The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 23, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A large area of high pressure from Canada will spread cool air from the Midwest and Northeast to a large part of the Southeast and South Central states today. Heat will hold on over much of Texas. The same push of cool air will safeguard the U.S. from the worst effect of Hurricane Fiona that is bearing down on Atlantic Canada. Fiona will slam areas from Nova Scotia to Newfoundland with high winds, heavy rain and pounding seas this weekend. Waves will lead to dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast of the U.S. Farther west, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to pester the Plains as much of the West experiences dry and warm conditions. A new tropical threat may soon arise in the Caribbean with the risk of direct impact on the U.S. next week due to a powerful hurricane. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 102 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday 16 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather