The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Extreme heat will be chopped down by a press of slightly cooler air over the Upper Midwest today. However, most areas are likely to continue to experience higher-than-average temperatures. Thunderstorms will erupt along the press of cool air from southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma to New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia with showers farther to the east in the mid-Atlantic and southwestern New England. Cool air will hold on over much of New England, while very hot conditions persist over much of the South Central states with a surge of extreme heat for the Southeast as well. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah due to a southerly breeze attributed to the monsoon. Spotty storms will erupt over California and could start wildfires. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 112 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 25 at Fraser, CO