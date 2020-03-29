US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;50;43;49;36;Spotty showers;E;7;77%;89%;1

Albuquerque, NM;65;40;62;38;Windy in the p.m.;N;14;25%;41%;8

Anchorage, AK;29;13;30;10;Sunny, but cold;E;7;47%;6%;3

Asheville, NC;75;52;67;47;Mostly cloudy;NW;12;39%;27%;6

Atlanta, GA;77;55;72;54;Partial sunshine;NW;8;39%;70%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;54;52;64;45;Partly sunny;WNW;14;57%;26%;6

Austin, TX;78;61;75;57;A t-storm in spots;SW;3;83%;63%;2

Baltimore, MD;62;53;66;46;Partly sunny, nice;NW;11;42%;13%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;79;67;82;71;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;65%;75%;3

Billings, MT;62;35;64;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;36%;18%;4

Birmingham, AL;77;56;73;57;Partly sunny;ENE;6;41%;70%;8

Bismarck, ND;61;34;62;41;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;12;49%;55%;5

Boise, ID;54;40;55;38;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;10;66%;92%;2

Boston, MA;45;41;45;35;Spotty showers;NNE;10;89%;82%;1

Bridgeport, CT;48;42;53;38;An afternoon shower;N;6;77%;83%;4

Buffalo, NY;66;41;43;37;Spotty showers;W;18;86%;85%;1

Burlington, VT;47;38;49;34;Rain and drizzle;SE;8;71%;82%;1

Caribou, ME;47;29;37;24;A little snow;NE;11;64%;70%;1

Casper, WY;53;27;56;36;Mostly cloudy;SW;16;41%;5%;4

Charleston, SC;83;65;80;57;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;46%;14%;8

Charleston, WV;80;53;67;39;Cooler;NW;11;36%;3%;6

Charlotte, NC;84;59;76;56;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;35%;26%;6

Cheyenne, WY;47;30;52;32;Partly sunny;W;9;46%;16%;6

Chicago, IL;46;40;47;35;Partly sunny;NE;10;65%;8%;2

Cleveland, OH;71;43;48;38;Winds subsiding;WNW;19;69%;73%;2

Columbia, SC;86;61;80;57;Some sun, pleasant;W;6;38%;16%;7

Columbus, OH;67;44;49;35;Cooler;NW;13;70%;22%;2

Concord, NH;43;34;42;30;Cloudy with a shower;NE;8;73%;77%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;56;66;54;Thunderstorms;NNE;13;78%;76%;2

Denver, CO;55;33;56;36;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;48%;30%;4

Des Moines, IA;58;34;61;40;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;52%;1%;6

Detroit, MI;62;41;46;35;Cooler;NW;12;71%;53%;1

Dodge City, KS;65;40;54;40;Cooler with rain;NE;16;81%;92%;2

Duluth, MN;45;31;41;26;Partly sunny;NE;5;70%;2%;5

El Paso, TX;76;49;73;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;13;21%;0%;8

Fairbanks, AK;18;-12;23;-6;Sunny, but cold;ESE;7;39%;6%;2

Fargo, ND;46;25;48;34;Partly sunny;SE;7;73%;1%;5

Grand Junction, CO;53;37;57;35;Partly sunny;ESE;6;54%;30%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;52;38;42;31;Cooler;NNW;13;77%;26%;1

Hartford, CT;48;41;52;37;A shower;NNE;6;80%;68%;4

Helena, MT;57;33;58;33;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;41%;70%;4

Honolulu, HI;80;66;80;67;Mostly cloudy;ENE;11;69%;77%;5

Houston, TX;82;67;81;70;A t-storm in spots;S;9;73%;74%;3

Indianapolis, IN;58;42;55;35;Partial sunshine;NNE;12;54%;1%;4

Jackson, MS;78;60;76;59;Partly sunny;ESE;7;46%;75%;5

Jacksonville, FL;92;65;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;59%;18%;8

Juneau, AK;28;17;29;14;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNE;15;45%;0%;2

Kansas City, MO;68;42;69;47;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;46%;67%;5

Knoxville, TN;75;53;71;50;Partly sunny;NNW;7;45%;27%;7

Las Vegas, NV;67;46;72;51;Mostly sunny;N;6;34%;0%;7

Lexington, KY;67;46;63;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;49%;6%;6

