The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

After today, the tranquil weather across the nation will

end. A system is forecast to evolve into a major winter

storm and blizzard for the Midwest later this week. The same

storm that brought drenching rain to parts of Texas and

Louisiana on Monday will push through the Southeast states

today. Farther north, a separate storm is forecast to spread

a swath of snow across the northern Great Lakes region. Cold

air beginning to invade the North Central states will pale

in comparison to what is ahead later this week. A storm

currently pushing into the Northwest with areas of rain and

at the coast and snow inland will greatly strengthen over

the middle of the nation at midweek. The storm could shut

down travel over a number of Midwest cities and states from

Thursday to Friday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 80 at Marathon, FL

National Low Monday -29 at Minot, ND

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather