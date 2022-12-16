The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 16, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As the parent storm responsible for a northern Plains

blizzard and multiple days of severe weather winds down over

the North Central states today, a spinoff storm will affect

the Northeast. That Atlantic coast storm will bring heavy

rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding to southeastern New

England and heavy snow from parts of northern Pennsylvania

to central Maine. Dry air around the coastal storm will

bring cooler and more tranquil conditions to the Southeast

as showers and thunderstorms exit the Florida Keys. The old

part of the storm will bring areas of snow, flurries and

cold air to the North Central states. Lake-effect snow will

ramp up from west to east across the Great Lakes as the

coastal storm moves away early this weekend. Most of the

West and South Central region will be dry and cold.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Thursday -18 at Farson, WY

