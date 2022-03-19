The Nation's Weather for Saturday, March 19, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a potent storm system travels from the Great Lakes to

southeastern Canada today, showers and locally severe

thunderstorms are forecast to stretch from New York state

and Pennsylvania to southeastern Georgia and perhaps the

northeastern part of Florida. The main threats from the

thunderstorms will be gusty winds, hail and torrential

downpours. Rain is expected to soak New England with the

risk of small stream flooding across the north where melting

snow will contribute to runoff. A few showers will linger

over the Ohio Valley as sunshine helps to boost temperatures

over the Plains and Rockies. A new storm is anticipated to

push inland along the Pacific coast with areas of rain and

mountain snow from Washington to Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 93 at Plant City, FL

National Low Friday -9 at Gothic, CO

