US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;50;74;54;Inc. clouds;E;5;56%;32%;6
Albuquerque, NM;92;67;94;69;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;25%;4%;8
Anchorage, AK;64;48;64;48;Inc. clouds;E;4;70%;0%;3
Asheville, NC;83;63;82;63;Sunny;NW;9;67%;11%;8
Atlanta, GA;92;66;91;68;Sunny and warm;NW;7;56%;2%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;73;68;73;62;Rain and wind;N;37;93%;87%;2
Austin, TX;101;75;102;74;Sunny;S;2;43%;4%;9
Baltimore, MD;79;66;74;62;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;10;70%;66%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;97;74;100;75;Sunny and hot;NW;5;59%;6%;9
Billings, MT;94;61;82;59;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;45%;80%;2
Birmingham, AL;93;63;92;69;Sunny and warm;NW;7;54%;5%;8
Bismarck, ND;81;55;77;53;Partly sunny;E;6;61%;74%;5
Boise, ID;98;66;87;60;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;45%;41%;6
Boston, MA;71;58;71;58;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;8;63%;82%;3
Bridgeport, CT;74;59;69;57;A little p.m. rain;NE;10;70%;84%;2
Buffalo, NY;71;53;72;58;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;6;70%;67%;4
Burlington, VT;72;49;73;52;Showers around;E;5;55%;82%;5
Caribou, ME;68;42;65;46;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;52%;17%;5
Casper, WY;91;58;89;55;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;38%;67%;5
Charleston, SC;77;72;90;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;62%;0%;8
Charleston, WV;85;57;83;60;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;5;67%;19%;7
Charlotte, NC;85;70;91;64;Sunny;WNW;8;55%;0%;8
Cheyenne, WY;92;60;78;59;A p.m. t-storm;SW;12;56%;67%;6
Chicago, IL;72;64;75;62;Clouds and sun, nice;N;10;73%;27%;3
Cleveland, OH;70;59;72;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;65%;55%;6
Columbia, SC;84;73;95;67;Sunny;W;7;52%;1%;8
Columbus, OH;77;49;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;NW;5;71%;44%;6
Concord, NH;71;47;71;50;Inc. clouds;NE;10;61%;57%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;76;100;75;Sunshine and hot;E;4;39%;2%;8
Denver, CO;97;63;84;61;Cooler;SSW;7;48%;56%;6
Des Moines, IA;87;64;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;11;60%;4%;6
Detroit, MI;74;56;73;60;Brief a.m. showers;NNW;5;69%;78%;3
Dodge City, KS;99;65;93;66;Hot with sunshine;ENE;12;48%;5%;7
Duluth, MN;62;55;69;51;Partial sunshine;NW;6;75%;11%;3
El Paso, TX;92;72;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;36%;2%;9
Fairbanks, AK;65;44;66;43;Partial sunshine;NE;5;57%;13%;2
Fargo, ND;75;53;74;51;Partly sunny;NE;7;77%;12%;5
Grand Junction, CO;94;65;94;64;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;9;32%;66%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;75;58;72;54;An afternoon shower;NNW;6;82%;60%;2
Hartford, CT;75;56;73;56;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;66%;82%;3
Helena, MT;90;58;71;55;A t-storm, cooler;SW;4;58%;82%;2
Honolulu, HI;92;80;93;79;Periods of sun;ENE;18;52%;60%;10
Houston, TX;99;77;101;76;Sunny;SSW;5;52%;6%;9
Indianapolis, IN;77;58;77;61;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;71%;27%;5
Jackson, MS;97;69;98;73;Sunny and hot;ENE;5;51%;6%;8
Jacksonville, FL;95;71;96;71;Sunny and warm;S;6;54%;2%;9
Juneau, AK;65;44;68;45;Clouds and sun;E;5;63%;1%;3
Kansas City, MO;94;73;87;65;Mostly sunny;NE;8;55%;6%;7
Knoxville, TN;88;62;88;67;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;61%;14%;8
Las Vegas, NV;103;79;104;79;Partly sunny and hot;NW;6;29%;7%;8
Lexington, KY;83;55;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;NW;5;67%;20%;7