Little Rock, AR;72;49;64;50;Showers and t-storms;E;6;58%;93%;6

Long Beach, CA;66;49;69;51;Sunny and nice;E;6;59%;1%;7

Los Angeles, CA;68;51;71;54;Sunny and nice;S;6;57%;2%;7

Louisville, KY;69;48;66;41;Mostly sunny, nice;N;10;42%;5%;6

Madison, WI;44;36;53;32;Sunshine and milder;NE;9;55%;6%;4

Memphis, TN;69;55;69;51;Inc. clouds;SE;5;53%;85%;6

Miami, FL;85;75;84;73;Sunshine;ESE;8;63%;3%;9

Milwaukee, WI;47;38;47;33;Clouds and sun;NNE;12;62%;13%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;32;54;33;Not as cool;ENE;4;56%;1%;5

Mobile, AL;84;64;82;69;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;58%;63%;7

Montgomery, AL;76;59;76;59;Nice with some sun;NE;5;45%;35%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;26;21;24;12;Periods of snow;E;21;99%;87%;1

Nashville, TN;71;50;71;47;Partly sunny;NE;6;45%;86%;7

New Orleans, LA;83;71;83;74;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;66%;55%;4

New York, NY;53;50;61;42;A shower in the p.m.;NW;8;57%;82%;4

Newark, NJ;50;46;61;41;A shower in the p.m.;NW;9;59%;82%;4

Norfolk, VA;75;61;74;50;Not as warm;NNW;11;40%;1%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;71;51;63;49;Thunderstorms;ENE;10;63%;89%;2

Olympia, WA;55;39;49;36;Chilly with rain;SSW;12;76%;87%;2

Omaha, NE;60;34;65;44;Partly sunny, nice;E;8;49%;7%;6

Orlando, FL;92;67;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;4;56%;10%;9

Philadelphia, PA;57;50;65;43;Partly sunny;WNW;11;46%;12%;5

Phoenix, AZ;77;51;78;55;Mostly sunny;S;6;30%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;77;48;51;38;Cooler;W;12;52%;73%;2

Portland, ME;44;36;40;31;A bit of rain;NNE;15;83%;84%;1

Portland, OR;56;44;51;40;Cool with rain;SW;9;77%;91%;2

Providence, RI;46;41;49;36;Spotty showers;N;8;80%;70%;2

Raleigh, NC;87;61;74;52;Not as warm;WNW;9;41%;3%;7

Reno, NV;52;36;54;40;Rather cloudy, cool;SW;10;44%;23%;4

Richmond, VA;85;58;75;45;Partly sunny;NNW;12;34%;1%;6

Roswell, NM;71;42;74;42;Increasingly windy;NW;15;26%;1%;8

Sacramento, CA;63;46;65;48;Partly sunny;SSW;7;71%;41%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;52;38;57;45;A shower or two;SSE;7;57%;68%;4

San Antonio, TX;78;62;77;56;Rather cloudy, humid;SW;6;85%;36%;2

San Diego, CA;65;55;67;54;Abundant sunshine;NNW;8;62%;3%;8

San Francisco, CA;59;50;61;52;Partly sunny;WSW;9;75%;39%;4

Savannah, GA;90;65;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;NW;6;38%;16%;8

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;43;49;40;A little rain;SSW;16;74%;85%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;56;30;59;41;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;9;54%;11%;5

Spokane, WA;53;41;52;33;Showers around;SSW;14;60%;82%;2

Springfield, IL;62;40;60;39;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;10;52%;3%;6

St. Louis, MO;66;44;65;45;Mostly sunny;NE;6;44%;26%;6

Tampa, FL;89;67;87;69;Mostly sunny;NW;5;74%;5%;9

Toledo, OH;62;41;46;33;Cooler;NW;12;72%;36%;2

Tucson, AZ;77;45;74;48;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;31%;0%;8

Tulsa, OK;73;47;69;50;Showers and t-storms;ENE;9;59%;90%;3

Vero Beach, FL;87;65;87;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;66%;4%;9

Washington, DC;71;56;69;45;Partly sunny;NW;11;41%;8%;6

Wichita, KS;69;44;66;48;A little p.m. rain;E;11;52%;87%;3

Wilmington, DE;59;50;64;44;Partly sunny;WNW;12;48%;8%;5

