The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 27, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The same massive storm system that spent several days over the Central states will push showers and thunderstorms from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast today. Where the downpours are heavy and persistent enough, localized street and small stream flooding can occur. The greatest risk of storms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will extend from eastern New York state to southern Georgia. Clouds, showers and cool air are forecast to linger over the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes regions. However, warmth with dry air and sunshine will expand farther to the west over the Central states. As heat and dryness continue to prevail in the Southwest, a storm will push clouds, showers and cooler air from the Northwest to the northern Rockies. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 113 at Death Valley, CA National Low Thursday 19 at Boulder, WY _____