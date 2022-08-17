The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As cool air lingers from the Midwest to the Northeast, a

storm from the Atlantic will throw steady rain across Maine,

New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts today. Spotty

showers are in store farther west from New York state to

West Virginia. Another zone of showers and thunderstorms

will stretch along the southern edge of the cool air from

Georgia and northern Florida to Oklahoma. As the tropical

rainstorm that hit South Texas Sunday continues to move

inland, downpours and localized flash flooding will extend

from part of West Texas to New Mexico. A heat wave will

build over the Northwest as heat continues over the interior

valleys of California. Showers and storms are forecast from

eastern Montana to northern Minnesota.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 30 at Afton, WY

