The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As hot and humid air lingers over the Southern states, more locally gusty, drenching thunderstorms are forecast from southern New Mexico to the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially near the Louisiana and Texas coasts, where a weak tropical system will lurk. Coverage of afternoon thunderstorms over the interior West will shrink southward compared to recent days as drier air filters in and a southerly breeze associated with the North American Monsoon weakens. As cool air settles over the Northeast, an uptick in warmth will contribute to thunderstorms from parts of northern Michigan to Wisconsin and Minnesota. In the Northwest, cooler air from the Pacific will mark an end to the heat wave in coastal areas as warmth lingers east of the Cascades. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 119 at Death Valley, CA National Low Monday 30 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather