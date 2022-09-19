The Nation's Weather for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY High pressure will keep areas from the interior Southeast to the southern Plains dry today. Northern New England will have periods of rain with showers and thunderstorms extending as far southwest as the Ohio River Valley. Heat will build over the central and southern Plains as thunderstorms persist from the Florida Peninsula to the Texas coast. There can be some urban flooding in this area. In the northern Plains, a weak storm system will spread showers and thunderstorms from North Dakota into western Minnesota. A separate storm is expected to continue pushing rain into parts of Northern and Central California. Fiona will impact the islands of the northeastern Caribbean with drenching downpours and gusty thunderstorms. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 104 at Eloy, AZ National Low Sunday 17 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather