sunny;SSE;6;58%;4%;11

Los Angeles, CA;94;64;85;60;Warm with sunshine;SSW;5;46%;5%;11

Louisville, KY;69;52;53;29;Cooler with rain;NNW;9;69%;72%;2

Madison, WI;62;33;46;27;Partly sunny, colder;NW;11;42%;5%;9

Memphis, TN;72;56;66;43;Showers and t-storms;NNE;16;75%;69%;5

Miami, FL;84;71;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;10;47%;6%;12

Milwaukee, WI;57;35;43;30;Breezy and colder;SSE;16;39%;7%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;34;50;34;Partly sunny;NW;14;30%;4%;8

Mobile, AL;77;58;80;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;10;64%;95%;10

Montgomery, AL;70;49;73;45;Showers and t-storms;N;7;61%;74%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;28;13;22;8;Windy;N;36;78%;93%;4

Nashville, TN;71;51;59;35;Showers and t-storms;N;11;70%;65%;2

New Orleans, LA;77;65;87;59;A p.m. t-storm;N;14;57%;86%;11

New York, NY;67;47;56;36;Rain and drizzle;WNW;7;54%;91%;3

Newark, NJ;67;46;57;36;Rain and drizzle;N;6;59%;94%;3

Norfolk, VA;65;49;72;42;Becoming cloudy;SW;12;46%;69%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;76;54;65;40;Turning sunny;NE;16;51%;0%;10

Olympia, WA;68;41;79;47;Sunny and warmer;NNE;9;45%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;60;37;59;35;Sunlit and breezy;NW;15;44%;4%;9

Orlando, FL;79;58;86;68;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;37%;4%;11

Philadelphia, PA;67;48;59;36;A bit of rain;NW;5;61%;94%;3

Phoenix, AZ;106;74;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;13%;3%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;64;40;41;28;Colder with rain;NW;6;85%;86%;2

Portland, ME;55;43;57;39;Inc. clouds;W;12;42%;85%;8

Portland, OR;74;53;82;59;Sunny and very warm;E;11;37%;3%;8

Providence, RI;64;44;62;37;Inc. clouds;NE;10;38%;84%;8

Raleigh, NC;67;46;69;41;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;13;50%;66%;7

Reno, NV;77;46;85;52;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;18%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;68;49;68;37;Showers and t-storms;WSW;11;53%;91%;4

Roswell, NM;101;56;75;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;13;24%;1%;12

Sacramento, CA;91;54;94;54;Sunny and hot;SSW;5;40%;1%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;63;44;73;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;7;24%;0%;10

San Antonio, TX;88;73;83;61;A shower or t-storm;NNE;11;49%;66%;4

San Diego, CA;73;62;75;61;Partly sunny;SSW;7;61%;2%;11

San Francisco, CA;79;51;71;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;64%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;75;50;79;54;Partly sunny;SW;12;40%;44%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;48;80;55;Sunny and warmer;NE;12;42%;3%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;60;32;56;34;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;13;44%;6%;9

Spokane, WA;64;39;72;46;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;42%;0%;8

Springfield, IL;67;45;56;32;A touch of a.m. rain;NW;17;51%;56%;9

St. Louis, MO;70;50;59;34;Morning rain;NNW;14;53%;77%;9

Tampa, FL;77;57;83;70;Sunny and delightful;SW;9;48%;5%;12

Toledo, OH;65;37;47;27;Showers of rain/snow;N;9;49%;63%;2

Tucson, AZ;103;69;95;67;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;16%;10%;11

Tulsa, OK;75;56;66;40;Clearing and cool;NNE;10;51%;3%;9

Vero Beach, FL;77;60;83;65;Sunny and pleasant;S;11;47%;5%;12

Washington, DC;66;50;64;36;A little rain;NNW;8;61%;92%;2

Wichita, KS;64;47;63;40;Turning sunny, cool;NE;13;46%;0%;9

Wilmington, DE;65;47;61;35;Rain, cool;NW;6;65%;95%;3

