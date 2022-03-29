The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The Northeast will thaw out today as high pressure moves in

to shut down flurry and snow squall activity. Temperatures

will trend upward. Meanwhile, a large storm will take shape

over the Plains. The storm is forecast to pull warmer and

more humid air northward across the South Central states and

initiate severe weather from portions of western Texas to

central Kansas late in the day. The same storm will produce

areas of rain and mountain snow over the interior West from

New Mexico and Arizona to Montana and the western part of

the Dakotas. Rain that soaked much of Southern California on

Monday will wind down with a clearing sky in store. Much of

Washington and Oregon will be dry with some sunshine ahead

of a storm with rain and mountain snow for midweek.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 95 at Sweetwater, TX

National Low Monday -14 at Tower, MN

