US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;83;66;83;62;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;66%;66%;8
Albuquerque, NM;91;69;92;70;Partly sunny;S;6;41%;34%;11
Anchorage, AK;77;58;76;58;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;6;52%;12%;4
Asheville, NC;83;63;85;64;Partly sunny;NW;7;64%;21%;10
Atlanta, GA;92;72;92;73;Partly sunny;WNW;7;60%;27%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;83;73;85;73;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;66%;22%;9
Austin, TX;102;78;103;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;50%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;90;70;91;72;Partly sunny;WNW;5;53%;14%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;93;78;A t-storm around;SSW;7;71%;48%;8
Billings, MT;87;64;96;69;Partly sunny;S;7;41%;41%;8
Birmingham, AL;94;74;93;74;Clouds and sun;SE;6;66%;33%;11
Bismarck, ND;70;49;79;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;57%;10%;7
Boise, ID;97;69;87;64;Not as hot;NNE;7;37%;42%;8
Boston, MA;82;71;86;70;Some sun, a t-shower;SW;7;68%;65%;5
Bridgeport, CT;83;69;85;67;Humid with some sun;SW;7;68%;39%;9
Buffalo, NY;78;65;76;62;A strong t-storm;W;13;73%;66%;4
Burlington, VT;85;65;84;64;A shower or t-storm;S;8;64%;80%;8
Caribou, ME;79;63;71;62;Showers and t-storms;SSE;13;91%;83%;2
Casper, WY;92;55;86;58;Partly sunny;S;7;39%;40%;8
Charleston, SC;90;78;94;76;A t-storm around;SW;8;63%;41%;11
Charleston, WV;84;65;89;67;Partly sunny;SW;7;65%;55%;5
Charlotte, NC;92;69;92;69;Mostly sunny;NW;6;56%;0%;10
Cheyenne, WY;83;58;77;58;A t-storm in spots;S;7;58%;64%;8
Chicago, IL;86;71;84;65;Partly sunny;NNW;8;55%;15%;9
Cleveland, OH;80;68;83;67;A strong t-storm;WNW;14;65%;66%;5
Columbia, SC;94;72;96;71;Mostly sunny;W;6;53%;0%;11
Columbus, OH;84;64;86;62;A p.m. t-storm;NW;10;69%;66%;5
Concord, NH;85;64;86;61;Thundershowers;SSW;8;70%;70%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;81;100;82;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;51%;11%;11
Denver, CO;90;63;85;61;A t-storm in spots;S;7;47%;55%;6
Des Moines, IA;90;65;78;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;66%;27%;6
Detroit, MI;83;68;84;60;A morning t-storm;WNW;10;63%;60%;8
Dodge City, KS;103;69;89;66;A t-storm, cooler;NE;11;64%;66%;9
Duluth, MN;83;57;76;56;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;9;60%;0%;7
El Paso, TX;102;77;100;77;Partly sunny and hot;W;7;40%;24%;12
Fairbanks, AK;65;49;68;53;Partial sunshine;WSW;4;70%;66%;4
Fargo, ND;84;49;74;52;Mostly sunny;SW;8;65%;1%;7
Grand Junction, CO;93;64;91;64;Partly sunny;SE;8;43%;30%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;85;67;80;58;Partly sunny;W;9;67%;13%;8
Hartford, CT;87;69;86;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;67%;55%;9
Helena, MT;92;58;92;61;Partly sunny;SW;5;32%;59%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;74;89;74;Mostly sunny;NE;6;54%;17%;12
Houston, TX;98;79;98;80;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;63%;28%;11
Indianapolis, IN;87;69;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;65%;66%;8
Jackson, MS;94;77;95;76;Humid with some sun;SSW;6;66%;37%;10
Jacksonville, FL;90;76;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;63%;60%;11
Juneau, AK;78;53;77;50;Clouds and sun;ENE;10;45%;8%;5
Kansas City, MO;91;74;81;71;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;6;82%;86%;5
Knoxville, TN;87;67;90;71;Sun and clouds;SSW;6;63%;45%;9
Las Vegas, NV;103;80;104;80;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;22%;7%;10
Lexington, KY;86;65;90;69;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;67%;56%;9
Little Rock, AR;97;77;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;81%;9
Long Beach, CA;80;66;80;64;Low clouds, then sun;S;7;61%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;83;63;83;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;88;69;92;73;Clouds and sun;W;7;60%;57%;9
Madison, WI;84;62;78;55;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;6;57%;4%;8
Memphis, TN;95;74;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;73%;82%;9
Miami, FL;89;78;90;78;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;70%;64%;12
Milwaukee, WI;87;67;81;60;Mostly sunny;W;11;54%;7%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;60;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;9;46%;4%;8
Mobile, AL;91;78;94;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;68%;54%;10
Montgomery, AL;92;74;91;74;A t-storm around;N;5;68%;49%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;60;50;56;45;Thundershowers;SW;19;97%;76%;2
Nashville, TN;91;69;90;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;69%;74%;9
New Orleans, LA;91;79;91;79;A t-storm around;SW;7;71%;53%;7
New York, NY;85;70;86;70;Partly sunny, humid;SW;6;61%;31%;9
Newark, NJ;85;70;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;6;61%;30%;9
Norfolk, VA;91;71;90;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;62%;12%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;102;79;98;77;Partly sunny;S;11;54%;66%;9
Olympia, WA;76;55;73;54;Not as warm;SW;6;69%;18%;3
Omaha, NE;90;68;82;66;Not as warm;ENE;8;75%;25%;5
Orlando, FL;91;76;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;68%;60%;11
Philadelphia, PA;90;69;88;71;Humid with some sun;WSW;6;61%;22%;9
Phoenix, AZ;104;86;105;86;Some sunshine;W;6;37%;43%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;83;64;83;63;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;70%;66%;6
Portland, ME;75;66;77;65;Thundershowers;SSW;8;86%;70%;2
Portland, OR;77;61;74;59;Partly sunny;N;4;69%;12%;5
Providence, RI;82;70;86;68;A stray t-shower;SSW;7;71%;57%;5
Raleigh, NC;92;69;91;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;57%;2%;10
Reno, NV;91;60;84;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;28%;16%;10
Richmond, VA;90;69;91;68;Sunshine and humid;WSW;6;58%;3%;10
Roswell, NM;104;75;102;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;8;31%;25%;11
Sacramento, CA;93;56;84;57;Brilliant sunshine;S;7;47%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;87;74;89;67;Partly sunny;S;9;37%;45%;9
San Antonio, TX;102;78;103;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;54%;5%;11
San Diego, CA;74;66;74;64;Partly sunny;WSW;7;72%;1%;10
San Francisco, CA;72;58;67;58;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;64%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;94;75;97;76;A t-storm around;SSW;8;64%;41%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;59;72;58;Some sun;WSW;7;72%;32%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;87;59;79;56;Mostly sunny;NE;4;62%;9%;8
Spokane, WA;100;61;98;65;Very hot;SSW;3;28%;29%;7
Springfield, IL;87;67;88;65;A t-storm in spots;N;6;68%;55%;6
St. Louis, MO;88;72;88;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;70%;72%;5
Tampa, FL;88;77;90;77;Some sun, a t-storm;W;6;78%;60%;7
Toledo, OH;82;65;83;56;Some sun, a t-storm;WNW;9;66%;58%;9
Tucson, AZ;98;76;99;78;A t-storm around;W;7;48%;55%;11
Tulsa, OK;96;77;91;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;71%;84%;7
Vero Beach, FL;91;71;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;79%;77%;11
Washington, DC;90;70;91;72;Mostly sunny, humid;WSW;6;57%;9%;9
Wichita, KS;90;73;84;71;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;12;82%;88%;5
Wilmington, DE;89;70;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;SW;7;66%;19%;9
