The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Much of the area from the Appalachians to the Atlantic coast will have dry and tranquil conditions today with a slightly milder afternoon. A southward press of Arctic air will begin over the North Central states. As this begins to encounter mild and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, areas of rain will develop from portions of Texas and Louisiana to Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana by midday then over much of the zone from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes at night. As colder air invades, a change to snow and ice is forecast by midweek and will expand covering at least 2,000 miles. The developing storm will lead to widespread travel disruptions and may result in major power outages. Meanwhile, a storm will spread areas of rain along the Washington and Oregon coasts with snow inland. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 81 at Harlingen, TX National Low Monday -31 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____