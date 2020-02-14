US Forecast
US Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;19;1;28;23;Not as cold;SSE;7;36%;41%;3
Albuquerque, NM;52;29;56;30;Mostly sunny;SE;6;44%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;18;9;17;11;Mostly cloudy, cold;NNE;3;68%;13%;0
Asheville, NC;47;21;44;29;Clouds and sun;SE;8;43%;5%;4
Atlanta, GA;50;30;53;36;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;44%;5%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;39;21;36;30;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;6;36%;5%;3
Austin, TX;57;40;64;50;Becoming cloudy;SW;5;63%;5%;2
Baltimore, MD;38;21;36;30;Some sun;SSW;5;42%;4%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;58;37;66;55;Increasing clouds;ESE;8;50%;76%;5
Billings, MT;41;23;38;28;Partial sunshine;SW;13;53%;14%;3
Birmingham, AL;48;28;58;43;Partly sunny;SE;6;36%;29%;4
Bismarck, ND;34;23;31;16;Inc. clouds;ENE;9;56%;51%;1
Boise, ID;47;32;43;38;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;71%;89%;1
Boston, MA;28;10;31;26;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;7;31%;5%;3
Bridgeport, CT;30;10;29;26;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;6;34%;7%;3
Buffalo, NY;16;9;33;31;Not as cold;SW;13;47%;25%;3
Burlington, VT;6;-5;23;21;Partly sunny;S;13;54%;17%;3
Caribou, ME;3;-16;16;8;Not as cold;S;8;57%;74%;3
Casper, WY;38;10;30;22;Colder;SSW;20;65%;16%;3
Charleston, SC;60;40;57;45;Mostly sunny;NE;9;52%;4%;4
Charleston, WV;30;17;47;36;Milder;S;6;45%;5%;4
Charlotte, NC;53;27;48;32;High clouds, chilly;S;6;40%;1%;4
Cheyenne, WY;47;19;35;25;Colder;W;11;55%;12%;4
Chicago, IL;18;12;32;26;P.M. snow showers;WSW;21;66%;67%;1
Cleveland, OH;20;13;36;33;Not as cold;SW;16;50%;22%;3
Columbia, SC;59;32;54;34;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;6;48%;4%;4
Columbus, OH;21;11;37;30;Not as cold;SSW;9;33%;19%;3
Concord, NH;16;-7;26;16;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;5;47%;12%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;50;36;61;47;Clouds and sun;S;14;65%;5%;4
Denver, CO;49;20;39;24;Partly sunny;S;7;59%;14%;4
Des Moines, IA;21;18;42;21;Not as cold;WSW;12;62%;11%;2
Detroit, MI;21;14;33;29;Mostly cloudy;SW;13;55%;67%;2
Dodge City, KS;43;30;51;27;Mostly sunny, milder;SE;14;54%;2%;4
Duluth, MN;19;12;32;1;Not as cold;WNW;10;67%;23%;3
El Paso, TX;67;39;68;39;Partly sunny;W;9;38%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;-21;-33;-16;-32;Sunny and very cold;N;3;51%;26%;1
Fargo, ND;23;18;27;-2;Inc. clouds;N;10;59%;16%;2
Grand Junction, CO;51;24;47;30;Sun and some clouds;ENE;5;49%;15%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;20;10;31;28;Snow showers;WSW;15;70%;84%;1
Hartford, CT;27;8;30;24;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;6;32%;11%;3
Helena, MT;41;25;42;27;Cloudy;S;8;46%;38%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;72;82;71;Winds subsiding;ENE;17;61%;52%;5
Houston, TX;59;41;62;55;Becoming cloudy;ENE;6;80%;30%;2
Indianapolis, IN;20;11;41;31;Not as cold;SSW;9;51%;20%;3
Jackson, MS;51;31;63;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;41%;75%;4
Jacksonville, FL;58;50;65;54;Partly sunny;NNE;12;59%;16%;5
Juneau, AK;35;30;35;30;A bit of snow;SSE;6;91%;92%;0
Kansas City, MO;29;26;45;26;Milder;SW;8;60%;6%;2
Knoxville, TN;41;22;50;35;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;44%;9%;4
Las Vegas, NV;66;39;67;44;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;28%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;27;15;46;34;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;9;37%;12%;4
Little Rock, AR;41;23;57;42;Milder;SSW;7;46%;15%;4
Long Beach, CA;66;46;66;49;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;67%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;68;47;69;50;Fog in the morning;SSE;5;62%;1%;4
Louisville, KY;29;17;48;35;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;8;37%;12%;4
Madison, WI;15;7;35;20;Cloudy, not as cold;WSW;11;56%;27%;1
Memphis, TN;38;27;56;44;Partly sunny, milder;S;9;43%;30%;4
Miami, FL;83;70;80;72;A passing shower;ENE;12;72%;76%;3
Milwaukee, WI;15;10;35;24;Snow showers, windy;WSW;20;59%;63%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;16;13;34;12;Not as cold;W;11;68%;8%;2
Mobile, AL;60;38;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;43%;42%;5
Montgomery, AL;54;30;59;43;Mostly sunny;SE;6;44%;57%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;-12;-18;9;6;Very windy;SW;40;45%;77%;3
Nashville, TN;36;18;53;39;Partly sunny, milder;S;7;39%;10%;4
New Orleans, LA;59;47;67;59;Partly sunny;ESE;11;53%;62%;5
New York, NY;32;16;31;30;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;6;27%;5%;3
Newark, NJ;31;12;32;27;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;5;28%;7%;3
Norfolk, VA;49;27;41;30;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;41%;3%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;44;36;59;37;Partly sunny, milder;NE;15;60%;7%;3
Olympia, WA;48;39;47;36;A little rain;WSW;10;89%;69%;1
Omaha, NE;30;23;47;27;Partly sunny, milder;S;9;59%;5%;3
Orlando, FL;75;57;74;60;Partly sunny;ENE;13;61%;33%;5
Philadelphia, PA;35;15;35;28;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;5;30%;5%;3
Phoenix, AZ;72;44;72;46;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;40%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;24;13;38;33;Not as cold;SSW;8;39%;27%;3
Portland, ME;20;1;24;22;Mostly sunny, cold;SW;7;42%;25%;3
Portland, OR;49;41;47;37;Rain;NW;9;83%;94%;1
Providence, RI;30;8;30;23;Sunshine and cold;SSW;6;31%;5%;3
Raleigh, NC;51;27;46;30;High clouds, chilly;SSE;5;39%;3%;4
Reno, NV;59;31;62;41;Some sun;WSW;7;37%;8%;4
Richmond, VA;44;19;42;31;High clouds, cold;S;5;35%;3%;4
Roswell, NM;45;31;67;34;Partly sunny;W;5;52%;1%;4
Sacramento, CA;64;38;67;44;Partly sunny;S;4;70%;3%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;56;30;47;39;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;55%;58%;1
San Antonio, TX;59;38;64;50;Becoming cloudy;S;6;82%;3%;2
San Diego, CA;65;47;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;67%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;58;46;60;49;Partly sunny;WSW;6;76%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;63;41;59;46;Mostly sunny;NE;10;57%;4%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;41;49;38;A bit of rain;S;13;85%;72%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;32;24;36;18;Partly sunny;NE;10;74%;5%;3
Spokane, WA;46;31;44;30;Rain and snow;SW;10;73%;75%;1
Springfield, IL;15;12;38;26;Not as cold;WSW;13;61%;30%;2
St. Louis, MO;26;20;48;32;Milder;SW;9;46%;16%;3
Tampa, FL;76;55;76;60;Lots of sun, nice;NE;9;62%;7%;5
Toledo, OH;21;13;34;29;Clouding up, chilly;WSW;11;56%;39%;2
Tucson, AZ;71;42;70;40;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;40%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;40;36;59;38;Partly sunny;SE;10;54%;10%;2
Vero Beach, FL;82;65;76;65;Spotty showers;E;15;74%;78%;2
Washington, DC;39;20;38;32;Sun, some clouds;S;5;34%;2%;3
Wichita, KS;33;28;49;28;Mostly sunny, milder;NNE;7;67%;4%;4
Wilmington, DE;36;16;35;27;Mostly sunny, cold;SSW;6;31%;4%;3
