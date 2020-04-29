US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;63;47;59;53;Occasional rain;SE;17;56%;92%;2
Albuquerque, NM;80;56;88;60;Mostly sunny;S;10;19%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;49;33;50;37;Mostly sunny;SE;7;57%;66%;4
Asheville, NC;69;47;59;45;A passing shower;NW;8;62%;82%;7
Atlanta, GA;70;52;62;49;Inc. clouds;WNW;11;65%;22%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;56;55;62;55;Rain beginning;SSE;23;89%;96%;2
Austin, TX;85;59;86;60;Plenty of sunshine;S;0;34%;0%;11
Baltimore, MD;72;59;68;55;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;18;77%;92%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;75;51;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;W;7;50%;0%;11
Billings, MT;83;57;78;50;Cloudy and very warm;W;9;43%;71%;3
Birmingham, AL;73;50;68;48;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;58%;25%;8
Bismarck, ND;67;43;76;51;Inc. clouds;SE;13;46%;8%;7
Boise, ID;89;55;71;45;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;9;66%;59%;5
Boston, MA;50;43;53;49;A p.m. shower or two;ESE;18;71%;89%;2
Bridgeport, CT;53;46;57;53;Rain and drizzle;ESE;22;77%;93%;2
Buffalo, NY;69;57;61;47;Spotty showers;SW;12;73%;88%;2
Burlington, VT;67;48;61;52;Spotty showers;SE;17;48%;86%;2
Caribou, ME;60;34;57;41;Cloudy;S;11;45%;33%;2
Casper, WY;75;46;80;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;28%;31%;6
Charleston, SC;77;67;75;54;Morning showers;W;13;64%;80%;7
Charleston, WV;82;52;60;47;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;7;67%;80%;3
Charlotte, NC;80;57;70;49;Sun and clouds;WNW;9;57%;66%;6
Cheyenne, WY;72;45;82;51;Sun and clouds;WNW;12;28%;22%;9
Chicago, IL;50;43;49;43;Rain tapering off;N;15;71%;66%;2
Cleveland, OH;76;53;58;45;Spotty showers;SSE;14;73%;85%;2
Columbia, SC;82;59;72;49;Cooler but pleasant;W;9;56%;30%;9
Columbus, OH;69;48;51;42;Spotty showers;WSW;15;77%;82%;2
Concord, NH;62;39;49;45;Spotty showers;ESE;10;71%;84%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;52;84;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;44%;0%;11
Denver, CO;74;49;87;56;Partly sunny, warmer;W;7;24%;15%;8
Des Moines, IA;63;47;70;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;45%;0%;8
Detroit, MI;65;51;54;43;Spotty showers;E;11;71%;70%;2
Dodge City, KS;73;45;85;56;Clouds and sun;SSE;16;31%;5%;10
Duluth, MN;60;39;58;41;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;46%;2%;7
El Paso, TX;85;62;95;68;Plenty of sun;SE;6;19%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;40;21;44;24;Sunny, but chilly;NNE;9;38%;0%;4
Fargo, ND;65;39;69;53;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;46%;13%;7
Grand Junction, CO;82;52;88;55;Clouds and sunshine;WNW;12;18%;2%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;59;45;51;44;A little rain;N;14;78%;67%;2
Hartford, CT;64;45;56;52;Rain and drizzle;ESE;15;74%;91%;2
Helena, MT;82;54;71;42;Spotty showers;W;8;51%;72%;4
Honolulu, HI;83;73;83;73;Increasingly windy;ENE;20;55%;31%;12
Houston, TX;80;57;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;46%;0%;11
Indianapolis, IN;61;44;49;42;A few showers;NW;15;77%;70%;3
Jackson, MS;72;52;73;52;Mostly sunny;N;9;48%;0%;11
Jacksonville, FL;83;68;79;55;Clouds, then sun;WNW;12;57%;28%;10
Juneau, AK;49;40;47;37;A bit of rain;E;16;78%;73%;1
Kansas City, MO;69;47;71;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;47%;0%;9
Knoxville, TN;74;51;61;47;A passing shower;W;8;68%;66%;3
Las Vegas, NV;100;74;99;69;Unseasonably hot;SW;10;14%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;67;47;52;44;A shower;W;10;79%;73%;3
