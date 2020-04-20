US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;54;34;53;31;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;17;59%;69%;2
Albuquerque, NM;71;48;70;46;Sun and clouds;N;8;27%;60%;8
Anchorage, AK;45;38;46;37;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;68%;84%;1
Asheville, NC;63;42;66;39;Breezy with some sun;NW;13;55%;29%;7
Atlanta, GA;69;50;74;45;Sunny and pleasant;NW;11;53%;3%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;52;46;59;38;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;20;71%;59%;4
Austin, TX;87;64;84;67;Clouds breaking;SSE;5;67%;33%;8
Baltimore, MD;63;48;64;40;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;16;54%;55%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;79;59;85;64;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;63%;17%;10
Billings, MT;67;40;72;44;Mostly sunny, nice;W;13;38%;7%;7
Birmingham, AL;73;50;75;48;Sunny and nice;N;8;54%;15%;10
Bismarck, ND;58;29;74;44;Warmer with sunshine;W;11;43%;16%;6
Boise, ID;73;44;73;46;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;8;43%;16%;7
Boston, MA;49;35;55;34;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;19;50%;76%;4
Bridgeport, CT;55;39;53;32;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;17;66%;61%;4
Buffalo, NY;47;37;42;29;Windy;WNW;23;63%;74%;3
Burlington, VT;48;30;52;26;Windy;WNW;18;52%;81%;2
Caribou, ME;41;19;50;30;A little p.m. rain;SE;9;36%;89%;6
Casper, WY;60;32;65;34;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;12;38%;7%;8
Charleston, SC;72;54;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;W;10;57%;8%;10
Charleston, WV;67;49;59;32;Cooler with a shower;NW;15;57%;61%;4
Charlotte, NC;66;49;74;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;9;50%;10%;9
Cheyenne, WY;58;32;62;38;Partly sunny;WNW;8;43%;14%;9
Chicago, IL;59;38;49;39;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;15;44%;10%;8
Cleveland, OH;53;42;45;35;Windy;NW;23;54%;55%;4
Columbia, SC;69;51;78;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;11;52%;6%;9
Columbus, OH;61;44;49;28;Windy with a shower;NW;19;54%;55%;6
Concord, NH;53;26;53;27;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;15;59%;69%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;63;79;64;Periods of sun;SE;11;74%;58%;7
Denver, CO;67;40;63;42;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;50%;70%;6
Des Moines, IA;65;39;62;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;42%;3%;8
Detroit, MI;56;36;44;27;Clouds breaking;WNW;18;44%;28%;6
Dodge City, KS;73;44;70;47;A t-storm in spots;E;11;50%;92%;3
Duluth, MN;50;26;42;31;Partly sunny, chilly;ENE;8;41%;61%;6
El Paso, TX;83;58;86;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;15%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;43;33;43;30;A shower;N;4;64%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;54;25;57;35;Not as cool;ESE;8;49%;44%;5
Grand Junction, CO;64;40;68;41;Spotty showers;N;7;34%;64%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;56;32;40;28;Partly sunny, windy;W;19;48%;25%;7
Hartford, CT;56;36;53;32;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;16;66%;62%;3
Helena, MT;62;38;68;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;34%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;83;67;83;69;Partly sunny;ENE;5;61%;75%;9
Houston, TX;80;66;84;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;68%;10%;9
Indianapolis, IN;64;44;53;33;Sunshine and cooler;WNW;14;47%;11%;8
Jackson, MS;72;53;78;56;Warmer with some sun;E;4;58%;25%;9
Jacksonville, FL;83;64;83;62;Partly sunny;WNW;6;52%;3%;10
Juneau, AK;51;39;48;39;Occasional rain;E;10;80%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;67;43;70;50;Partly sunny;S;4;42%;15%;8
Knoxville, TN;70;52;69;40;Nice with some sun;NW;10;55%;29%;7
Las Vegas, NV;79;58;81;62;Mostly sunny;NW;6;33%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;65;51;59;32;Winds subsiding;NW;16;54%;29%;9
Little Rock, AR;74;51;79;53;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;5;46%;44%;9
Long Beach, CA;67;55;71;56;Mostly sunny;SE;6;60%;5%;9
Los Angeles, CA;70;55;73;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;51%;4%;9
Louisville, KY;69;53;62;37;Mostly sunny;NW;12;45%;21%;8
Madison, WI;61;31;48;36;Sunshine;SSW;12;45%;27%;7
Memphis, TN;73;55;75;53;Nice with sunshine;E;8;51%;28%;9
Miami, FL;93;77;90;72;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;63%;44%;6
Milwaukee, WI;62;34;48;36;Some sun and cooler;W;17;38%;56%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;29;51;39;Sunshine;ESE;9;36%;31%;7
Mobile, AL;79;59;83;60;Partly sunny;W;5;57%;14%;10
Montgomery, AL;72;51;75;50;Mostly sunny;N;6;59%;15%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;23;13;24;0;Very windy, snow;WNW;35;92%;86%;3
Nashville, TN;72;54;70;39;Mostly sunny, nice;N;10;49%;22%;9
New Orleans, LA;79;64;83;67;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;61%;15%;10
New York, NY;57;46;60;35;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;20;56%;61%;4
Newark, NJ;57;42;60;33;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;16;57%;61%;4
Norfolk, VA;58;47;73;43;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;14;58%;29%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;75;52;78;58;Clouds and sun;SE;8;56%;71%;9
Olympia, WA;67;41;60;45;Cloudy;SW;7;64%;73%;1
Omaha, NE;71;39;69;52;Sunny and beautiful;S;7;45%;3%;8
Orlando, FL;87;68;87;66;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;52%;2%;11
Philadelphia, PA;59;46;61;36;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;16;57%;58%;4
Phoenix, AZ;86;61;83;62;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;30%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;60;46;49;30;A couple of showers;WNW;18;59%;69%;3
Portland, ME;48;33;48;33;Windy;W;20;55%;100%;6
Portland, OR;70;46;63;50;Cloudy;E;5;61%;87%;2
Providence, RI;54;32;53;32;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;17;61%;66%;4
Raleigh, NC;60;48;74;42;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;13;58%;25%;9
Reno, NV;63;40;67;44;Partly sunny, nice;W;7;40%;6%;9
Richmond, VA;59;47;72;38;A t-storm in spots;NNW;15;52%;43%;7
Roswell, NM;83;49;85;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;26%;9%;10
Sacramento, CA;68;46;77;49;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;59%;5%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;65;44;68;48;Sun and clouds;ESE;8;34%;6%;8
San Antonio, TX;91;64;85;70;Clouds breaking;SE;7;82%;73%;6
San Diego, CA;67;60;69;58;Mostly sunny;N;7;62%;11%;9
San Francisco, CA;60;51;63;52;Partial sunshine;W;12;64%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;77;55;81;53;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;9;55%;2%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;47;59;49;Cloudy and cooler;SSW;10;64%;72%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;68;31;69;47;Nice with sunshine;SSW;9;45%;18%;7
Spokane, WA;69;46;68;46;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;12;38%;19%;6
Springfield, IL;65;41;59;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;13;43%;1%;8
St. Louis, MO;70;48;64;42;Partly sunny, cooler;ESE;10;39%;15%;8
Tampa, FL;82;66;84;64;Mostly sunny;NW;6;65%;0%;11
Toledo, OH;58;36;45;28;Turning sunny, windy;WNW;20;48%;26%;7
Tucson, AZ;85;54;83;55;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;22%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;78;51;78;57;Partly sunny;ESE;6;51%;100%;9
Vero Beach, FL;87;66;84;65;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;8;62%;4%;11
Washington, DC;63;48;64;38;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;15;59%;55%;4
Wichita, KS;75;48;75;54;Becoming cloudy;SE;8;47%;85%;8
Wilmington, DE;59;44;60;35;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;17;61%;58%;4
_____
