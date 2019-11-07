US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;46;26;35;21;Windy and colder;WNW;16;45%;6%;2

Albuquerque, NM;54;34;63;36;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;47%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;44;40;44;33;Partly sunny;NNE;8;79%;25%;1

Asheville, NC;62;32;46;24;Breezy and colder;E;14;57%;1%;3

Atlanta, GA;67;43;56;33;Cooler;ENE;7;61%;4%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;61;37;47;30;Windy;NNW;19;41%;1%;3

Austin, TX;66;45;52;42;A passing shower;N;7;71%;58%;1

Baltimore, MD;61;37;47;28;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;16;40%;2%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;79;51;59;37;A little a.m. rain;N;9;66%;56%;1

Billings, MT;46;35;57;42;Partly sunny, milder;WSW;15;42%;4%;2

Birmingham, AL;73;39;53;29;Periods of sunshine;NNE;7;52%;4%;4

Bismarck, ND;29;17;45;29;Sunshine and milder;WNW;6;68%;6%;2

Boise, ID;60;33;60;34;Plenty of sunshine;E;5;46%;0%;3

Boston, MA;58;32;40;27;Windy and colder;WNW;21;42%;3%;2

Bridgeport, CT;56;28;40;21;Windy;NW;19;41%;3%;2

Buffalo, NY;36;26;33;24;A snow shower;SW;8;62%;80%;2

Burlington, VT;42;26;33;22;A snow shower;WNW;16;57%;63%;1

Caribou, ME;34;22;32;17;Windy, a.m. flurries;NW;17;56%;64%;1

Casper, WY;45;30;54;38;Not as cool;SSW;19;43%;2%;3

Charleston, SC;74;59;61;38;A little a.m. rain;NNE;10;64%;59%;3

Charleston, WV;54;26;40;23;Colder with sunshine;S;5;59%;1%;3

Charlotte, NC;71;44;53;27;Periods of sun;NE;14;44%;4%;3

Cheyenne, WY;47;31;62;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;17;25%;0%;3

Chicago, IL;31;20;34;28;Partly sunny, cold;SW;8;46%;3%;2

Cleveland, OH;42;30;37;29;A snow shower;SSW;14;55%;57%;3

Columbia, SC;75;53;57;30;Clouds breaking;NE;14;51%;12%;3

Columbus, OH;41;20;37;22;Sunny, but cold;SSW;6;45%;0%;3

Concord, NH;46;24;35;17;Windy and colder;WNW;16;46%;6%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;38;52;37;Partly sunny;E;8;59%;4%;3

Denver, CO;53;32;66;39;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;24%;0%;3

Des Moines, IA;30;18;43;30;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;14;42%;2%;3

Detroit, MI;38;25;38;27;Partly sunny, cold;SW;7;49%;11%;3

Dodge City, KS;42;24;64;37;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;14;42%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;23;13;32;27;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;8;54%;12%;1

El Paso, TX;63;45;61;47;Partly sunny;ESE;5;70%;22%;3

Fairbanks, AK;26;12;19;6;Mostly sunny;NE;8;61%;12%;1

Fargo, ND;25;15;36;27;Periods of sun;W;10;59%;15%;1

Grand Junction, CO;62;27;62;30;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;30%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;33;23;35;27;Cold with some sun;SSW;6;65%;17%;2

Hartford, CT;56;28;39;20;Windy and colder;NW;16;43%;3%;2

Helena, MT;38;29;55;35;Partial sunshine;SW;6;45%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;72;86;70;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;39%;5

Houston, TX;73;52;54;41;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;8;69%;57%;1

Indianapolis, IN;38;20;36;22;Cold with some sun;SSW;5;55%;0%;3

Jackson, MS;68;42;52;31;Clouds breaking;NNE;9;52%;9%;4

Jacksonville, FL;82;67;69;54;Showers and t-storms;NNE;12;84%;71%;1

Juneau, AK;45;38;47;27;Dull and dreary;NE;4;86%;44%;0

Kansas City, MO;37;21;47;35;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;8;40%;1%;3

Knoxville, TN;56;32;46;26;Partly sunny;NE;6;55%;1%;3

Las Vegas, NV;77;48;79;49;Sunny and warm;NNW;5;16%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;51;23;40;23;Mostly sunny, colder;E;7;55%;0%;3

Little Rock, AR;57;29;47;29;Clouds and sun, cold;ESE;7;44%;0%;3

Long Beach, CA;75;54;85;58;Sunny and warmer;NE;6;32%;1%;4

Los Angeles, CA;75;57;87;61;Sunny and warmer;NE;5;32%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;49;23;41;24;Mostly sunny, cold;ENE;6;52%;0%;3

Madison, WI;27;8;30;25;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;5;52%;7%;2

Memphis, TN;56;28;47;28;Periods of sun, cold;NE;10;49%;0%;3

Miami, FL;85;75;87;75;Partly sunny;NNE;7;68%;77%;5

Milwaukee, WI;27;14;31;25;Partly sunny, cold;SW;7;48%;9%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;26;15;35;27;Mostly cloudy, cold;SW;12;54%;10%;1

Mobile, AL;76;56;62;42;A little a.m. rain;N;12;58%;57%;1

Montgomery, AL;75;49;58;36;Clouds breaking;NE;8;53%;14%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;22;2;3;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;38;90%;59%;1

Nashville, TN;54;28;45;22;Mostly sunny, cold;NNE;7;45%;0%;3

New Orleans, LA;83;56;61;46;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;67%;57%;1

New York, NY;57;34;40;29;Windy and colder;NW;21;38%;1%;3

Newark, NJ;57;32;42;23;Windy;NW;16;39%;3%;3

Norfolk, VA;71;44;47;36;Clouds breaking;NNW;15;49%;8%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;39;27;53;37;Partly sunny;SSW;6;51%;0%;3

Olympia, WA;53;31;61;40;Partly sunny;SSW;5;69%;57%;2

Omaha, NE;34;22;48;32;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;43%;3%;3

Orlando, FL;87;71;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;11;77%;82%;1

Philadelphia, PA;60;33;45;26;Windy and cooler;NNW;16;39%;3%;3

Phoenix, AZ;85;62;88;61;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;27%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;45;27;39;24;A snow shower;W;8;58%;67%;1

Portland, ME;47;30;38;25;Windy and colder;WNW;17;45%;3%;1

Portland, OR;62;36;62;41;Some sunshine;E;5;68%;5%;2

Providence, RI;59;28;39;21;Windy and colder;WNW;16;43%;3%;3

Raleigh, NC;72;45;51;26;Partly sunny;NNE;14;48%;4%;3

Reno, NV;68;34;71;35;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;28%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;66;38;47;25;Partly sunny, breezy;N;14;45%;2%;3

Roswell, NM;43;34;58;35;Partly sunny;S;7;73%;3%;4

Sacramento, CA;78;41;78;41;Sunny and very warm;SSW;4;48%;2%;3

Salt Lake City, UT;61;36;63;37;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;38%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;70;47;53;45;A little a.m. rain;NNE;9;82%;61%;1

San Diego, CA;68;55;78;57;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;52%;1%;4

San Francisco, CA;64;47;64;47;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;66%;2%;3

Savannah, GA;77;61;63;37;A little a.m. rain;NNE;11;67%;60%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;40;60;48;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;58%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;29;15;48;31;Milder;WSW;11;55%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;51;30;54;36;Periods of sun;SSE;1;66%;25%;2

Springfield, IL;37;14;36;23;Partly sunny, cold;S;3;44%;0%;3

St. Louis, MO;41;20;38;27;Partly sunny, cold;S;4;47%;0%;3

Tampa, FL;88;72;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;84%;75%;3

Toledo, OH;39;23;40;24;Sunny, but cold;SW;4;51%;4%;3

Tucson, AZ;81;60;82;60;Periods of sun, warm;E;9;41%;3%;4

Tulsa, OK;43;25;51;37;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;5;42%;0%;3

Vero Beach, FL;86;70;84;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;9;77%;77%;3

Washington, DC;61;36;47;27;Partly sunny, windy;NW;16;42%;1%;3

Wichita, KS;44;18;50;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;11;48%;1%;3

Wilmington, DE;60;34;46;24;Windy and cooler;NNW;16;40%;1%;3