Little Rock, AR;70;50;74;50;Mostly sunny, nice;W;8;51%;0%;10
Long Beach, CA;73;61;75;61;Low clouds breaking;SE;6;69%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;80;60;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;60%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;63;49;56;46;Mostly cloudy;WNW;10;71%;53%;3
Madison, WI;51;44;62;38;Mostly sunny;N;14;48%;0%;8
Memphis, TN;73;52;71;53;Sunshine and nice;WNW;12;49%;2%;10
Miami, FL;84;77;86;70;Morning t-storms;W;14;73%;89%;9
Milwaukee, WI;49;42;51;41;Rain tapering off;N;17;68%;70%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;42;69;47;Mostly sunny;SE;8;43%;4%;8
Mobile, AL;75;55;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;NW;9;50%;0%;11
Montgomery, AL;74;50;67;48;Mostly sunny;NW;11;60%;26%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;34;24;33;27;Windy;SE;32;90%;92%;2
Nashville, TN;69;50;65;46;Rather cloudy;W;12;59%;25%;4
New Orleans, LA;74;60;76;58;Sunny and beautiful;N;8;50%;0%;11
New York, NY;57;50;61;56;Windy;SE;23;75%;95%;2
Newark, NJ;57;50;60;56;Windy;SE;19;77%;93%;2
Norfolk, VA;81;66;71;56;Heavy thunderstorms;S;18;74%;100%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;72;47;80;59;Warmer;SSE;8;48%;0%;10
Olympia, WA;68;45;61;37;Cloudy;SSW;9;60%;50%;2
Omaha, NE;70;45;72;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;47%;1%;9
Orlando, FL;87;72;83;61;A shower or t-storm;W;16;68%;58%;5
Philadelphia, PA;67;55;66;57;Periods of rain;SSE;19;78%;96%;2
Phoenix, AZ;103;74;103;74;Very hot;WSW;6;13%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;75;53;63;47;Spotty showers;WSW;10;64%;84%;2
Portland, ME;48;41;46;43;A p.m. shower or two;ESE;14;67%;72%;2
Portland, OR;72;49;64;42;Cloudy;W;6;59%;45%;3
Providence, RI;62;42;54;51;Cooler;SE;15;69%;89%;2
Raleigh, NC;80;62;71;52;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;8;68%;76%;4
Reno, NV;81;52;75;48;Sunshine and breezy;WSW;14;24%;1%;10
Richmond, VA;79;62;66;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;19;78%;84%;2
Roswell, NM;81;54;95;61;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;14;20%;3%;11
Sacramento, CA;82;54;83;50;Partly sunny;SSW;8;46%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;85;64;81;55;Thickening clouds;SSE;9;30%;38%;6
San Antonio, TX;88;54;86;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;38%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;70;64;73;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;69%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;62;54;65;51;Low clouds breaking;W;15;62%;3%;8
Savannah, GA;79;66;78;52;Clouds breaking;W;12;66%;29%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;49;61;44;Cloudy;SSW;12;60%;53%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;68;38;71;53;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;14%;8
Spokane, WA;74;52;66;40;Not as warm;S;11;45%;33%;3
Springfield, IL;54;44;62;42;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;17;62%;0%;6
St. Louis, MO;57;46;65;44;Mostly sunny;NW;13;52%;1%;9
Tampa, FL;85;73;78;62;A morning t-storm;NW;12;79%;63%;6
Toledo, OH;66;46;52;42;Spotty showers;N;8;83%;70%;2
Tucson, AZ;101;67;103;68;Very hot;SSW;7;14%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;72;49;79;57;Partly sunny;SSE;5;50%;1%;10
Vero Beach, FL;84;71;82;59;A shower or t-storm;WNW;13;73%;63%;7
Washington, DC;73;62;69;54;Rain, some heavy;S;20;84%;84%;2
Wichita, KS;70;46;77;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;47%;2%;9
Wilmington, DE;66;57;65;57;Periods of rain;SSE;19;76%;95%;2
_____
