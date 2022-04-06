The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A potent storm will tap cold air from Canada and create a

swath of accumulating snow from eastern Montana to much of

Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin today. Gusty winds can

be strong enough to cause damage and flip over trucks from

Montana, Wyoming and Colorado to the Dakotas. Rain will fall

on the storm's warmer southern and eastern flanks. Heavy,

gusty thunderstorms are forecast to push eastward across the

Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions, while severe storms are

likely with the potential for tornadoes in the Southeast.

Rain will soak coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic and much of

New England as a smaller storm travels northward just off

the coast. Much of the West will be dry and sunny. Warmth

will continue to build over the Southwest with record heat

to follow later this week in California and Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 101 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday 10 at Dakota Hill, CO

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather