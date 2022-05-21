The Nation's Weather for Saturday, May 21, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms capable of producing hail and damaging winds

will rumble from southeastern Missouri to northeastern Texas

for today. A couple of showers and a thunderstorm are

expected from North Carolina to Florida and westward to

Alabama. A few showers will dampen a zone from northern

Missouri to Iowa, northern Illinois and lower Michigan. A

disturbance will spark a few spotty showers in eastern

Montana, much of North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota.

Farther south, the late-season snowstorm will begin to wind

down in Colorado. In contrast to the snow and cold in the

Rockies, unseasonably warm air will challenge record highs

in numerous locations across the mid-Atlantic and New

England. Gusty winds and continued dry weather will result

in elevated fire danger in New Mexico and eastern Arizona.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 108 at Zapata, TX

National Low Friday 12 at Daniel, WY