Little Rock, AR;94;72;97;72;Hot with sunshine;WNW;6;60%;10%;8
Long Beach, CA;91;73;90;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;50%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;93;70;89;68;Sunny and warm;S;6;52%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;83;59;87;63;Sunshine and nice;NNW;5;64%;19%;6
Madison, WI;75;64;73;54;Lots of sun, nice;NNW;8;69%;9%;4
Memphis, TN;91;69;94;74;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;57%;9%;8
Miami, FL;90;79;93;79;Partly sunny;WSW;7;67%;30%;10
Milwaukee, WI;69;63;74;58;Clouds and sun;N;12;74%;12%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;62;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;10;62%;8%;4
Mobile, AL;99;72;97;73;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;52%;5%;9
Montgomery, AL;94;66;92;68;Sunny and warm;NNW;6;53%;3%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;48;36;46;34;Becoming cloudy;ESE;16;78%;33%;2
Nashville, TN;87;60;91;68;Sunshine and warm;WNW;5;60%;12%;7
New Orleans, LA;96;79;96;78;Sunny and hot;NNW;7;58%;6%;9
New York, NY;76;64;70;60;A little p.m. rain;NNE;15;70%;81%;2
Newark, NJ;77;61;70;58;A little p.m. rain;NNE;13;73%;82%;2
Norfolk, VA;84;73;75;66;Hurricane;NNW;43;90%;62%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;94;69;97;70;Sunny and hot;SSE;7;49%;3%;8
Olympia, WA;81;55;79;52;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;64%;3%;4
Omaha, NE;86;66;85;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;58%;3%;6
Orlando, FL;95;79;95;75;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;10;61%;27%;9
Philadelphia, PA;78;65;71;60;Periods of rain;N;9;81%;84%;1
Phoenix, AZ;108;85;108;86;Warm with sunshine;W;6;28%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;79;59;Nice with some sun;NW;5;69%;23%;4
Portland, ME;70;54;67;54;Sun and clouds;ENE;8;63%;67%;5
Portland, OR;87;63;83;59;Clouds and sun, nice;N;5;61%;4%;5
Providence, RI;74;55;70;57;A little p.m. rain;NE;7;67%;82%;3
Raleigh, NC;78;70;84;64;Hurricane;WNW;27;75%;60%;3
Reno, NV;84;58;89;55;Partly sunny;W;7;36%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;80;69;76;62;A passing shower;NW;8;87%;55%;2
Roswell, NM;95;68;97;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;32%;5%;9
Sacramento, CA;90;58;89;57;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;94;69;86;65;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;41%;45%;5
San Antonio, TX;96;75;102;74;Sunny and hot;SSE;5;51%;5%;9
San Diego, CA;82;72;84;70;Partly sunny;WNW;7;62%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;68;60;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WSW;10;68%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;88;73;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;59%;0%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;62;81;59;Nice with sunshine;SW;8;60%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;86;59;81;59;Some sun, pleasant;N;8;59%;15%;6
Spokane, WA;90;63;73;55;A morning t-storm;SE;3;62%;60%;3
Springfield, IL;78;64;83;59;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;10;69%;4%;6
St. Louis, MO;82;66;90;62;Sunshine and warmer;N;7;65%;6%;7
Tampa, FL;93;81;92;74;Partly sunny;W;6;73%;27%;9
Toledo, OH;72;54;73;59;Sunshine, a shower;N;2;67%;66%;5
Tucson, AZ;103;77;102;79;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;38%;3%;9
Tulsa, OK;94;70;98;70;Sunny and hot;NE;5;54%;3%;7
Vero Beach, FL;97;77;95;74;Mostly sunny;SW;11;68%;41%;9
Washington, DC;79;68;76;63;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;8;82%;55%;2
Wichita, KS;94;69;91;68;Sunny and very warm;ENE;8;58%;4%;7
Wilmington, DE;79;66;72;59;Periods of rain;N;11;82%;74%;2
_____
