The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 6, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Two storms will impact the nation today. The first storm will affect the Northeast down through the south-central United States as well as bring showers and thunderstorms to much of the area, while the northeastern fringes in Wisconsin and Minnesota will have some snow and flurries. Severe weather is likely to take place in the South, with the main risk of severe weather centered over Arkansas, southern Missouri and southeastern Oklahoma. Storms can bring the risk of isolated tornadoes, hail and strong winds. The second storm will spread snow across the Intermountain West and Nebraska. Warm air will continue to expand across the Northeast and continue across the South. Meanwhile, temperatures will begin to fall across portions of the central region, including Missouri and Iowa, as a cold front moves through the area. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 92 at Alice, TX National Low Saturday -13 at Clayton Lake, ME _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather