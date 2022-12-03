The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a storm travels across eastern Canada, a trailing cold front and Atlantic moisture will bring drenching rain and breezy conditions in New England and the mid-Atlantic areas today. Showers will extend farther southwest to the southern Appalachians, Southeast and western Gulf Coast. As colder air sweeps in, gusty winds will blast the Great Lakes region. Lake-effect snow bands are likely to set up in northern Michigan for a time. Much of the Ohio Valley and Plains will be dry. Meanwhile, a new storm will spin slowly southward along the Pacific coast. Drenching rain and heavy mountain snow are likely for parts of Northern and Central California. Rain and snow can skirt the coasts of Washington and Oregon at times. Eventually, the storm may bring some rain to Southern California as well. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 85 at Naples, FL National Low Friday -25 at Gold Butte, MT _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather