NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large, intense storm system will move into the western

United States today, bringing rain to the entire Pacific

coast. Farther inland at high elevations, mountain snow will

fall. Snow is expected to accumulate at pass levels in the

Sierra Nevada and Cascades, as well as the interior ranges

in Nevada, Utah and Idaho. A push of cold air into the

northern Plains will allow snow to fall at all elevations in

Montana, as well as portions of the western Dakotas, with

several inches of accumulation possible. High winds are also

expected in mountain regions, with gusts over 60 mph

possible in spots. These strong gusts will be especially

hazardous for high-profile vehicles. In the Southeast

states, areas of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be

possible.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 94 at McAllen, TX

National Low Sunday 3 at Daniel, WY

