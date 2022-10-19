The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large southward dip in the jet stream will continue to

hang over the eastern half of the United States today. An

associated pocket of abnormally cold air will trigger cold

rain and snow showers from the Great Lakes to the central

Appalachians, while record-challenging temperatures stretch

from the Plains to the Southeastern states. Clouds and a

breeze will keep temperatures elevated somewhat in the

Northeast, but a freeze can still occur in the central

Appalachians. Rain will linger in South Florida as a cold

front stalls nearby. Farther west, most areas from the

Plains to the Pacific coast will be dry and sunny. More

warmth is in store from the Rockies to the West Coast, but

much cooler air is forecast to sweep southeastward from late

this week to early next week with rain and mountain snow.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 101 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 7 at Benson, MN

