The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 6, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The United States will be free of any major storm systems

today. An Alberta clipper storm is forecast to sweep through

the upper Great Lakes, bringing a light accumulation of snow

to portions of Michigan and Wisconsin. Temperatures are

forecast to moderate from the South to the Ohio Valley and

Northeast, with much of this corridor expected to have a dry

day as well. The one exception will be across northern and

central Florida where a disturbance will dampen the region

with showers. A few flurries will fly across the central

Rockies, while the remainder of the Western and Central

states will be free of precipitation. Today will be the start

of a warming trend along the West coast, with near-record

high temperatures possible in parts of Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 85 at Key West, FL

National Low Saturday -39 at Antero Reservoir, CO

