The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As high pressure slides off the Atlantic coast today, much of the Northeast will have a summery day with at least partial sunshine. As slightly drier air advances southwestward over the Southeast states, temperatures will dip slightly as storms become locally drenching and gusty. Extreme heat is forecast to linger over much of the South Central states with highs within a few degrees of 100 F. Hot and humid air will make a brief northward surge over the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, ahead of a strong cool front already advancing over the northern Plains. Thunderstorms can be severe in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa and northwestern Illinois. Storms are likely to be locally drenching and gusty over the interior Southwest as heat builds along the Pacific coast, especially over the Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 113 at Ocotillo Wells, CA National Low Friday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather