The Nation's Weather for Thursday, July 14, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The combination of an old stalled front, moisture from the

Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, and a southward dip in the

jet stream will lead to more rounds of drenching showers and

thunderstorms in the Southeast states today. Where downpours

persist, the risk of flash flooding will be the greatest.

Showers are forecast to dot the interior Northeast as a weak

push of cool air approaches. Much of the zone from the

central and southern Plains to close to the Pacific coast

will remain dry and hot. Only a few storms are likely to

erupt late in the day in parts of Arizona, Utah, New Mexico

and Colorado. A complex of thunderstorms, some severe, are

expected to move from the Dakotas to Iowa later in the day

and at night. Strong winds and flash flooding will be the

greatest threats.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 35 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

