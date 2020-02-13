US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;39;16;20;2;Partly sunny, colder;NW;13;37%;0%;3
Albuquerque, NM;48;26;52;29;Inc. clouds;E;5;44%;0%;4
Anchorage, AK;19;4;17;10;Rather cloudy, cold;NNE;4;68%;20%;1
Asheville, NC;59;29;41;20;Sunny and cooler;NNW;10;50%;3%;4
Atlanta, GA;63;34;50;29;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;9;45%;4%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;54;37;40;20;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;16;41%;1%;3
Austin, TX;55;33;59;40;Mostly sunny;SE;4;53%;3%;5
Baltimore, MD;56;34;37;19;Mostly sunny, colder;N;14;39%;4%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;56;37;59;38;Sunshine;ENE;8;47%;3%;5
Billings, MT;33;27;41;22;Partly sunny;W;15;47%;14%;2
Birmingham, AL;56;29;49;27;Sunny, but chilly;NE;8;44%;7%;4
Bismarck, ND;4;-2;36;22;Partly sunny;WNW;14;75%;17%;2
Boise, ID;52;34;46;31;Partly sunny;SE;9;49%;11%;3
Boston, MA;40;25;28;11;Lots of sun, colder;NW;18;38%;17%;3
Bridgeport, CT;42;28;32;11;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;18;34%;1%;3
Buffalo, NY;34;9;16;12;Cloudy and frigid;SW;7;55%;47%;1
Burlington, VT;34;3;8;-4;Frigid;E;9;57%;0%;3
Caribou, ME;29;-8;4;-15;Sunshine, very cold;WNW;10;56%;0%;3
Casper, WY;26;22;38;13;Windy, not as cold;WSW;26;56%;10%;3
Charleston, SC;74;49;60;38;Cooler;NNE;8;56%;27%;4
Charleston, WV;49;24;30;17;Partly sunny, colder;ENE;6;58%;8%;2
Charlotte, NC;65;39;53;26;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;6;40%;4%;4
Cheyenne, WY;29;17;46;18;Sunshine and milder;NW;20;40%;5%;4
Chicago, IL;22;2;18;13;Sunny and frigid;SSW;9;50%;4%;3
Cleveland, OH;34;16;20;15;Morning snow showers;S;11;59%;62%;1
Columbia, SC;74;43;59;31;Cooler;ENE;5;48%;9%;4
Columbus, OH;36;13;21;11;Some sun, very cold;S;6;47%;4%;2
Concord, NH;35;16;19;-5;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;13;43%;4%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;43;26;51;37;Sunny;SE;8;59%;1%;4
Denver, CO;31;17;48;19;Sunny and milder;SSW;15;43%;5%;4
Des Moines, IA;5;-9;23;19;Increasingly windy;S;17;51%;2%;3
Detroit, MI;33;7;22;15;Some sun, very cold;SW;7;54%;1%;3
Dodge City, KS;23;16;44;32;Increasingly windy;S;22;53%;2%;4
Duluth, MN;3;-12;18;14;Very cold;SSW;12;51%;19%;3
El Paso, TX;59;35;66;39;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;-20;-32;-16;-33;Sunshine, very cold;N;4;54%;3%;1
Fargo, ND;0;-14;22;17;Windy, not as cold;S;21;74%;16%;3
Grand Junction, CO;44;21;47;24;Mostly sunny;NE;6;45%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;26;9;19;10;Frigid;S;9;61%;30%;1
Hartford, CT;42;26;29;9;Mostly sunny, colder;NW;15;35%;1%;3
Helena, MT;43;28;39;24;A bit of p.m. snow;SSW;15;47%;63%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;71;83;69;Partial sunshine;ENE;10;67%;41%;6
Houston, TX;56;40;60;41;Plenty of sun;E;7;51%;7%;5
Indianapolis, IN;35;7;20;13;Sunny, but very cold;SSE;5;57%;3%;3
Jackson, MS;49;31;51;31;Plenty of sun;E;8;45%;2%;4
Jacksonville, FL;85;58;61;50;Cooler;NNE;11;83%;45%;1
Juneau, AK;38;27;34;29;A bit of snow;NNE;6;84%;93%;0
Kansas City, MO;15;0;33;30;Sunny, not as cold;S;10;42%;0%;3
Knoxville, TN;58;28;41;23;Sunny and cooler;NE;6;48%;4%;4
Las Vegas, NV;63;38;65;41;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;26%;0%;4
Lexington, KY;39;16;30;16;Sunny, but very cold;E;6;54%;5%;4
Little Rock, AR;45;22;42;24;Sunny, but cold;ESE;7;36%;5%;4
Long Beach, CA;66;46;66;47;Low clouds breaking;NNE;5;65%;0%;4
Los Angeles, CA;72;48;69;48;Low clouds breaking;SE;5;58%;2%;4
Louisville, KY;41;17;31;17;Sunny, but cold;E;6;42%;4%;4
Madison, WI;12;-11;14;8;Sunny, but very cold;S;10;46%;6%;3
Memphis, TN;44;22;40;27;Sunny, but chilly;ESE;8;42%;2%;4
Miami, FL;83;72;83;69;Brief p.m. showers;NNE;6;72%;85%;4
Milwaukee, WI;14;-4;17;12;Sunny and frigid;SSW;12;52%;5%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;3;-13;17;13;Increasingly windy;S;16;56%;1%;3
Mobile, AL;64;41;60;38;Plenty of sun;NNE;11;43%;6%;4
Montgomery, AL;61;36;54;30;Partly sunny;NE;8;42%;7%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;18;-12;-10;-17;Windy and frigid;NW;51;72%;0%;3
Nashville, TN;43;20;37;19;Sunny, but cold;ENE;6;42%;6%;4
New Orleans, LA;60;44;60;47;Sunny;ENE;11;50%;5%;5
New York, NY;45;30;33;16;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;19;33%;0%;3
Newark, NJ;46;29;33;13;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;16;33%;1%;3
Norfolk, VA;66;41;46;28;Cooler;N;10;48%;9%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;35;20;46;37;Sunny, but chilly;S;10;44%;2%;4
Olympia, WA;46;37;48;39;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;8;77%;79%;1
Omaha, NE;13;-1;32;26;Increasingly windy;S;20;38%;0%;3
Orlando, FL;88;69;72;56;A shower or two;N;9;78%;65%;1
Philadelphia, PA;50;33;36;16;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;14;33%;1%;3
Phoenix, AZ;68;45;72;45;Sunshine and nice;N;5;39%;0%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;37;17;23;13;Morning flurries;W;8;54%;55%;2
Portland, ME;37;17;22;2;Sunshine and colder;NNW;15;39%;8%;3
Portland, OR;45;39;50;41;A shower or two;SW;6;71%;86%;1
Providence, RI;42;28;31;8;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;16;38%;7%;3
Raleigh, NC;69;40;50;25;Partly sunny, cooler;N;8;43%;8%;4
Reno, NV;59;30;58;31;Partly sunny;SW;7;41%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;62;35;44;19;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;8;43%;7%;4
Roswell, NM;55;27;56;30;Partial sunshine;S;10;65%;2%;4
Sacramento, CA;66;40;65;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;68%;2%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;45;31;51;30;Partly sunny;ENE;9;45%;0%;3
San Antonio, TX;59;34;59;38;Sunny;ESE;7;60%;1%;5
San Diego, CA;65;48;65;48;Low clouds breaking;NNW;6;67%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;56;45;58;45;Low clouds breaking;WNW;6;74%;2%;3
Savannah, GA;82;53;62;39;Cooler;NE;9;51%;27%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;40;50;42;A shower or two;SSW;10;72%;82%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;2;-8;32;24;Windy, not as cold;SSW;20;54%;1%;3
Spokane, WA;48;32;46;31;Cloudy;SSW;9;62%;56%;1
Springfield, IL;15;-1;20;16;Sunny and quite cold;SSE;6;51%;1%;3
St. Louis, MO;22;6;27;21;Sunny, but very cold;SSE;5;45%;0%;4
Tampa, FL;82;68;74;55;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;92%;45%;1
Toledo, OH;34;8;22;12;Quite cold;SSW;4;60%;1%;2
Tucson, AZ;66;43;72;42;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;7;37%;0%;4
Tulsa, OK;33;19;46;36;Abundant sunshine;S;6;38%;2%;4
Vero Beach, FL;86;65;81;65;A shower or two;N;9;79%;74%;2
Washington, DC;58;34;39;19;Mostly sunny, colder;NNW;15;35%;4%;3
Wichita, KS;22;12;37;31;Plenty of sun;S;13;45%;5%;4
Wilmington, DE;50;33;37;17;Sunshine and colder;NNW;14;34%;0%;3
